Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 11.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kotto Brazil defeated Trey Miguel @ 10:13 via pin [***]

– Marko Stunt defeated Gringo Loco @ 3:55 via pin [**]

– MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki defeated Shane Strickland @ 10:15 via pin [**½]

– Salina del la Renta kicks a case of money over to Simon Gotch, in thanks for him going full Fredo on Tom Lawlor last week. Gotch wants her to keep him in mind for future work. Salina doesn’t really trust him, nut offers to double his pay if he takes out Lawlor in Miami. Gotch says money is nice but that he wants her trust, and to gain that he will do it for free. Simon Gotch will face Tom Lawlor at Never Say Never in a No Ropes No Holds Barred Match.

– MJF is on commentary.

Kotto Brazil vs. Trey Miguel : Miguel is trying to heel it up here, they work into some back and forth with Kotto hitting a dropkick. He follows with strikes and then dropkicks Miguel to the floor. He follows but Miguel cuts him off with rights. Back in and Kotto heads up top, gets crotched, and Miguel lays the boots to Kotto. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Miguel grounds things as commentary and MJF has completely lost the plot and are ignoring the match for MJF comedy hour. Kotto looks for a sunset flip but Miguel cuts him off with a running knee strike. Kotto picks up the pace, and sort of hits a reverse RANA, but they really just fell to the side. It wasn’t good. Kotto follows with rights, kicks and a dropkick as Miguel spills to the floor. Kotto follows with a suicide dive, and another. He then follows with a tope. Back in and the flying forearm connects. The flying head butt follows and that gets 2. Kotto takes him up top, but Miguel slides out and hits a 619.The top rope meteora follows for 2. The springboard stunner also gets 2. Kotto fights off the top rope stunner and hits sliced bread for the win. Kotto Brazil defeated Trey Miguel @ 10:13 via pin [***] This was a good match, but I absolutely hated the commentary for it. I get that MJF’s strength is his personality and talking, and while he was doing his heel shtick here, again no problem, he, Tony, & Rich ended up ignoring the match to play Three Stooges, which I found annoying and distracting. There’s a fine line to making it work and they ran over it, stomped on it and then pissed on it.

– They hype the Miami events: On December 13th at Never Say Never The Lucha Brothers will face the Hart Foundation for the MLW Tag Titles. Tom Lawlor faces Simon Gotch in a No Ropes No Holds Barred Match. PCO faces LA Park. Rush faces Maxwell J Friedman. Andrew Everett will make his MLW debut; December 14th, Tom Lawlor faces LA Park. Low Ki defends the MLW World Championship against Konnan. Maxwell J Friedman, Kotto Brazil, Jason Cade and an opponent to be named will meet in a Ladder Match for the Middleweight Championship.

– MJF lays out Kotto backstage.

– Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr get promo time. Hart says that Dusty Rhodes is in heaven and he is a legend. Tommy Dream is not Dusty Rhodes. He is a little better than Kevin Sullivan, but you are nowhere near real legends like Brian Pillman, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Davey Boy Smith. Pillman calls Dreamer a has been that tries to puff out his chest and be a role model, “The last time this cane met an old man trying to hold them back, the cane got broken,” referring to he past beat down of Sullivan.

– Next week, The Lucha Brothers defend the tag titles against LA Park and El Hijo De LA Park.

Marko Stunt vs. Gringo Loco : Loco makes fun of Stunt’s size, they work some back and forth as Stunt hits a RANA and lucha arm drags. Stunt kicks him to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Stunt then flies off the top and hits a RANA on the floor. Back in and Stunt covers for 2. Stunt back up top, Loco cuts him off, and hits a press slam and standing moonsault. The second rope moonsault gets 2. Loco hits angel’s wings for 2. He heads up top, misses the corkscrew attack and Stunt hits a RANA for 2. The flatliner connects and that’s that. Marko Stunt defeated Gringo Loco @ 3:55 via pin [**] This was ok, there was no real layout, rhyme or reason to what they did, but it was ok and mostly clean.

– Low Ki & Salina run into Stokely Hathaway on their way to the ring.

Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland : Ki won the championship from Strickland, so this is his big rematch. But since the loss, Strickland has fallen on hard times and is a different dude. They immediately work to the ground, work into some grappling and then separate. They lock up, work to the ropes, and Ki locks on a hanging arm bar and then breaks and powders. Back in and they go to the ground again. Ki locks on a modified STF, Strickland counters out and Ki follows with chops. Strickland cuts that off with uppercuts and they spill to the floor. Post break, and Strickland lays in uppercuts and knee strikes for 2.Ki fires back, but Strickland hits a sit out/inverted suplex for a good near fall. Ki fights off the half and half suplex and connects with John Wooooooooooo for 2. Ki up top and Strickland cuts him off, follows him up and they trade strikes. This leads to a poorly contrived ref bump. Strickland lays in a flurry of kicks, slams Ki to the barricade, and back in Strickland hits the double stomp, grabs the ref and covers, but he’s out and no count. A new ref is out and the cover gets 2 after a count of 8. Martinez tales the ref, Ki rips out some of Strickland’s hair and then pins him to retain. Champion Low Ki defeated Shane Strickland @ 10:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid (but disappointing) match in order to get to the Strickland write out angle as he’s reportedly WWE bound. That was done well, but I do feel that MLW’s main events as of late have been good at times, but aren’t making for must see TV.

– Post match, Strickland throws a fit running down MLW management. He says he’s sacrificed and put his body on the fucking line, but MLW lets Low Ki walk around here with his title. He blames the fans for their bullshit on social media, and then looks to shoot on Court Bauer. He claims he’s ending his contract as his mic is cut.

– End scene.

