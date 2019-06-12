Csonka’s MLW: Fusion 6.08.19 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Richard Holiday defeated Kotto Brazil @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Air Wolf defeated Ace Austin @ 10:40 via pin [***]

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated MJF @ 11:30 via pin [**¾]

– We get highlights from last week where Alexander Hammerstone defeated Brian Pillman Jr. to become the first-ever MLW National Openweight Champion and Teddy Hart successfully defending his MLW Middleweight title against Jimmy Havoc.

– Rich Bocchini was with new Openweight Champion Hammerstone in Hammerstone’s personal gym. He said that he might not be everyone’s favorite wrestler but that he’s everyone’s National Openweight Champion. Hammerstone then said he is the one that gave Dynasty a destiny. He then bullied Bocchini into lifting one of his weights and then ended up squatting with him up on his shoulders.

Richard Holiday vs. Kotto Brazil : Aria Blake is at ringside. Brazil uses his speed early on, avoiding Holiday and laying in kicks. Holiday cuts him off, shoves him around but Brazil fires back with strikes and a dropkick. Holiday stops that with a big boot. He follows with a clothesline and lays the boots to Brazil. Holiday lays in strikes, but Brazil fires back with chops but runs into a back elbow strike. He lays in more chops, but Brazil counters the powerslam and locks on a guillotine, but Holiday turns it into a twister suplex for 2. Holiday follows with a slam, but Brazil fires back with kicks and running uppercuts. Brazil up top and hits a missile dropkick. Holiday then cuts him off with a lariat and doctor bomb for the win. Richard Holiday defeated Kotto Brazil @ 5:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid outing and clean win for Holiday, who needed it as he often feels like the third wheel in the Dynasty.

Air Wolf vs. Ace Austin : They lock up and Austin looks to control as they work to the mat. Wolf looks to counter out but Austin keeps him grounded. Wolf takes control, working a front facelock, but Austin counters out with a head scissors. Wolf follows with arm drags, and hits dropkick but Austin trips him up and lays in kicks, Austin chokes him out, and dumps Wolf to the floor, following with a suicide dive. They brawl on the floor; Austin hits an apron PK and then rolls him back in. Austin heads up top, gets cut off, but he attacks the mask and hits a disaster kick for 2. He grounds the action, attacking the back of Wolf. Austin follows with kicks, and then a dropkick. Wolf fires back, but Austin catches him and sets him in the tree of WHOA and lays in kicks. Austin heads up top and misses the leg drop, allowing Wolf to pick up the pace and attack with elbows. The snap German follows and then tail spin DDT follows for 2. Wolf lays in kicks, but Austin trips him up and hits a superkick and suplex for 2. He follows with strikes, kicks but Wolf cuts him off with uppercuts before running into a lariat. Wolf counters the fold and hits the rolling kick. The 619 follows and then Wolf heads up top and Austin crotches him. Austin follows with strikes, heads up top and hits an enziguri. Wolf cuts him off and follows with a flying flatliner for the win. Air Wolf defeated Ace Austin @ 10:40 via pin [***] With the losses of Fenix & Pentagon, they continue looking to establish Air Wolf as a new lucha star. This was a good match, with both guys looking good and Wolf maintaining momentum.

– Salina de la Renta lets us know that on next week’s MLW Fusion, where she is the executive producer, the main event will be Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a falls count anywhere, loser leaves MLW match.

– MLW Champion Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu is announced for the July 6 show. Lawlor cut a promo on Contra Unit, he didn’t sign up to be stabbed in the back each time he sees Contra. Together with the Von Erich brothers, they will clean up MLW.

– Sami Callihan & Mance Warner commented on next week’s match, both promising to win and then shook hands but said when the bell rings that the fight will be on.

– We get a CONTRA video, where they rundown Lawlor. They asked him how it felt to get scalped last week and said they are the global dealers in violence and said they are going to slice Lawlor and the Von Erichs until they get to the white meat.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. MJF : The Dynasty are out with MJF. MJF runs at the bell, powdering to the floor. He stalls and finally rolls back in, but powders again. Smith attacks, bringing him back in and lays the boots to MJF. MJF with the eye poke, but Smith cuts him off with a big boot, covering for 2, MJF powders again and then sneak attacks Smith as the Dynasty distracted him. MJF posts the knee a few times and then Hammerstone & Holiday attack Smith. MJF goes back on the attack, focusing on the knee. MJF celebrates a bit, and goes back to the knee until Smith rolls into a sharpshooter until MJF makes the ropes. MJF then chop blocks the knee, chokes him out and then goes back to the knee. Smith fires back, but Holiday takes the ref, allowing MJF to choke out Smith and cover for 2. MJF chokes him out again as Holiday takes the ref. Hart & Pillman are shitty teammates for not helping Smith here. Smith finally fights back, and hits an enziguri. Smith follows with corner-mounted strikes, takes him up top and the superplex follows for 2. The northern lights suplex connects, but MJF then attacks the knee before running into a powerslam for 2. Smith looks for the tombstone and hits it. He heads up top and the flying head butt follows, but he can’t follow up due to the knee. He covers and Holiday puts MJF’s foot on the ropes. Smith takes out Holiday, Pillman arrives and MJF chop blocks Smith as Pillman and Holiday brawl. Smith fights off Hammerstone, MJF rolls him up with the ropes but the ref sees it as Hart brawls with Hammerstone. Smith hits the running powerslam for the win. Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated MJF @ 11:30 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but had a bit too many shenanigans for my liking, but the Dynasty vs. Hart Foundation feud is continuing well.

– Post match, cameras cut to the back to show us Simon Gotch putting the boots to a helpless Lawlor. Ariel Dominguez (Lawlor’s training partner) was shown lying in a pool of blood with Jacob Fatu standing over him. Josef Samael then threw a fireball at the camera as the feed was cut and the episode ended.

– NEXT WEEK: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a falls count anywhere, loser leaves MLW match, Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez, Flamita vs. Rey Horus.

– End scene.

