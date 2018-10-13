Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 10.12.18

– Brian Pillman Jr defeated Vandal Ortagun @ 4:40 via pin [**]

– Jimmy Yuta defeated Hijo De LA Park @ 7:10 via pin [**¾]

– Teddy Hart defeated Rich Swann @ 17:55 via pin [***½]

– We see footage of Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. being detained by ICE agents to kick off the show.

– Promo time for Teddy Hart. He says that he heard excuses about a concussion by Rich Swann in their last match He calls it typical American propaganda to hold the Hart Foundation back, hiding his influence and innovation on the business, and that they will win the tag team titles soon.

Brian Pillman Jr vs. Vandal Ortagun : Smith & Hart are at ringside. This is Pillman’s MLW singles debut. They lock up, work to the corner and Pillman breaks clean. He then lays the boots to Ortagun, and then follows with strikes and kicks. Pillman follows with uppercuts, kicks, and then a clothesline for 2. Ortagun fires back, lays in kicks, and then runs into a snap slam. Pillman hits a running knee strike for 2. Pillman grounds the action, but Ortagun fights to his feet, lays in strikes and hits a stunner. He follows with rights, and follows with a backstabber for 2. Ortagun up top and Pillman cuts him off, hits a spinning back fist and hits a spinning neck breaker for the win. Brian Pillman Jr defeated Vandal Ortagun @ 4:40 via pin [**] This was an overall ok match and debut for Pillman, he certainly shows some potential for how young he is in his career, but just needs more reps.

– Konan comments on what happened with Fenix and Pentagon. He knows that Salina was behind it all and when he gets his boys back in the country, they will make her pay.

Jimmy Yuta vs. Hijo De LA Park : Salina is out with Park. They lock up and work to the mat; Park then takes control with arm drags. Yuta with some slick counters, they work into some lucha passes, trade arm drags and into a stand off. Park hits a clothesline, lays the boots to Yuta, and follows with chops. They have some miscommunication and Yuta then transitions into a bow and arrow, and follows with a dropkick for 2. The senton connects for 2. Yuta lays in rights, but Park fires up with chops and takes him down. Park hits a RANA, and then an arm drag. Park follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Park whips Yuta with his belt and celebrates. Yuta fires back with elbows but Park hits a back breaker and German for 2. They trade chops, Yuta hits a superkick and missile dropkick; the sitout powerbomb gets 2. Park cuts him off and hits a lung blower, covering for 2. Park heads up top, misses the moonsault and Yuta hits the side slam and wins. Jimmy Yuta defeated Hijo De LA Park @ 7:10 via pin [**¾] Considering that they set LA Park & Hijo De LA Park up for a tag title shot on last week’s show, having Hijo De LA Park lose in his TV debut felt like a poor choice. Despite a bit of timing issues, the match was pretty good overall, but I am not a fan of the booking of Park losing.

– Stokely Hathaway will return to MLW.

– Tom Lawlor prepares for an interview and is told that Shane Strickland is not showing up. Lawlor says it is just like Strickland, and that people are probably throwing offers at him and that is why he is not there.

– Salina de la Renta denies anything to do with what happened to Fenix & Pentagon, but promises to help them if they come back to her and leave Konnan.

– In two weeks: PCO vs. LA Park & the Spin the Wheel Make the Deal match between Jimmy Havoc and Sami Callihan

– Rich Swann plans to get revenge against Teddy Hart in tonight’s main event.

– Konnan gives an update from Konnan about Fenix and Pentagon Jr. Konnan says he cannot believe that Salina thought he did not have the connections he did; they are out and will be able to defend their tag titles.

– Jimmy Havoc plans to make Callihan run like a bitch in two-weeks, and that there is nothing that he won’t use to his advantage.

– Off to the MLW FightLand Control Center for the November 8th show in Chicago. The match between The Lucha Brothers and Los Parkas is official. Low Ki will defend the MLW Title against Shane Strickland. Rush will face Sammy Guevara, & Ace Romero will debut.

Teddy Hart vs. Rich Swann : Smith & Pillman are at ringside; ACH is not there, because he’s a bad friend. Hart has finally dropped his shitty shiny overalls. But he’s still the same asshole, attacking Swann from behind after playing nice. Hart controls with strikes until Swann fires back with chops and kicks. Smith detracts him, allowing Hart to hit a backstabber and project Ciampa. The pop up backstabber follows that. Hart follows with rights, they pickup the pace and Hart hits a powerslam. The neck breaker and Arabian press connects and Hart covers for 2. Hart now works a bear hug and transitions to a cradled DDT for 2. Hart hits a springboard moonsault but pulls Swann up before 3. Hart up top and the moonsault eats the feet of Swann. Post break, and Swann starts to take control until Hart gets an ankle lock. Swann fights out with kicks, hits a RANA, and Hart powders. Swann wipes him out with a tope, Smith checks on Hart and that allows Hart to attack with knee strikes and a suplex. Hart gets a guardrail, lays it down and grabs Swann. They work onto the stage and Hart hits a suplex. Back to ringside and Hart continues to control. Swann fights back and hits a dive off the stage onto Hart. Back in and Hart powders, Swann follows and Hart slams him on the barricade and then hits an Arabian press onto Swann. They work to the apron and Hart hits a spike piledriver back into the ring. Back to the apron, and Swann fires back with kicks and an apron cutter. Smith helps Hart up and into the ring. Swann heads up top and hits a Phoenix splash for 2. Swann back to the ropes and hits a 450 for 2. Swann back up a third time, Smith distracts him allowing Hart to cut him off and follow him up but Swann hits a sunset bomb and sharpshooter on Hart. Hart fights, and makes the ropes. Swann takes Hart back up top, but Hart low blows him and hits a destroyer and project Ciampa for the win. Teddy Hart defeated Rich Swann @ 17:55 via pin [***½] While it was a very Teddy Hart style match (very spot heavy), it was also very good and a lot of fun. There was some psychology to it as Hart played off of Swann’s previous concussion, but at the end of the day, the numbers are what cost Swann as Hart wins and the Hart Foundation gains a lot of momentum on the show.

– NEXT WEEK: Tom Lawlor vs. Shane Strickland

– End scene.

