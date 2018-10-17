Csonka’s Mae Young Classic Review 10.17.18 (EP.7)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Meiko Satomura defeated Lacey Lane @ 4:30 via pin [**¾]

– Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 8:50 via pin [***½]

– Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox @ 3:20 via referee stoppage [NR]

– Toni Storm defeated Mia Yim @ 8:10 via pin [***¾]

Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane : They lock up, work to the ropes, and Lane escapes. They lock up again, Satomura hits a shoulder tackle, Lane picks up the pace lays in chops and Satomura catches a kick and then starts pummeling her with kicks. Satomura is fired up, but Lane manages to fire back with grounded kicks. Lane fights off the German, lays in kicks and covers for 2. Satomura quickly cuts her off with a head kick, and the arm bar follows. Lane fights and makes the ropes. Satomura follows with more kicks, and the suplex follows. They trade strikes; Lane fires up and hits charging knees and a springboard high cross for 2. Satomura head kicks her, and the DVD follows; check please. Meiko Satomura defeated Lacey Lane @ 4:30 via pin [**¾] Satomura largely dominated, but Lane put in her best performance so far and showed some real potential here. As a match, this was pretty good for the time given.

Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo : They lock up, work into counters, and Deonna hits a shoulder tackle, and follows with a head scissors, but Shirai lands on her feet and follows with a dropkick. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Shirai cover for 2. Shirai hits a slam and double knees for 2. Deonna counters the dropkick and gets a series of cradles for 2. Shirai cuts her off with a standing double stomp, and follows with strikes in the corner. Deonna fires back with chops, and then a hip toss and dropkick. The Russian leg sweep connects, Deonna transitions into the arm bar, but Shirai cradles her for 2. Shirai gets a crossface, but Deonna gets the cradle for 2. Shirai hits a palm strike, 619, and springboard missile dropkick and that gets 2. Shirai up top, Deonna cuts her off, and hits rolling Germans. Deonna is fired up and covers for 2. The arm bar follows; Shirai fights, teases tapping, but cradles Deonna and locks on the crossface. Deonna struggles, looks to power out and does, but eats a knee strike. Shirai follows with the charging knees, heads up top and the moonsault finishes it. Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 8:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good and technical match, with Deonna getting in a lot before losing to one of the best in the world. I really enjoyed this.

Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox : Nox attacks with a dropkick and follows with a suicide dive but injured her knee. She tries to get back into the ring, does, and Ripley tosses her down with a backdrop and the ref puts up the “X.” Nox tries to tell the doctor she’s fine, She continues on, but collapses and Ripley follows with strikes. Nox keeps trying to fight, Ripley lays in chops, but Nox fires back and Ripley cuts her off with a dropkick and the ref stops the match. Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox @ 3:20 via referee stoppage [NR] Considering how Nox had to miss last year’s tournament, this was nothing but absolutely heart breaking to watch. She did her best to continue, but it was just too much for her. This was just a horrible situation, I wish her the best in her recovery.

Well…that happened 🖤 I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everything they’ve done the past few weeks and for all the kind words I’ve received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra 🔥 to come back even better 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) October 18, 2018

Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim : Yim takes early control, laying in kicks and chops. Storm fights back with a running boot and corner knee attack. The suplex follows for 2. Storm follows with ass attacks, uppercuts, but Yim cuts her off with kicks. She lays the boots to Storm, and the cover gets 2. Yim follows with a sleeper, Storm fights to her feet and gets slammed right back down. Yim now locks on a bow and arrow, but Storm slips out and covers for 2. Yim hits the dropkick and covers for 2. The guillotine follows by Yim, Storm powers up and hits a spinebuster to break. Yim trips her up and locks on the rear naked choke. Yim now lays in kicks, and the cover again gets 2. Yim now lays in leg kicks, Storm cuts her off with a head butt and both are down. They trade strikes now, slapping each other now, and Yim hits knee strikes, but Storm hits a German. She’s fired up and hits the corner as attack but Yim hits a Saito suplex for 2. Yim charges, Storm avoids, but Yim hits the powerbomb for 2. Storm attacks Yim’s injured hand, hits a German and Storm zero finishes it. Toni Storm defeated Mia Yim @ 8:10 via pin [***¾] This was a very, very good match, with a tremendous sense of urgency, as you could really feel both working with everything they had to win this and move on. I absolutely loved that Yim carried the hand injury throughout the tournament, showing the wear and tear of the tournament, which isn’t utilized enough in my opinion. Just really good stuff from these two as you’d expect.

– Next week it’s Storm vs. Satomura & Ripley vs. Shirai.

