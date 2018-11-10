Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 11.09.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Myron Reed defeated Marko Stunt @ 5:02 via pin [**¾]

– MLW Middleweight Title Elimination Match: Champion MJF defeated Jimmy Yuta & Jason Cade @ 8:05 via pin [**¾]

– MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki defeated Daga @ 13:44 via pin [***¼]

Marko Stunt vs. Myron Reed : They work a fun and fast paced opening stretch until Reed hits an enziguri. He misses a corner attack but then follows with a seated senton for 2. Reed now follows with strikes, Stunt fires back and hits a lucha takedown and dropkicks. He trips up Reed and the high cross gets 2. Reed now hits a suplex and covers for 2. Reed lays in rights, grounding Stunt. He follows with chops, but Stunt picks up the pace and hits a knee strike for 2. Stunt looks for a suplex again, but Red counters into a stunner and then runs from the ramp and hits a flying cutter for 2. Stunt counters back with a destroyer and then looks for a sunset flip but Reed counters and cradles him for the win. Myron Reed defeated Marko Stunt @ 5:02 via pin [**¾] Marko Stunt is a pretty hot act on the indie scene right now, so I find it questionable to bring him in and have him lose his first two matches. I’m not saying it’s horribly wrong, but I find the choice questionable. Anyway, this was a pretty good little sprint of an opener that came off as a fun outing.

– Shane Strickland blew off an autograph signing, laving MJF to heel on some kids.

– Salna de la Renta runs down Konnan for sending Fenix & pentagon to get slaughtered by her men, and now, he setting up Daga to be humiliated tonight against Low Ki. Low Ki says apparently Konnan missed him having fun, destroying Fenix and wearing his blood like a badge of honor. Pentagon was destroyed by LA Park, and now Konnan leads another lamb to he slaughter in Daga. Daga may think that this is a dream come true, his golden ticket, but it will turn into a nightmare. Konnan claims that he wants to make changes, but all that he’s doing is bringing in kids from Mexico to be slaughtered. Ki has been doing this for a long time and is more than willing to do what it takes to get his job done. Ki has been really good on promos as of late.

– Sami Callihan says he’s run through MPV, Strickland, and Havoc; he adds that as long as Salina keeps paying him, he’ll continue doing what he does best.

Middleweight Title Elimination Match: Champion MJF vs. Jimmy Yuta vs. Jason Cade : Yuta and Cade are former partners, as Cade turned on Yuta. Aria Blake is out with champion MJF. Yuta attacks Cade right away and MJF allows they to brawl. MJF powders as Cade fights back, but Yuta takes him to the floor and hits a suicide dive and then another. Back in and Yuta hits a slam and senton for 2. MJF in and Cade attacks Yuta, laying the boots to him. MJF and Cade now work together, double teaming Yuta. MJF accidentally hits Cade and MJF apologizes, but Cade hits him and the friendship is over. Yuta attacks, working over both and follows with the missile dropkick on both. Yuta takes MJF up top and follows. Cade cuts him off and powerbombs Yuta. Cade grabs MJF and hits a burning hammer onto Yuta for 2. Post break, and they work into a triple submission spot and Yuta and Cade battle with Yuta hitting a superkick and cradles Cade for the elimination. Cade argues with the ref, MJF cradles Yuta for 2. Yuta hits the blue thunder bomb and Blake distracts the ref. Cade low blows Yuta and MJF covers for the win. Champion MJF defeated Jimmy Yuta & Jason Cade @ 8:05 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, MJF picks up the cheap heel win, while Yuta & Cade’s issues continue. The ending came off as very flat to me.

– Kevin Sullivan says that he has been dealing with a concussion but nothing that has lingered this bad. Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Junior are not people Pillman should be associating with, and admits that Pillman may have set him up, because it’s something his father would have done. Sullivan says he’ll have to teach Pillman a lesson even if it pains him to do so.

– Konnan says Daga is coming in as an unknown with a chance to become the champion, and reminds Ki that if Fenix did not have his mask taken off, the result would have been different.

– At Never Say Never on December 13th, Rush faces Maxwell J Friedman. Shane Strickland faces Rich Swann. At Zero Hour on December 14th, Maxwell J Friedman will defend the Middleweight Title in a Four Way Ladder Match against Marko Stunt, Kotto Brazil, and Jason Cade.

Champion Low Ki vs. Daga : Konnan & Salina are at ringside. They lock up and work into counters. Daga attacks the arm, but Ki fires back with kicks. They work to the ropes, and Daga breaks. Ki now lays in chops, a head butt and more chops in the corner. Daga fires back, they trade and Daga follows with a dropkick and Ki spills to the floor. Daga follows and lays in chops but Ki whips him to the barricade. The slam on the floor follows. Ki rolls back in and then back out and lays in more chops. He sits Daga in a chair and follows with a running dropkick. Post break, and they work back in and Ki covers for 2. Ki works a camel clutch variation, grounding Daga. Daga powers out and Ki is favoring his knee. They fire up and trade strikes and chops, lighting each other up. Ki dumps Daga, follows and Daga hits the suplex on the floor. Back in and Daga covers for 1. Daga grounds things, and then follows with a RANA and back breaker for 2. The standing moonsault gets 2. Ki avoids the dropkick, they trade strikes, chops, and Ki now lays in body shots but misses a charge and Daga hits a pop up backstabber for 2. Daga works a crossface, Ricky Martinez arrives and talks shit to Konnan. This distracts Daga and Ki rips at Daga’s ear. Daga’s cauliflower ear is bleeding and Ki hits the top rope double stomp for the win. Champion Low Ki defeated Daga @ 13:44 via pin [***¼] This was a good hard-hitting main event that saw Salina’s side one-up Konnan once again. While good, it suffered from the complete lack of drama in regards to Daga possibly winning.

– Post match, Ki comments on Tom Lawlor’s upcoming challenge. Ki is not impressed, calling Lawlor a joke, just like Fenix & Pentagon.

– End scene.

