Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 12.28.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Simon Gotch Open Challenge: Ace Romero defeated Simon Gotch @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Ariel Dominguez defeated Andrew Everett @ 2:59 via pin [NR]

– No DQ MLW World Title Match: Champion Low Ki defeated Konnan @ 5:40 via referee stoppage [*]

– Following his loss to Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch is back with the $20,000 Simon Gotch Open Challenge.

The Simon Gotch Open Challenge: Simon Gotch vs. Ace Romero : Gotch attacks with chops, locks on a sleeper, but Romero quickly escapes and dumps Gotch. Romero drags him back in and hits a tree slam. Gotch fires back with a flurry of strikes, but runs into a slam and elbow drop for the Romero win. Ace Romero defeated Simon Gotch @ 2:10 via pin [NR] Well it looks like Gotch’s usefulness is wearing thin as he turned on Lawlor, put Lawlor over, and now put over the up and coming Romero. This was a good angle to continue the rise of Romero.

– It’s official, Kotto Brazil was attacked by Ricky Martinez at the nightclub, as reported last week. Kotto had to undergo a number of surgeries, and we see footage of Ricky Martinez celebrating after the attack; Martinez was suspended without pay.

Ariel Dominguez vs. Andrew Everett : They lock up, with Everett overpowering Dominguez to begin. Dominguez is smaller, and starts using his speed as they work into some back and forth. Everett cuts him off, and uses one foot to make the cover for 2. The big boot follows, and Everett looks for a chokeslam, but Dominguez counters into chaos theory for 2. Everett up top, but the shooting star press eats knees and Dominguez cradles him for the win. Ariel Dominguez defeated Andrew Everett @ 2:59 via pin [NR] This was ok while it lasted, they pushed hard that Dominguez is training with Team Filthy now.

– We get highlights from the Middleweight Title Ladder Match from two weeks ago when Teddy Hart became the new champion.

– We get a video package on Tony Schiavone’s return to calling pro wrestling.

– Tommy Dreamer applauds Pillman for teaching the veteran something. Tommy says he took advantage of Brian in their first match. In the second match, you took advantage. For the third match, let’s settle this. In two weeks, a Singapore Cane Match. You will not sleep because it will be going through your mind. “can I hack it with Tommy Dreamer. Can I walk around life thinking this burden of being a second generation wrestler.” For every Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton there is an Angelo Mosca Jr. or a Bruno Sammartino Jr. You will have to face Tommy Dreamer in a match that made his career. Tommy says he cannot go to the beach because people see his scars. They wonder what happened to that guy. These scars last for a lifetime. He wakes up because he still sees the Sandman caning him. You have two weeks of no sleep ahead of you…

– We get a video from Teddy Hart & Brian Pillman Jr. Teddy takes credit for training & discovering Pentagon & Fenix. They want a tag title shot. Teddy faces Pentagon next week; LA Park faces Gringo Loco.

Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan : Konnan attacks Ki with the loaded sock and levels him, picking up a near fall as Martinez pulls Ki to the floor. Ki slides back in and is busted open. They trade strikes and Konnan locks on the tequila sunrise but Martinez makes the save. Ki accidentally John Woooooooos Martinez as Konnan moved, and he then low blows Ki. Salina tries to attack Konnan, but Ki cuts that off and stomps Konnan’s face into a beer bottle and Konnan is busted open. Ki pummels him with elbows, Martinez joins in and Hijo de la Park is also here, Konnan has no friends. The ref stops the match, Salina de la Renta enters the ring with Hijo de la Park and Ricky Martinez, she gives Ki a weapon and he prison shanks Konnan in the kidneys. Champion Low Ki defeated Konnan @ 5:40 via referee stoppage [*] I never expected much from this match when it was announced, it screamed smoke and mirrors and a big angle more than a regular match. And that’s what we got, which is fine, but a bloody beat down would have worked just as well as I think when you cross the line into prison shanking you’re jumping the shark a bit.

– Post match, Tom Lawlor arrives to make the save as Ki is able to escape the ring while Lawlor checks on Konnan. We see Pentagon Jr. is laid out in the back.

– End scene.

