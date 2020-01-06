Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 1.04.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tom Lawlor defeated Rip Von Erich @ 3:20 via Submission [NR]

– Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Alexander Hammerstone @ 8:55 via pin [***]

– Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch, and Josef Samael defeated CIMA, Shingehiro Irie, and El Lindaman @ 11:00 via pin [***¼]

– We open with Mance Warner cutting a promo on Jimmy Havoc. They have been dancing for a long time and Jimmy laid everything you had on the table. The last time they met, you did this to me (pointing at his busted open forehead), and then Priscilla came in and hit him square in the nuts so you to get the W. Mance says they will keep on dancing and they will continue to fight. In Dallas, they will beat the hell out of each other in a no ropes barbed wire match. He will make Havoc bleed out while going to the pay window.

– Tom Lawlor came to the ring with a Von Erich t-shirt. He took the mic and said everyone just wants to talk to him about the Von Erichs and called them all dumb asses. He doesn’t think Marshall and actually Ross are real members of the family anyway, and announced his opponent as “the greatest Von Erich, straight from the loins of Lance Von Erich” (AMAZING) and we got RIP VON ERICH..

Tom Lawler vs. Rip Von Erich : Lawler mocks him for being short and follows with a shoulder tackle. Rip fires up and Lawler takes him down again. Lawler just fucks around, mockingly celebrates like the Von Erichs and locks in a half crab until Rip makes the ropes. He beats him down in the corner, and stops the claw, and chokes out Rip with claw added in for the win. Tom Lawlor defeated Rip Von Erich @ 3:20 via Submission [NR]

Lawlor runs down the Von Erich clan, and says the fans should be chanting for Filthy Tom. Marshall and Ross arrive, but before they could get their hands on Lawlor, the Spirit Squad ran down and jumped them. Lawlor took Marshall’s cowboy hat and walked around the ring with it on. The Team Filthy corner man then got involved in the beat down. This was an overall good and fun opening segment with amusing heel shtick by Lawlor to continue his feud with the Von Erichs.

– We get footage from two weeks ago when the Strong Hearts were attacked by CONTRA during their interview.

– Richard Holliday and Alexander Hammerstone were backstage talking about how Gino Medina could become the newest member of the Dynasty. Salina de la Renta then joined them and said there was nothing they could give Gino that she couldn’t. Hammerstone was not pleased and told her to stop cock blocking them.

– Alicia Atout interviews Davey Boy Smith Jr. and asked him who the true power in MLW was between him and Hammerstone. Smith said that he shines in the technical and submission wrestling divisions, and that when the fatigue sets in, he will make Hammerstone tap like the bitch that he is.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alexander Hammerstone : Richard Holiday is at ringside, MJF is on commentary. They lockup and work to the ropes. Clean break and they lockup again. Hammerstone counters but Smith takes him down and works the arm. Smith maintains control, Hammerstone fights to his feet and makes the ropes. He follows with a back elbow, but Smith cuts him off and delivers rights. He whips him to the buckles, Holiday trips him up and Hammerstone follows with a bicycle kick. To the floor and Hammerstone slams him to the apron. He follows with strikes to the back, elbows and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Hammerstone covers for 2. Hammerstone lays the boots to Smith in the corner, and then covers for 2. Hammerstone then works a read choke, grounding Smith. Smith escapes to his feet and runs into a dropkick for 2. Hammerstone grounds the action again, Smith fires back, the trade and Smith is fired up and slams Hammerstone to the buckles and delivers mounted strikes. The backdrop follows, and hits the big boot and leg drop for 2. Smith follows with Germans, Hammerstone counters the third and Smith counters back and hits it anyway for 2. Hammerstone counters back, hits beck elbows, a superkick and Smith counters into the crossface, but Holiday distracts him, Hammerstone accidentally kicks Holiday and Smith follows with the powerslam. The top rope head butt finishes Hammerstone. Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Alexander Hammerstone @ 8:55 via pin [***] This was a good match with Smith overcoming the odds and outsmarting the Dynasty to win. The win also puts Smith back in the mix for Hammerston’s Openweight championship.

– Smith will now face the winner of next week’s Timothy Thatcher vs. Brian Pillman Jr. match in the finals of the Opera Cup. Post match, Smith offered a handshake and it looked like Hammerstone was going for it, but Holliday pulled him away.

– Brian Pillman Jr. was then interviewed about his Opera Cup match against Thatcher, but was interrupted by Kotto Brazil. Brazil is fed up with everything being about the Hart Foundation in MLW, said Injustice were undefeated and warned Pillman that he might not make it to next week’s semifinal. (Good tease in taking out Pillman as Injustice are alternates in the tournament.)

– Josef Samael warned everyone that you never see CONTRA coming, and said Strong Hearts will also find out that they should not mess with the global dealers in violence.

– We get an Erick Stevens hype video.

Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch, and Josef Samael vs. CIMA, Shingehiro Irie, and El Lindaman : Gotch and CIMA begin with CIMA delivering strikes and chops. Gotch grounds him and CIMA counters into a dropkick. He dropkicks him to the buckles, Lindaman tags in and double teams follow. Gotch makes the ropes, follows with kicks and Samael tags in and lays the boots to him. He delivers chops, Lindaman fires back and follows with a dropkick. Samael cuts him off, Fatu tags in and lays the boots to him. He follows with head butts, a back elbow and strikes. Gotch tags back in and hits an XPLODER. Samael tags in and hits a suplex for 2. Fatu joins in for double teams, Lindaman fires back, but can’t slam Fatu as Fatu falls on him and covers for 2. Fatu choke shim out in the ropes, Gotch tags in and delivers uppercuts. Lindaman counters and tags in Irie. Irie follows with a back elbow and slingshot splash for 2. Gotch cuts him off but Irie fights him off, and piledrives Samel onto Gotch for 2. Fatu in and misses a charge, they trade clotheslines and they connect with cross bodies and Fatu pops up. head butt by Irie, but runs into a catatonic and back handspring moonsault for 2. CIMA makes the save, it breaks down and they all brawl on the floor. Irie shoots Fatu to the barricade, they continue to brawl on the floor and Irie hits a suicide dive. Fatu then hits one and CIMA & Lindaman attack. Back in and Strong Hearts all attack Fatu. Fatu starts to fights them off, double stomp by CIMA and a German by Lindaman gets 2. Strong Hearts take control, Lindaman hits a tope and Fatu takes out Irie, pop up Samoan drop on CIMA and the double jump moonsault finishes it. Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch, and Josef Samael defeated CIMA, Shingehiro Irie, and El Lindaman @ 11:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good match allowing for both sides to shine. CIMA has an upcoming title match with Fatu, so Fatu pinning him here felt like the wrong call, if anything, CIMA should have beat Samael (since he’s mostly a mouthpiece/manager these days) to get some momentum for that title match.

– To close the show, Lawlor had a message for the Von Erichs, noting that they were too dumb, stupid, and idiotic to see what is coming next. He challenged them to face his two star students next week with their tag team titles on the line.

