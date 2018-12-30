Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 12.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Tommy Dreamer and Barrington Hughes @ 8:00 via pin [**½]

– El Hijo de LA Park defeated DJZ @ 7:40 via pin [***]

– Dezmond Xavier defeated Andrew Everett @ 6:00 via pin [***]

– No Ropes, No Holds Barred Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Gotch @ 5:50 via referee stoppage [**½]

– Salina de la Renta comes to the ring with Ricky Martinez. She absolutely buries Miami as a hell hole, which she says explains why Konnan loves this place. This may be Konnan’s city, but 2019 will be her year. Konnan arrives and tells Salina and Ricky that they aren’t going to throw shade about his people. Konnan says you are talking about next year being the year of Promociones Dorado, Konnan says he is in Low Ki’s head and he is going to take the title from Low Ki and become the MLW Champion in Miami. Just to show that he is not a bad guy, when he dismantles Promociones Dorado, he will make sure she is not standing in the unemployment line,

– Kotto Brazil was injured last week and he suffered an injury to his eye. Ricky Martinez was at the nightclub where Kotto was injured.

– Pillman and Hart share their latest video, playing with cats and mocking Dreamer & Hughes.

Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Tommy Dreamer and Barrington Hughes : Pillman immediately tags out to Smith, frustrating Dreamer. This leads to Smith and Hughes, Smith tries to slam Hughes and fails. Pillman in and runs around Hughes, gets cut off and Dreamer tags in for double teams. Pillman battles back and hits the dropkick to take control. Post break, and Pillman is choking out Dreamer. Smith tags in and double teams follow. Smith lays the boots to Dreamer, Pillman gets in some cheap shots, and Smith follows with the delayed vertical suplex for 2. Dreamer fights off a powerbomb, and scores with a cutter. Hughes gets the tag and strolls mildly; the belly-to-belly gets 2 as Smith makes the save. Hughes chokeslams Smith, tags in Dreamer, and he works over Pillman. Pillman low blows Dreamer with the cane and cradles him for the win. Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Tommy Dreamer and Barrington Hughes @ 8:00 via pin [**½] The Hart Foundation remains undefeated, picking up another win in a solid match, while the Dreamer vs. Pillman issues continue.

– We get an LA PARK vs. Rush video package.

El Hijo de LA Park vs. DJZ : They lock up and DJZ looks to ground things early. They pick up the pace, working into some fun counters and finally into a stand off. Park fakes some sportsmanship and attacks DJZ. Park hits a superkick, and they brawl to the floor. It’s all Park as he crotches DJZ off of the post and then the barricade. Park drags DJZ back into the ring, but DJZ fires up and makes a comeback until Salina distracts him. Park attacks with belt shots, and the German gets 2. DJZ manages a desperation code breaker followed by a tope. Back in and Park cuts off the moonsault, dumps DJZ and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and they work up top and DJZ hits a RANA. Park fights off the ZDT and ends DJZ night with a sick piledriver. El Hijo de LA Park defeated DJZ @ 7:40 via pin [***] This was a good match, and while I hate seeing DJZ lose again, h[‘s not going to get chances to pick up wins until gets away from Promociones Dorado guys or top stars; unfortunately he’s just a role player right now.

– Konnan talks about having the home court advantage as well as the mental advantage because he is in Low Ki’s head. Konnan says he believes in the vision of MLW and he would love to be the champion.

Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett : They lock up to begin, working into some fun back and forth and both having a bit of fun with each other. This turns to shit talking and slaps, Xavier follows with kicks and dropkicks, taking control until Everett cuts him off and hits a lionsault for 2. Xavier fires back, hits a superkick and 619. He follows with strikes, but Everett follows with a clothesline but Xavier hit an enziguri but Everett hits a PELE and spike RANA for 2.Everett up top and eats a PELE. Xavier finishes things with the final flash. Dezmond Xavier defeated Andrew Everett @ 6:00 via pin [***] Against all odds (Everett came in with an injured knee) They put on a good and entertaining match. Credit to both for the hard work and working around Everett’s limitations here.

– As they take the ropes down, Low Ki joins commentary.

No Ropes, No Holds Barred Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch : This was set up when Gotch turned on Lawlor, leading him into a trap/beat down at the hands of Promociones Dorado. Lawlor immediately takes Gotch down, but Gotch counters for an arm bar. They brawl to the floor and Gotch starts working the legit injured arm/hand of Lawlor. Lawlor follows with knee strikes and a clothesline. Gotch cuts him off with a suplex onto the apron. Back in and Gotch follows with knee strikes. They trade strikes and kicks, until Gotch hits an enziguri. Lawlor fights back with a German and follows with ground and pound. Gotch cuts him off with a knee strike and kicks. Lawlor counters into a rear naked choke, and the ref stops it. Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Gotch @ 5:50 via referee stoppage [**½] Credit to Lawlor for working through with a legit broken hand from his last MMA fight. The match was solid, and did its job of allowing Lawlor revenge and to continue the set up for his title match against Low Ki.

– Post match, Lawlor says for seven months he has been looking at the man holding the belt and that man has been running from him. For seven months, Lawlor says he has had one thing on his mind and that is walking away with the MLW Championship. Do you consider yourself a professional since you have been running away from him for seven months and you have not fought it by yourself. On February 2nd, you will see how a real professional fighter will handle things.

– End scene.

