Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 12.07.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Teddy Hart defeated Jason Cade @ 8:50 via pin [***]

– Ace Romero defeated Marko Stunt @ 8:55 via pin [***]

– Rush defeated Sammy Guevara @ 7:40 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 32 matches of NOVEMBER list at this link.

– We see Simon Gotch arriving at the building and he is asked about turning his back on Tom Lawlor. Tom Lawlor chases Simon into the building but Simon hides and Ricky Martinez attacks Lawlor and Lawlor and Martinez go inside as Gotch closes the door.

Teddy Hart vs. Jason Cade : They immediately brawl, Cade is in an extra salty mood today. More strikes by Cade and a neck breaker gets 2. Hart quickly fires back, hits a code red into a project Ciampa, and then a sick hammerlock DDT. The big asai moonsault into an elbow drop follows. Cade counters the Arabian press and hits a tiger driver and follows with a code breaker for 2. To the floor they go, Cade takes out Pillman and whips Hart to the barricade. Cade drapes Hart over the barricade, and follows with a leg drop. Back in and Cade flies of into he knees of Hart. Hart hits an electric chair back stabber, and a sitout Gory special follows for 2. Hart follows with a piledriver, but Cade gets a foot on the ropes. Cade tries a sharpshooter, but Hart cradles him for 2. Cade follows with a superkick, and rolls into a suplex. The Michinoku driver follows but Hart kicks out at 2. They work up top, Hart counters the RANA and follows with a destroyer. Cheap shot by Pillman and Hart takes Cade up top and hits a super destroyer for the win. Teddy Hart defeated Jason Cade @ 8:50 via pin [***] This was a total MOVEZ match, but it was a good movez match that the crowd liked and the execution was good. It was fun as commentary hyped Pentagon vs. Hart next week and a possible tag title shot for the Hart Foundation.

– Salina de la Renta is on the phone and Konnan approaches. Konnan reminds Salina that The Lucha Brothers retained the titles last week and asks how Ricky Martinez is doing. Konnan says he will take the World Title from Low Ki and then he is coming for her.

Ace Romero vs. Marko Stunt : Romero pats Stunt on the head, mocking his size. Stunt tries to attack, Romero no sells and hits John Wooooooooooo. Romero starts tossing Stunt around, heads up top and misses a leg drop to the apron. This allows Stunt to fire back with kicks and a suicide dive. Romero has enough of that and smashes Stunt into the barricade. Back in and Romero hits a slam and running elbow drop for 2. Stunt fires up, hits a series of dropkicks, teases a slam but no go. He follows with an enziguri, follows with a senton and covers for 1. Romero lays in strikes, but Stunt counters into a code breaker for 2. Stunt heads up top, Romero cuts him off, and they work up top. Stunt hits the desperation sunset bomb and gets a good near fall. Stunt flies in with a high cross, but Romero catches him with a black hole slam and finally finishes him. Ace Romero defeated Marko Stunt @ 8:55 via pin [***] This was good and fun stuff, they played the huge size dynamic well, Stunt was a great underdog, and Romero picked up a big win on TV.

– Shane Strickland argues with MLW’s Court Bauer.

– They hype the upcoming Miami shows.

– Salina de la Renta says she is sick of Konnan. She tried to have him be a man but he stepped all over her business. You turn down matches against Low Ki. Low Ki says they came to him with respect only for you to walked away. Ricky Martinez arrives, collapses, and he tells Low Ki to get out of here now.

Rush vs. Sammy Guevara : They work through a fun and fast-paced opening stretch. Guevara wants a handshake, but Rush opts to kick his ass instead. Rush stomps away on Guevara in the corner, kicks him in the face and gives up some tranquilo. Post break, and Guevara heads up top, gets cut off and Rush follows him up and hits s superplex for 2. The dropkick follows for 2. Guevara fires back with kicks, a knee strike, and Rush just head butts him in the face and covers for 2. Rush now heads up top and but misses the senton. Guevara up top and the shooting star press eats knee. Charging knee strikes by Rush gets 2. The Rush driver finishes Guevara. Rush defeated Sammy Guevara @ 7:40 via pin [***¼] This was a good match and string debut for Rush. Dude has an amazing star aura around him and by all reports, he’s figured heavily into MLW’s 2019 plans, which is great for MLW. Guevara looked good before losing, but Rush came off as a mega star.

– Rush plays to the crowd post match.

– Salina & Low Ki escape in a car, but Tom Lawlor chases.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”