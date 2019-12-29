Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 12.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From MLW TV 8.03.19: Davey Boy Smith Jr defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 14:50 via submission [***½]

– From MLW Saturday Night Superfight – No DQ MLW Title Match: Champion Jacob Fatu defeated LA PARK @ 20:00 via pin [****]

– We look back at some of the top moments of MLW in 2019; Tom Lawlor winning the MLW World Championship from Low Ki, Battle Riot II that was won by LA Park, The Dynasty winning the MLW World Tag Team Championships and the Openweight Championship, Jacob Fatu defeating Tom Lawlor to become the MLW World Champion, footage from War Chamber, and finally the Von Erichs winning the MLW Tag Team Championships.

Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Timothy Thatcher : They lock up and Smith takes him down, and rolls for an ankle lock but Thatcher escapes. Smith takes him down again, but Thatcher counters out and escapes. Smith grounds the action, but Thatcher counters into a chinlock but Smith counters into a hammerlock. He starts attacking the arm, but Thatcher counters into a half crab. Smith kicks him away, but Thatcher follows with leg kicks and attacks the knee. Smith kicks his way out, rolls and makes the ropes. Thatcher follows with knee strikes to the thigh, but Smith makes the ropes. Smith follows with leg kicks, but Thatcher takes him down and starts working the knee again. Smith kicks his way out and Thatcher then hits a belly to belly and works a calf killer. He transitions to a knee bar, but Smith follow with strikes and head butts to escape. The rolling arm bar follows, but Thatcher counters into an ankle lock. He grapevines the leg, Smith fights and powers up and gets the sharpshooter but Thatcher makes the ropes. They trade strikes, lighting each other up and Smith gets the backslide for 2. The small package follows for 2. Smith follows with strikes, and the bulldog suit down pin gets 2. They trade pin attempts and Smith gets the cradle and bridge for 2. They trade again, trading slaps now and Smith hits a German, but Thatcher follows with one of his own. Smith then hits a German, a second and then a tiger suplex for 2. Smith follows with kicks, knee strikes, but Thatcher rolls for an arm bar, gets it and Smith counters as Thatcher gets the triangle but Smith hits a powerbomb and locks on the crossface and Thatcher taps. Davey Boy Smith Jr defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 14:50 via submission [***½] This was a very good, hard-hitting grappling match and a welcomed change in style on MLW.

– Commentary talks about Tom Lawlor’s reign as champion and the involvement of Contra Unit in the quest to take the title from him, the Von Erichs helping Lawlor and footage from The War Chamber. They mention the issues between Lawlor and the Von Erichs, and then highlights from Ross Von Erich against Jacob Fatu from Thanksgiving when Lawlor turned his back on the Von Erichs.

– We get a Dynasty video package.

– MLW’s top 10 moments of 2019 are:

10. is Spider Lady attacking Zeda Zhang and revealing that she is Priscilla Kelly.

9. is the brawl through New York between Ross Von Erich and Tom Lawlor.

8. is Contra Unit attacking The Lucha Brothers

7. is Mance Warner with a chainsaw.

6. is Jacob Fatu’s dive off the top of the cage.

5. is Tom Lawlor attacking Ross Von Erich.

4. is the feud between Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner.

3. is War Chamber.

2. is Jacob Fatu winning the World Championship.

1. is Josef Samael’s fireball to the referee and LA Park spearing Salina de la Renta through a table.

– Next is a video package for Contra Unit showing what they have done in 2019. Josef says the Age of Innocence is over. They will salt the Earth with the ashes of their enemies. The crusade is getting stronger.

No DQ MLW Title Match: Champion Jacob Fatu vs. LA PARK : Salina & Samael are at ringside. They shove each other and brawl at the bell, they trade Germans and PARK follows with a clothesline and knee strike. The suicide dive follows. Samael attacks and that allows Fatu to take control. Back in and Fatu follows with head butts, strikes and PARK is down. Fatu keeps attacking in the corner, lays in more strikes and a clothesline in the corner. Fatu rips at his mask, Samael spikes PARK and PARK is busted open. Fatu follows with head butts, chokes him out in the ropes and more strikes. They spill to the floor, and Fatu slams him to the barricade. He follows with body shots, whips him to the barricade again and dumps him into the crowd. They continue to brawl, with Fatu controlling. Back to ringside and into the ring. Fatu is dominating now, delivering more strikes and just pummeling PARK in the corner. PARK fires back, and hits the desperation powerslam for 2. Fatu cuts him of with the superkick and back handspring moonsault for 2. They work up top and PARK knocks him off and follows with corkscrew senton for 2. They brawl to the floor, PARK follows with chair shots and slams him to the steps, he breaks the bell over his head and PARK follows with head butts, back in and Fatu is busted open as well. PARK chokes him out in the ropes, follows with corner mounted strikes and whips him with his belt. PARK hits head butts, the crowd is into this as they brawl, Fatu counters back with a run up body attack for 2. he follows with a sweet fucking tope con hello! He gets a table, Samael lays the boots to PARK and Fatu sets up the table in the corner. Back in and Fatu hits a catatonic, and the moonsault misses. PARK crawls and Samael fire balls the ref! Salina is in and slaps him as PARK accidentally spears her through the table! Superkick and Samoan drop by Fatu, the double jump moonsault follows and he retains. Champion Jacob Fatu defeated LA PARK @ 20:00 via pin [****] This was a great, bloody brawl that played into the no DQ stipulation extremely well, featured PARK working hard, Salina finally getting her comeuppance after costing so many for so long and gave us the right winner in Fatu.

