Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 12.07.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– BATTLE ROYAL: Dorigan won @ 9:20 [*½]

– Pillman & Smith defeated Gotch & Kwon @ 10:15 via pin [**½]

– We open with highlights of the Thanksgiving episode, where Tom Lawlor turned heel on Ross Von Erich.

BATTLE ROYAL : This appears top be all of our usual undercard luminaries, and even a returning Barrington Hughes. Hughes is eliminated right away. There is some new giant masked dude in this match who hasn’t been identified. Ok, he’s Dr. Dax apparently. Lots of aimless brawling here, “Dorigan” is the new Dynasty guy, gifted to Holiday by Hammerstone and they are talking him up big. Seriously, there is nothing happening here. Dorigan finally plays monster, dumping like 5 guys in 20-seconds. Random ATT guys are in this and get beaten down. Random unnamed guys get dumped, Zenshi gets dumped and then Holiday. Dorigan dumps Garrini, and Thatcher, Loco, & James are left with the monster. Dorigan dumps Loco, no sells James and dumps him. Thatcher is left, he attacks and Dorigan dumps him for the win. Dorigan won @ 9:20 [*½] It wasn’t good by any means, but they put the new monster over.

– Tom Lawlor says the Von Erichs weren’t friends, because he only benefited them, he didn’t get anything from them. The Von Erichs made it all about them, when it should have been all about Lawlor. He isn’t loyal to CONTRA, he’s only loyal to himself. He could reform team Filthy, he could do anything he wants, but says he is the most important thing in MLW today.

– They hype the Opera Cup, which was taped earlier this week; it begins airing next week with Smith vs. KI & MJF vs. Hammerstone.

Earlier This Week: Leo Brien & Savio Vega had a SWAMP FIGHT, and we get brief footage from that.

– Post break and more SWAMP FIGHT footage. Vega won with a spin kick in footage that looked like two drunk guys brawling in the woods.

– The Von Erichs talk about Lawlor’s betrayal. They are heart broken and confused, but realize they made a mistake in trusting Lawlor. Marshall vows revenge.

– They hype the AAA relationship.

Gotch & Kwon vs. Pillman & Smith : Samael is at ringside. Pillman is now wearing regular trunks. Pillman & Gotch begin, locking up and Pillman grounding things. Kwon counters to his feet, but Pillman counters that and follows with a shoulder tackle. Kwon cuts him off and tags in Gotch. Double teams follow as Kwon follows with kicks for 2. He lays in chops, Gotch joins in for double teams and then grounds Pillman. He then hits a suplex, transitions to an arm bar and Pillman fights out until Gotch attacks the knee. To the feet and Gotch hits a Saito suplex. Kwon back in, lays in kicks and chokes out Pillman. Pillman fires back, hits a clothesline, strikes, chops and tags in Smith. He follows with slams, Pillman back in and continues to isolate Kwon. He and Smith follow with double tams and Smith hits the delayed suplex for 2. He lays in knee strikes, uppercuts and Pillman tags back in. Kwon sloppily cuts him off, Gotch tags in and follows with chops on Pillman. CONTRA isolates Pillman in the corner, and Gotch then grounds the action. Pillman fights out, tags in Smith and he run wild on CONTRA. The big boot follows as Smith follows with a leg drop for 2. Pillman superkicks Kwon, and the springboard Hart attack finishes it Pillman & Smith defeated Gotch & Kwon @ 10:15 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid tag team main event that never aspired to be anything more than that.

