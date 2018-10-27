Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 10.26.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joey Ryan defeated Richard Holliday @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– LA Park defeated PCO @ 10:20 via pin [***]

– Spin the Wheel Make The Deal Match: Sami Callihan defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 11:25 via pin [***]

– We see footage of Sami Callihan attacking Tom Lawlor at a media event, setting up their match in Chicago. The angle is that Low Ki & Salina paid off Sami to do the attack since Lawlor will be challenging for the title soon.

– We have Halloween themed graphics and the announcers in costumes and making bad puns, especially Striker.

Joey Ryan vs. Richard Holliday : Holliday attacks at the bell and lays in strikes. Ryan quickly fires back, Holliday tries an atomic drop but Ryan’s anatomic cock hurt his knee. Holliday then just no sells and attacks they trade strikes, but Holliday hits a dropkick. The back elbow follows and then delivers Orton like stomps. He misses an elbow drop and Ryan fires up with clotheslines; the spinebuster follows for 2. Holliday counters the superkick, they knock heads and Holliday gets a cradle for 2. Holliday fights of the dick attack and hits a neck breaker for 2. Ryan now hits a pump handle slam, but Holliday gets the backslide for 2. Ryan puts a lollipop in Holliday’s mouth and superkicks him for the win. Joey Ryan defeated Richard Holliday @ 5:00 via pin [**] MLW is reportedly very high on Holliday, which makes the loss puzzling. The match was only OK, as Holliday comes off as lower quality and less refined MJF.

– Konnan is with Sammy Guevara, trying to recruit him. Low Ki & Salina arrive and make fun of Konnan. Konnan says he has someone for Ki to fight, Daga, but Ki doesn’t give a shit and says he will fail. Konnan says they will talk later.

– Jimmy Havoc spins the wheel, and gets winner’s choice and makes it everything on the wheel.

LA Park vs. PCO : Salina is out with Park. They collide right away and talk shit. Park drops the glove and they collide again and Park lays in chops. PCO cuts him off with a chokeslam and moonsault for 2. PCO dumps him to the floor and the suicide dive follows. Post break, and Park knocks PCO to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Park rolls back in and lays in chair shots on PCO. He dumps him again and follows. Park whips PCO with a cable, and then uses his belt to whip PCO. Park follows with chops, but PCO avoids the corner dropkick and fires up and hits a powerbomb and running knee strike for 2. PCO sets Park up on the apron, heads up top and looks for the swanton and Park moves, causing PCO to crash into the apron! Fucks sake. Park now heads up top and hits a high cross to the floor. They roll back in and Park hits the spear for the win. LA Park defeated PCO @ 10:20 via pin [***] Overall, this was a good crazy old dude fight. The finish was a bit flat, but it worked and the crowd was into it. I have no idea how PCO can walk at his age with the bumps he takes.

– Post match, Park demands a tag title match against Pentagon & Fenix.

– Sami Callihan is asked about Jimmy Havoc’s pick for the stipulation for tonight’s match, which he thinks is shit. He promises to kill Havoc tonight.

– We go to the Fightland Control Center.

– Stokley Hathaway comments on his return, which will happen at Fightland.

Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc : Sami yaps about his thumb so Havoc attacks, and then takes things to the floor. Havoc breaks out all kinds of weapons from under the ring and the brawling continues. Havoc takes control following eye pokes, and then uses the staple gun and staples Sami’s chest. Sami runs, Havoc chases, and back in, Sami counters the sunset flip with a staple to the head, and then the balls. The XPLODER follows and that gets 2. Sami takes off his shoes and socks, which against Havoc feel ill advised. Havoc cuts him off and does the paper cut spots between the fingers and then the toes. Post break, and Havoc fires away with strikes and then staples Sami in the balls. Havoc now staples Sami’s foot and pours salt on it. Havoc grabs a body bag, and an urn. He opens it but Sami knocks the ashes into his face and hits the Cactus driver for 2. Sami now beats on Havoc with a shoe (who uses a shoe, really?) He puts Havoc in the body bag, but Havoc does the Undertaker sit up and Sami hits a superkick and another Cactus driver for the win. Sami Callihan defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 11:25 via pin [***] This was good, but considering the hate in the feud and big stipulation, came off as tame and a bit disappointing. It also was nowhere near as good as the great match they had at the Impact vs. UK show this year.

– NEXT WEEK: Brody King vs. Tommy Dreamer & The Hart Foundation vs. ACH, Rich Swann, and Marko Stunt.

– End scene.

