Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 10.19.19 (Jimmy Havoc’s Slaughterhouse)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– No DQ Match: Los Haraganes defeated Triple Amenaza @ 14:30 via pin [***]

– Tijuana Street Fight: Josef Samael vs. Hijo del LA Park went to a no contest @ 4:30 [NR]

– Hardcore Match: Jimmy Havoc defeated Damian 666 & Savio Vega @ 11:50 via pin [***]

– The Von Erichs joins us and rundown the Dynasty for their nefarious means and announce that their tag title match has been added to the PPV in a tornado tag match.

– Jimmy Havoc welcomes us to his show, promising blood and violence. Tonight, Josef Samael will compete in a Tijuana street fight, he will face Damian 666 & Savio Vega, and he plans to rip the torch from their hands. He wants to see the world burn.

Los Haraganes vs. Triple Amenaza : This is a trios tag, featuring guys I have never seen before. We get dives and brawling to begin, with Los Haraganes taking early control. It’s all action and triple teams early on from Los Haraganes, as they run wild. Post break and Amenaza battle back, and they work triple teams on Los Haraganes. We get some deliberate ball shots, as Amenaza clear the ring. Los Haraganes walk off, but then return and Amenaza continue to control, running wild with ease. They keep the pacing quick, working in some near falls as Amenaza keeps control and we get interrupted b a CONTRA video. A Jay driller follows for 2. Los Haraganes battles back, but are quickly cut off. Amenaza gets cut of and the sitout powerbomb follows for 2. The pace pick back up and a member of Amenaza gets sent through a door at ringside. The other two get sent through doors at ringside as well. Los Haraganes hits a triple team powerbomb three times and finally finish it. Los Haraganes defeated Triple Amenaza @ 14:30 via pin [***] This was a good and fun, but mindless at times lucha brawl.

– LA PARK calls Fatu an asshole and promises to win the MLW championship.

– Brian Pillman jr. is hanging out with a chick at a pool, talking about Low Ki’s words from last week. He tosses her in the pool.

– Jimmy Havoc meets with Salina de la Renta, and sets up next match. He has Hijo del LA Park with him to face Samael. Samael rushes in and attacks Park.

Tijuana Street Fight: Josef Samael vs. Hijo del LA Park : He shoves Salina away and continues his attack. Park battles back and slams him through a door. This is all happening in a backstage area, Kwon & Gotch attack Park, Salina calls for help on her phone and we go to break. Josef Samael vs. Hijo del LA Park went to a no contest @ 4:30 [NR] Well that was all angle.

– Mance Warner challenges Jimmy Havoc to a stairway to hell match. A ladder match with barbed wire hanging above, they will have a bloodbath. WAR MANCER! Jimmy Havoc responds, and accepts, noting that a stairway to hell match was the first death match he ever saw, he studied it, and is ready for old Mancer.

– They hype the PPV card.

– Holiday & MJF are here via video, singing “God Bless America.” Hammerstone interrupts and they talk about the tag title match at the PPV. MJF isn’t pleased about this, but Holiday will try to see if he can get the stipulation change via his lawyer/father. The head off to the yacht.

Jimmy Havoc vs. Damian 666 vs. Savio Vega : I can’t recall the last time I’ve seen Damian 666. They dump Havoc to begin and Vega attacks Damian 666. Havoc follows with cookie sheet shots, Damian 666 fires back with one of his own and Vega then attacks with kendo shots. Damian 666 cuts him off and Havoc crotches Damian 666 with the kendo. Post break and Havoc gets chairs, but Damian 666 cuts him off an takes over, working over both men. Vega then cuts him off with kendo shots, working over both men. Vega has some cool kendo strikes. Damian 666 cuts him off and covers for 2. Havoc attacks, shoots Damian 666 into a chair in the corner, and chokes out Vega. Damian 666 wedges a trashcan in the corner, Vega attacks and Havoc cuts him off. he pours out thumbtacks on a chair, but Damian 666 sits him onto them. He then gets slammed face first into them, Vega follows with trashcan lid shots. He slams Havoc onto a chair and covers for 2. Damian 666 chokes out Vega with a belt, Vega cuts him of with a kendo shot and gets a table. Havoc cuts him off, Damian 666 sets up the table but Vega attacks and lays Havoc onto it. He heads up top, Havoc crotches him and Damian 666 attacks. He then superplexes Vega through the table and Havoc makes the save. Acid rainmaker by Havoc and that’s that. Jimmy Havoc defeated Damian 666 & Savio Vega @ 11:50 via pin [***] This was a good and fun hardcore match, with Havoc rightfully winning ahead of his PPV match.

– Post match, Havoc beats down Damian until Bestia makes the save to run him off.

