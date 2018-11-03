Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 11.02.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Puma King defeated Ricky Martinez @ 5:15 via pin [**½]

– Brody King defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 7:40 via pin [**½]

– The Hart Foundation defeated ACH, Rich Swann, and Marko Stunt @ 11:55 via pin [***½]

– Konnan arrives to kickoff the show, and says that Pentagon and Fenix wanted to be here, but a certain witch made it unable to happen. (Salina had then detained by ICE). Salina & Ricky Martinez arrives to run down Konnan for failing as the promoter of the champions, and hopes their trip home to Mexico thanks to ICE is going well. Konnan rundown Ricky, so Salina asks Konnan to bring someone out to challenge Ricky Martinez right now, leading to the debut of Puma King.

Puma King vs. Ricky Martinez : Puma looks to make this a fast paced battle early on, dumping Martinez and following with a springboard plancha. Back in and Puma hits the high cross for 2. Salina distracts Puma, allowing Martinez to score wit a low blow and skull fucker. Martinez’s nose is busted up and bleeding. E follows with clubbing strikes and chops until Puma hits a flapjack and superkick. Puma takes time to celebrate, allowing Martinez to hit a backstabber for 2. Martinez fires back with kicks and follows with a RANA. Puma fights back, heads up top but Martinez sets him I the tree of WHOA. Puma fights out, hits a head scissors and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Martinez cuts him off, hits the code breaker, but Martinez hits an enziguri and they work up top and Puma counters the RANA with a superbomb and the la magistral cradle for the win. Puma King defeated Ricky Martinez @ 5:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Puma looking like a really fun performer. The match was far from smooth, but perfectly solid as Konnan continues to frustrate Salina.

– Tommy Dreamer cuts a promo on tonight’s match with Brody King, asking King if he wants to be the new face of Extreme, and reminding King that he’s been doing this for 29-years while King has only been around for 3.

– NEXT WEEK: MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Daga & MLW Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Jimmy Yuta vs. Jason Cade.

– We get quick comments from MJF, Cade, & Yuta to hype the match.

Brody King vs Tommy Dreamer : King overpowers Dreamer to begin, but Dreamer fires back with jabs until King hits a belly to back suplex. Dreamer cuts off the suicide dive and they brawl to the floor. King crotches Dreamer on the barricade and King rolls back in the ring. Dreamer manages to roll back in and King lays the boots to him. King grounds the action, hits a running senton and that gets 2.King locks on a front facelock, Dreamer fights to his feet but King slams him and then misses the moonsault. Dreamer fights to his feet, connects with a boot and strikes. They trade, and Dreamer hits the cutter for 2. Dreamer looks for the Spicolli driver, but King escapes and hits the black hole slam for 2. King yells at the ref, and Dreamer hits the DDT for 2. Dreamer gets a cheese grater, but King low blows him and hits a piledriver for the win Brody King defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 7:40 via pin [**½] I’ve seen some really great stuff from King, and while a win over Dreamer looks good, a match with him wasn’t the best way to showcase it. The match was perfectly solid, but never got out of second gear. Hopefully they have plans for King that can show off his talents better. Dreamer is really better off working mainly as an agent these days, he works hard, but is very limited these days.

– Promo time from Tom Lawlor. He says that Salina and Low Ki are cowards for calling Sami Callihan in to do their dirty work and that they need to be worried about him taking the belt from Low Ki. Everyone knows that he wants this title and promises that Sami will not be a Death Machine, but instead, Sami will be the first tiny treasure on his way to gold. He isn’t afraid of an MMA fighter because an MMA fighter cannot defend himself against a barbed wire baseball bat. Sami promises a massacre of Lawlor in Chicago.

– We go to the FightLand Control Center.

– Sami gets promo time and says that Lawlor is stupid. He says that Lawlor can talk all he wants, but that

The Hart Foundation (Smith, Hart, & Pillman) vs. ACH, Rich Swann, and Marko Stunt : Pillman and ACH to begin. They lock up and ACH starts working the arm. Pillman rolls out and ACH snap mares him. Pillman hits strikes and ACH follows with chops and a dropkick. Hart tags in and so does Swann. Hart grounds the action, Swann counters out and kips up, and Hart lays in strikes. They work into counters and Swann follows with a dropkick. Hart fights back, hits the snap slam and hits a backstabber. Stunt tags in and hits a code breaker on Hart. The lung blower follows, but Smith is in and Stunt tries to slam him, fails and Smith works a back breaker and throws him onto Swann & ACH and then dropkicks them down. Hart now moonsaults to the floor onto the pile. Back in and Smith hits slams on Stunt. Hart takes out Swann and ACH, as Smith tosses Stunt around with ease, and Hart hits the destroyer and moonsault. Post break, and Swann tags in and hits the double lethal injection. The Hart Foundation is cleared to the floor as the little fellas team hit dives, Stunt is caught and posted though. Back in and Swann hits the frog splash on Pillman for 2. ACH works over Pillman, but Hart hits him with deep impact. Teddy Hart then hits a FUCKING DOOMSDAY CANADIAN DESTROYER ON STUNT and follows with open Hart surgery for 2. It breaks down, Swann hits the 450 but the doomsday blockbuster finishes him. The Hart Foundation defeated ACH, Rich Swann, and Marko Stunt @ 11:55 via pin [***½] This was very good stuff, with everyone working hard and the rise of The Hart Foundation continues. They’ve been booked very well so far, and have been delivering so much that even though clearly positioned as heels, the crowds love them and are really into their matches, providing a great atmosphere.

– End scene.

