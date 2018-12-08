Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 11.30.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Simon Gotch defeated Ariel Dominguez @ 1:22 via pin [NR]

– Tommy Dreamer defeated Brian Pillman Jr @ 6:30 via pin [**½]

– MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix defeated LA PARK & Hijo de LA Park @ 18:30 via pin [***½]

– Salina de la Renta opens the show, doing some voodoo shit involving blood. SOMEBODY GONNA DIE!

Simon Gotch vs. Ariel Dominguez : This is his latest open challenge, this time putting up $10,000. This Fredo motherfucker turned on Tow Lawlor a few weeks back. Gotch starts tossing him around at the bell, lays in uppercuts and strikes, and then kill his poor lad with a buckle bomb and Gotch piledriver for the win. Simon Gotch defeated Ariel Dominguez @ 1:22 via pin [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be, with Gotch coming across like a complete asshole, which is the right vibe right now.

– MJF says he is refusing the booked ladder match, because it’s beneath him. The losers can fight it out and the winner face him.

– Tommy Dreamer steals from his Impact promos again, running down Pillman as a skinny jean wearing, disrespectful punk with a podcast. Vary it up a bit Tommy.

– Stokely Hathaway is interviewed. He plans to dominate MLX and manage the best.

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr : Pillman refuses the handshake, they lock up and work to the ropes and Dreamer breaks clean. Dreamer lays in chops, Pillman fires back with kicks and Dreamer answers back with the jabs and elbow. They spill to he floor for some brawling, with Dreamer controlling. Back in and Pillman cuts Dreamer off and lays the boots to him. Pillman lays in chops, and follows with kicks as he grounds Dreamer. More kicks follow as Pillman covers for 2. Pillman fires back with strikes, mounted punches, and bites Pillman. Eye rake by Pillman, but he runs into a cutter for 2. Pillman counters the DDT, grabs his cane and the ref takes it. Dreamer low blows the over confident Pillman and picks up the win. Tommy Dreamer defeated Brian Pillman Jr @ 6:30 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, with the over confident rookie falling to the veteran. I’m ok with the decision, Dreamer needs to win from time to time, and this was all done to set up a rematch, which will be a Singapore cane match, where Pillman should go over.

– Dreamer shows respect post match, but Pillman snaps and beats Dreamer down. Teddy Hart arrives and they celebrate. Pillman hits another neck breaker to complete the job.

– Tom Lawlor is interviewed, and runs down Gotch, he thought they were brothers. Instead, Gotch chose money over family. He will break all of his fingers when he gets the chance.

– They hype the upcoming Miami shows.

Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA PARK & Hijo de LA Park : Konnan & Salina are at ringside; this match is the continuation of the feud between their factions. This is a lucha tornado rules tag. We open up with the big brawl, and the challengers taking early control. Park isolates Fenix on the floor as PARK and Pentagon follow. PARK powerbombs Pentagon onto a table (I AM THE TABLE) while Park attacks Fenix with chair shots. The challengers continue to control with chair shots, now isolating Pentagon. They then beat down Fenix, and back to the floor for more brawling. They crotch Pentagon on the post, and then do the same for Fenix. Back in the ring as they chop away at Fenix. Fenix battles back, hits the double lethal injection as Pentagon hits sling blades and superkicks. The Lucha Bros follow with dives. Post break, Park hits a Spanish fly for 2 as PARK speared Pentagon. Pentagon fires back on Park, but PARK makes the save. He and Pentagon go face to face, Pentagon drops the gloves and they trade chops. PARK dances, and follows with a clothesline for 2. PARK takes Pentagon up top, but Pentagon slips out and hits a double stomp for 2. PARK battles back, suplexes Pentagon to the buckles, and that gets 2. Fenix and Park back in, and the rolling cutter from Fenix connects. Park counters back and hits a destroyer for 2. Fenix snaps off a RANA and black thunder driver for 2. Park cuts him off, and after counters, hits Jig n tonic for 2. he dropkicks Fenix to the floor, pentagon takes out Park and PARK then hits a chop block and basement dropkick for 2. Pentagon hits a backstabber, superkick and Park wipes him out with a chair shot. Fenix flies in and takes out Park. It breaks down and Park hits a moonsault to the floor. PARK head butts Pentagon and that gets 2. Low blow by Pentagon, the double stomp/fear factor combo connects on Park and that’s that. Champions Pentagon & Fenix defeated LA PARK & Hijo de LA Park @ 18:30 via pin [***½] I found this a very good and really fun lucha style brawl. LA PARK is in this odd late career resurgence, he can’t do much and doesn’t do much and relies completely on reputation and charisma. And that’s not a horrible thing, because it brings a great vibe to his matches. He does what needs done when it needs done, while allowing the others to deliver the moving/big time parts of the match. Here, it all worked well together, and I had fun. The only real negative is that at no time did it feel that we could get a tag title change or that the tag titles were the focus here.

– End scene.

