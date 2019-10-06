Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 10.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Los Parks defeated Magnus & Septimo Dragon @ 16:00 via pin [***]

– Dominic Garrini defeated Ariel Dominguez @ 1:50 via submission [NR]

– Austin Aries defeated Brian Pillman Jr @ 8:10 via pin [***]

Los Parks w/Salina de la Renta vs. Magnus & Septimo Dragon : We get handshakes and hugs until Los Parks attack and dump the technicos. They work them over on the floor, Park follows with chair shots as Hijo Park beats down Magnus. Park works over Dragon with belt shots, just whipping the shit out of him. He and his boy then work over Magnus with belt shots, and then follow with double teams on both. They take turns laying in chops, but Magnus makes a comeback and dumps them and then follows with a plancha. Dragon then follows with a torrnillo. Post break and Park heads up top, gets cut off and gets crotched. Dragon hits a Spanish fly on Hijo Park and a senton follows for 2. The technocos take control, but Park fires back and Hijo Park hits a avalanches Spanish fly and Park hits the spear for 2. Los Parks head up top and hit high crosses into the crowd onto the technicos. Back in and Magnus lays in chops on Park, but Park cuts him off with a clothesline for 2. Magnus battles back, hits the cutter and covers for 2. Dragon flies in with a double stomp, Hijo Park in and they trade strikes and Dragon follows with kicks and then eats a superkick. Hijo follows with an enziguri and draping code breaker for 2. Hijo up top and misses the double stomp, go to sleep by Dragon and covers for 2. He heads up top and the split legged moonsault eats knees. Destroyer by Hijo and that gets 2. Park takes out Magnus and they then trade and Park posts himself on the spear attempt and Salina pulls out the ref. Superkick by Hijo, hits the backstabber and covers for 2. Dragon fires back, Hijo then takes him out with a dive and Park misses the dropkick and Magnus follows with ground and pound. Park hits the top rope splash on the ref, low blow by Salina and Park rolls up Magnus for the win. Los Parks defeated Magnus & Septimo Dragon @ 16:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good opener, but I didn’t like the bullshit and Park needing help to win ahead of his world title match.

– We get a Contra promo, they are a cause and this is a war and crusade for them. Fatu says Park is coming into his jungle and live on PPV it will be the day of the dead for Park.

– The Von Erichs will challenge for the tag team titles next week. The Dynasty say that they are big money wrestlers, and their contracts are not up to par. They aren’t going to Mexico.

– On the November 2nd PPV, we have Park challenging Fatu for the championship, Tom Lawlor vs. Tim Thatcher, & Davey Boy Smith challenging Alexander Hammerstone.

Dominic Garrini vs. Ariel Dominguez : Garrini grounds things, attacking the arm until Dominguez makes the ropes. Judo throw by Garrini, and follows with a gut wrench toss. Dominguez shoots, takes him down but Garrini works into the arm bar and Dominguez taps. Dominic Garrini defeated Ariel Dominguez @ 1:50 via submission [NR] This was a good introductory squash for Garrini.

– Post match, Garrini says to line up all of the fighters like Lawlor & Thatcher and he will tap them out.

– Tom Lawlor comments on Thatcher’s recent challenge and he accepts.

– Mance Warner is out of action due to a collapsed lung. Jimmy Havoc will executive produce the Halloween special. That leads to a Jimmy Havoc video package.

– Injustice cut a promo, stating that they have been screwed again by MLW management. It’s bullshit that they don’t want them to succeed and they claim they are being held back, so they will get their justice.

Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr. : They talk trash, Aries slaps Pillman and Pillman attacks with strikes. The knee strike and chops follow, Pillman hits a clothesline and slaps Aries. Aries powders and Pillman follows. He lays in chops and back in, Aries cuts him off but Pillman hits a sunset flip for 2. He dumps Aries and follows with a double sledge to the floor. Aries then cuts off the springboard, sending Pillman to the floor. The suicide dive follows and back in, the missile dropkick connects for 2. Aries grounds the action, laying in strikes and kicks. Pillman follows with strikes, chops and rakes Pillman’s face along the ropes. Aries follows with knee strikes, they work to the apron and Aries hits the neck breaker in the ropes, covering for 2. Aries grounds the action, but Pillman fires up and hits running strikes and the powerslam for 2. Aries counters back into a northern lights and transitions into the last chancery. Pillman makes the ropes and they work to the apron and Pillman fights back with a superkick. Aries cuts off the suicide dive and hits the shotgun dropkick and the brainbuster finishes it. Austin Aries defeated Brian Pillman Jr @ 8:10 via pin [***] This was a good main event, with the built in story of Aries taking out Hart in order to get his championship match and Pillman going for revenge. The match was good and Pillman put up a good fight, but once again failed in the big match opportunity.

– Post match, Aries calls out Teddy Hart, because he wants the middleweight championship. Aries will go through Teddy’s army of kitty cats if he has to, and wants an answer. Hart arrives and Aries attacks. They brawl as the show ends.

