Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 12.14.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ladder Match for the MLW Middleweight Championship: Teddy Hart defeated Gringo Loco, El Hijo de LA Park, Dezmond Xavier, & Kotto Brazil @ 14:05 [***½]

– Dragon Lee defeated DJZ @ 7:00 via pin [***]

– Rush defeated Rich Swann @ 9:45 via pin [***¼]

– We se Ricky Martinez and El Hijo de LA Park attacking members of Team Filthy. Tom Lawlor is reportedly on his way to the venue.

Gringo Loco vs. El Hijo de LA Park vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Teddy Hart : Time for the cursed ladder match, where we lost champion MJF due to injury, Cade was pulled due to what they claim is a storyline injury, Andrew Everett was pulled due to reasons, Gringo fucking Loco (no offense, I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but a highly questionable choice to include) is now somehow in this, and to make it extra insane, here’s Teddy Hart! Hart arrives and takes out Xavier during him entrance, Hart is the special wild card participant. This leads to floor brawling, Park takes out Kotto’s leg with chair shots, and back in and Park and Loco work into some back and forth. Xavier is back, clears out Loco and he and Park work some fun lucha exchanges and Park then powerbombs him onto the floor. Park and Hart face off, and the brawling begins. Hart follows with powerslam but misses a Moonsault. Hart battles back with code red, and Salina is at ringside now. Park superkicks a distracted Hart, and Xavier and Loco are back as it breaks down. Post break, and they are brawling on the floor. Hart hits a big moonsault and wipes out the pile. Kotto has been taken backstage due to Park injuring him. Park and Hart trade strikes, Hart takes him out and goes for the ladder. He climbs but Xavier and Loco are back in and they all brawl as Loco hits lethal injection on Xavier. Tornado DDT by Hart on Loco, he climbs and Park cuts him off. Xavier climbs, Loco cuts him off and Xavier takes him out and climbs. Park climbs to stop him, makes a ladder bridge, and lays Xavier on it. He follows with a big splash, Hart hits a moonsault onto Xavier as Kotto is back and lights Park up with chair shots. He climbs, but Hart takes him out with chair shots. Hart hits project Ciampa, climbs, and we have a new champion. Teddy Hart defeated Gringo Loco, El Hijo de LA Park, Dezmond Xavier, & Kotto Brazil @ 14:05 [***½] This was very good stuff, and Hart winning works, as he’s wildly over with the MLW crowds. I really liked that they saved the ladder stuff until the second half and didn’t abuse it. This was a really good way to kickoff the show.

– Tom Lawlor arrives.

– Rush will face LA Park at the MLW show on April 4th. We get a commercial for MLW’s shows in New York in April featuring the return of Battle Riot on April 5th.

Dragon Lee vs. DJZ : They lock up and break clean. They work into some fast paced grappling, Lee dropkicks DJZ and slide into traquilos. They trade strikes, DJZ dumps Lee and DJZ follows with a tope. Back in and DJZ hits a slingshot splash and lionsault for 2. DJZ now grounds the action, Lee battles back and hits the corner dropkick and they trade strikes and kicks until DJZ hits a DDT for the double down. Back to the feet, Lee follows with kicks, they work up top and Lee traps DJZ into the tree of WHOA and hits the double stomp as both spill to the floor. Back in and Lee covers for 2. DJZ then counters a powerbomb into a destroyer for a near fall. Lee counters DZT and hits the dragon driver for a good near fall. Knee strikes by Lee, and Operación Dragón finally finishes things. Dragon Lee defeated DJZ @ 7:00 via pin [***] This was a good and fun sprint, with DZJ looking competitive before lee finally put him away.

– Tom Lawlor attacks Ricky Martinez and El Hijo de LA Park.

– A Hart Foundation video runs. Brian Pillman Jr. playing a video game, and then Pillman does some curls and he wants some champagne from the front desk. We see Teddy Hart giving Brian Pillman Jr. the MLW Rookie of the Year award.

– Tom Lawlor and El Hijo de LA Park are still brawling. Next week Tom Lawlor will face Simon Gotch in a No Ropes No Holds Barred Match.

Rush vs. Rich Swann : Swann dances, so Rush attacks and starts kicking him ass since this isn’t a dance contest. They brawl to the floor, and Rush throws a trashcan into his face as they brawl onto the stage. Rush then slams Swann onto the announce table, and back in the ring, Rush lays in chops and then goes tranquilo. Rush continues the attack, playing to the crowd, and just having un with Swann. Swann manages to battle back with a cutter, and then follow with jabs. He follows with a flurry of strikes and kicks, and then connects with a cannonball to the floor. Swann then follows with a tope. Back in and Swann hits the frog splash for 2. Rush cuts off Swann with an overhead toss into he buckles, and that gets 2. Swann fights off the Rush driver and hits a DDT for 2. Swann heads up top, Rush cuts him off, and follows him up and hits the superplex for 2. Swann fires back with kicks, but Rush hits a head butt and both are down. Rush misses the corner dropkick and Swann’s 450 eats knees; Rush driver and Swann is done. Rush defeated Rich Swann @ 9:45 via pin [***¼] Good match here, with Rush continuing to come across as a huge star. Swann has enough equity with the MLW fans that him getting this much in and being so competitive played well, but in the end, Rush was too good.

– LA PARK arrives and he and Rush brawl on the floor. They are separated, Rush is taken to he back as Ki arrives to calm PARK. Ki explains that he is always one step ahead of Lawlor, and that Lawlor will always be a failure.

– Lawlor arrives and attacks Ki, and they brawl to close the show.

– End scene.

