Csonka’s Mae Young Classic Review 10.10.18 (EP.6)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Io Shirai defeated Zeuxis @ 6:02 via pin [***]

– Deonna Purazzo defeated Xia Li @ 5:45 via submission [***]

– Tegan Nox defeated Nicole Matthews @ 3:36 via pin [**]

– Mia Yim defeated Kaitlyn @ 7:03 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis : They lock up and work to the ropes. They pick up he pace and Shirai hits a dropkick and Zeuxis spills to the floor. Shirai rolls her back in but Zeuxis cuts her off and dropkicks her to the floor. back in and Zeuxis follows with kicks and attacks the arm, Shirai tries to roll and escape, but Zeuxis keeps her grounded. She follows with more kicks and double knees, covering for 2. Shirai fights back with strikes, trips up Zeuxis and follows with a slingshot dropkick. Shirai follows with double knees and Zeuxis powders. Shirai follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Shirai covers for 2. She follows with a crossface, but Zeuxis powers up and hits a pump handle driver for 2. Zeuxis up top and misses the moonsault. Shirai hits a dropkick and she heads up top, cut off and Zeuxis follows her up and teases the Spanish fly, Shirai fights her off and hits the RANA. The running knees and moonsault finish Zeuxis. Io Shirai defeated Zeuxis @ 6:02 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, and action packed sprint to kick off the show; Shirai’s execution is so smooth and effortless.

Deonna Purazzo vs. Xia Li : they lockup and Deonna grounds things but Xia Li counters and Deonna escapes and bows. The cradle follows for 2. Deonna looks for an arm bar, but Xia Li fires back with kicks, a leg drop and elbow drop for 2. Deonna runs into a kick, and Xia Li hits an RVD style kick off the ropes and covers for 2. Deonna cuts her off with a basement dropkick, covering for 2. Deonna attacks the arm, hits a clothesline and covers for 2. Deonna lays in knee strikes, Russian leg sweep, but Xia Li counters the arm bar with a cradle for 2. Deonna grounds Xia Li, working the arm. Xia Li escapes, hits the dropkick, and they trade chops. Deonna follows with strikes, Xia Li backflip counters into an enziguri for 2. Xia Li fires up, misses a charge and leaps into the arm bar and she taps. Deonna Purazzo defeated Xia Li @ 5:45 via submission [***] This was a strong showing from Xia Li, who has shown a ton of improvement from last year. This was another good match overall, playing off of the striking vs. grappling aspect well and sets up a potentially great match as Deonna Purazzo moves on to face Io Shirai.

– Deonna Purazzo moves on to face Io Shirai.

Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews : Matthews attacks at the bell, Nox fights back but Matthews cuts off a dive. Matthews follows with kicks and covers for 2. She follows with chops, and then a corner dropkick for 2. Nox fires back with kicks, but Matthews cuts her off with elbow strikes. Matthews grounds things, and then follows with a clothesline and northern lights suplex for 2. Nox fights off the liontmer, lays in uppercuts and then cradles Matthews for 2. Nox follows with a cannonball and shiniest wizard for the win. Tegan Nox defeated Nicole Matthews @ 3:36 via pin [**] This was short and ok, with the right woman advancing. Nox looked good.

– Tegan Nox moves on to face Rhea Ripley.

Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn : Yim has her right hand taped up, selling her hand injury from round one. They lock up, Yim lays in chops but it hurts her hand. Kaitlyn cuts her off with a clothesline and repeated leg drops for 2. The cannonball connects and the cover gets 2. Kaitlyn now grounds things with a body scissors, and works into pinning attempts for 2. Yim escapes, but Kaitlyn kicks her to the floor. Yim cuts off the baseball slide and starts attacking the leg and covers for 2. Yim now works a standing figure four variation and then follows with ground and pound. She misses a right, hurting the bad hand, allowing Kaitlyn to attack the hand. Well played. Kaitlyn looks for a slam but collapses due to her knee. Kaitlyn fights back with a flying shoulder tackle, follows with rights and a back elbow. The slam follows and then another. Yim begs off, but Kaitlyn hits a catatonic for 2. Kaitlyn now misses the spear, and Yim hits Seoul food for 2. Kaitlyn fights off the German and hits the spear for a good near fall. Yim now grabs a knee bar, and Kaitlyn fights, but has to tap. Mia Yim defeated Kaitlyn @ 7:03 via pin [***] I’ve never been a big fan of Kaitlyn, I didn’t dislike her, but was just never overly impressed wither skills. But this was good, she worked her ass off, both played into the established injuries well and this was another good match to close the show.

– Yim moves onto face Toni Storm.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend