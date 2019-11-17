Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 11.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Marshall Von Erich defeated Ikuro Kwon @ 4:00 via DQ [**]

– Dominic Garrini & Douglas James defeated Richard Holiday & Alexander Hammerstone @ 7:20 via countout [**½]

– Tom Lawlor defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr @ 14:30 via pin [***½]

– Tom Lawlor & the Von Erich boys have a friendly pep talk style meeting backstage.

Marshall Von Erich vs. Ikuro Kwon : Ross & Samael are at ringside. Kwon hits a dive before the bell and they brawl on the floor. Kwon follows with strikes, back in and Marshall fires back and hits a gut wrench suplex. Samael trips him up and Kwon grounds the action. He chokes him out and lays in grounded strikes. He follows with a flurry of strikes and kicks, covering for 2. Kwon continues to light him up with strikes, a superkick and then runs into a rolling clothesline. Corner clotheslines follow by Marshall and follows with a spinebuster for 2. The claw follows and Samael runs in for the DQ. Marshall Von Erich defeated Ikuro Kwon @ 4:00 via DQ [**] This was ok and served as a first step in CONTRA going after the tag titles after last week’s declaration of war.

-The Von Erichs clear the ring post match.

– Holiday talks with MJF via video chat, and MJF is teasing some sort of facial surgery and freaks out he and Hammerstone with his appearance. Hammerstone says he got them a gift, but can’t tell them what it is. It’s huge, and the biggest gift that MLW has ever seen.

– Commentary hypes the return of the Opera Cup.

– Holiday takes the mic and tells the consumers to settle down. and that they are breathing rarified air. His lawyer/father calls him so he takes the call. He argues with him and hangs up. They have business tonight and their opponents won’t be doing any “Krav ma-garbage” with them.

Richard Holiday & Alexander Hammerstone vs. Dominic Garrini & Douglas James : Holiday & Garrini begin, with Holiday talking shit and then offering a handshake until Garrini grounds him and locks on an arm bar until Holiday makes the ropes. Hammerstone tags in and they work into a test of strength as Garrini pulls an arm bar, James tags in and trips up Hammerstone. He follows with kicks and then takes out Holiday until Hammerstone stuns him off the ropes. Holiday tags in and lays the boots to James. He follows with a running back elbow for 2. James fires back with kicks until Holiday hits a backbreaker for 2. Hammerstone in and follows with strikes. James counters into a sleeper, Hammerstone escapes and James hits a knee strike. The flapjack follows and James hits a desperation dropkick. Garrini tags in, Holiday joins him as Garrini hits a German, and the arm bar follows. Hammerstone makes the save, and Holiday hits a neck breaker for 2. Hammerstone in and James tags in with meteora for 2. He takes out Holiday, Hammerstone pulls him to the floor and they brawl. Garrini and Holiday join in and James sorta hits a DDT on Hammerstone on the floor. James beats the count back in for the countout victory. Dominic Garrini & Douglas James defeated Richard Holiday & Alexander Hammerstone @ 7:20 via countout [**½] This was a solid tag match with a flat finish.

– Teddy Hart is out indefinitely due to Samael’s fireball last week.

– Samael sends a video to he Von Erichs, and says one of them will face Fatu on Thanksgiving, and Ross tells Marshall to take the match. He signs the enclosed contract; Lawlor was there and wasn’t exactly enthused about this.

– Zeda Zang comments on her match next week against the Spider Lady.

– Next week, old Mancer faces Jimmy Havoc in a falls count anywhere match.

– They recap the announcement that King Mo is coming to MLW. He’s a moneyweight and anyone can get it from him.

– King Mo is at ringside.

Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr : They shake hands, circle and tease takedowns. Lock up, and they work to the ropes and they break clean. Smith cuts off the takedown, they work to the mat and scramble back to the feet. Smith then takes him back down, looks for a rear naked choke and transitions for an arm bar but Lawlor escapes and Smith makes the ropes. Post break and they trade strikes, and Smith takes him down. Lawlor counters out of a heel hook and transitions for an arm bar but Smith cradles him for 2. Lawlor makes the ropes, Smith lays the boots to him and they spill to he floor. They trade and Lawlor then stomps away at the hand of Smith. He continues to work the arm, follows with kicks and Smith counters into an STF. Lawlor counters out, Smith fights off the choke and gets a rear naked choke but Lawlor makes the ropes. Smith follows with uppercuts, and now hits rolling suplexes and covers for 2. He grounds the action, but Lawlor hits the shin breaker and Saito suplex for 2. Lawlor follows with kicks, Smith fires up and the Saito suplex gets 2. he follows with a leg drop, Lawlor fights off a powerbomb and locks on a choke until Smith makes the ropes. He follows with a flurry of strikes and kicks, Smith fires back and they light each other up. Smith takes him down and the leg drop gets 2. Smith follows with kicks, but Lawlor fires back and follows with an XPLODER. The Russian leg sweep follows but Smith counters into the sharpshooter. Lawlor fights, but Smith transitions to a crossface and Lawlor makes the ropes. Smith follows with strikes, they trade and start throwing bombs, slaps and Lawlor is rocked. He eye pokes Smith, follows with a spin kick and locks on the rear naked choke. Smith powers out but Lawlor hits the GTR for the win. Tom Lawlor defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr @ 14:30 via pin [***½] This was a really good main event, worked to the strengths of both men, and they delivered. Knowing that Lawlor is leaving and that it was a possibility when this was taped makes his win questionable, hopefully they can write him out with an effective angle.

– Post match, Lawlor says his contract is coming up and teases his future, possibly out of MLW by getting Raw or laying the smack down. He’s the hottest thing in the business.

