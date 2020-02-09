Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 2.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dominic Garrini defeated Zenshi @ 7:10 via referee stoppage [**]

– Richard Holliday defeated Savio Vega @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– MLW Title Match: Champion Jacob Fatu defeated Brian Pillman Jr. @ 5:30 via pin [***]

– We open with a video package on the CONTRA vs. Hart Foundation feud.

– Tom Lawlor arrives and says it’s great to be back among family in Von Erich country as he has on one of their shirts. He calls Ross & Marshal dime store on Erichs. He takes off the shirt and wipes his ass with it. Lawlor tosses it to the crowd and they toss it back. He calls the Von Erichs failures, and says the Team Filthy Dojo is open for business, and found real athletes and fighters, unlike the CON Erichs. Dom Garrini arrives as Lawlor puts him over, and say he will show you what a real fighter is, not a wanna be luchadore, who belongs on Botchamania.

Dominic Garrini vs. Zenshi : Tom Lawlor is at ringside. Zenshi uses his speed to begin, avoiding Garrini until Garrini hits knee strikes and grounds him. Zenshi counters out but Garrini grabs the arm until Zenshi counters into a cradle for 2. He follows with a trip and cradle for 2. Head scissors by Zenshi and Garrini pulls the arm bar but Zenshi makes the ropes. Another head scissors follows and the dropkick follows for 2. Zenshi delivers knee strikes, a senton but Garrini catches him a triangle and escapes. Garrini follows with strikes grounds him and starts working the arm. Zenshi fires back, escapes a choke and follows with a rolling dropkick. Zenshi up top and Garrini cuts him off, but Zenshi pulls him to the floor and hits a dive. Back in and Zenshi up top, flies into a judo throw and they have a medic check on Zenshi. Garrini attacks, judo throw and the arm bar finishes it. Dominic Garrini defeated Zenshi @ 7:10 via referee stoppage [**] The match made sense following Gzrrini’s promos, running down lucha, but it was a bad clash of styles. Zenshi is a tale of two performers, he either looks spectacular or completely sloppy and out of his depth and that’s what we got here. Garrini looked fine, but it was really rough throughout, but the right man won. Tom’s promo work to start was good.

– Post match, Tom says Dom did nothing wrong and it’s a fight and life and death in this ring. From this point on, they show no mercy.

– Pillman arrives and the death squad attacks he and Smith.

– We get highlights of Marshal beating MJF last week. MJF drinks caffeine for the first time ever and is hyped up. Hammerstone says MLW is afraid if them suing, so they get to produce an episode of Fusion, and will be involved in all the matches on that show. MJF is all fired up, Gino will face Septimo Dragon, Hammerstone faces Aerostar while Holiday & MJF get tag title shots.

– A highly caffeinated MJF joins commentary.

– Savio Vega has his Caribbean championship with him. He promises to win and take Alicia Atout salsa dancing. MJF says Vega looks like an old, ugly, disheveled Kwang.

Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lockup again and Holliday hits a shoulder tackle. He celebrates, and lockup again as Holliday hits a dropkick. Holliday attacks with knee strikes, lays the boots to Vega but Vega fires back, and dumps Holliday. He follows and slams Holliday to the apron. He follows with chops, Holliday fires back and they trade and rollback in. Holliday cuts him off, and hits the back elbow for 2. Vega fires back, delivers chops and a side kick for 2. Holliday cuts him off and follows with the Holiday 2008 for the win. Richard Holliday defeated Savio Vega @ 5:00 via pin [**] The right man won, but this was another rough match from Vega, who doesn’t need to be taking up valuable time on Fusion. At least he isn’t working main events like Tommy Dreamer in Impact. Much like Dreamer, yes he’s losing and has a ton to offer from a backstage perspective, and they should keep him there. MJF was fun on commentary.

– Post match, Holiday steals the Caribbean Championship.

– Smith tries to keep Pillman focused and says he has his back. The Von Erichs arrive and also have his back. Pillman says he may not be ready, and accepts their help.

– We get a Killer Kross video package.

– Battle Riot III takes place on July 18th in Philly.

– They announce the Dragon Gate relationship.

– We get an LA PAR video package, he returns soon.

– They announce that Injustice has gotten their way and that official’s will be evaluated thoroughly due to inconsistency.

– MLW & AAA will have a super show on March 13th, which will be a TV taping.

– Next week will be the Dynasty produced edition of Fusion.

– Mance Warner comments on the Dynasty after drinking some beers and calls them assholes. He gives Alicia a beer,

– Zenshi wants revenge on Garrini.

Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr. : Samael is at ringside. Fatu attacks right away, and runs wild on Pillman. He follows with strikes, tosses him around and delivers more strikes but Pillman counters back, follows with kicks and then gets chopped down. Fatu pummels him with strikes, chops and tosses him across the ring. Fatu charges, Pillman fires back but Fatu catches the high cross into a catatonic. He grounds the action, working a nerve pinch. Pillman fights to his feet, hits a jawbreaker and superkick. He follows with strikes, a high cross and posts Fatu. The springboard clothesline follows. Injustice arrives, Pillman flies to the floor and takes them out until Reed lays him out. Fatu hits the back handspring moonsault and that gets 2. The double jump moonsault connects and the second finishes it, Champion Jacob Fatu defeated Brian Pillman Jr. @ 5:30 via pin [***] This was another chapter in the story of Pillman, which as I have mentioned is a long-term play. It was short, but a good and basic David vs. Goliath style match, with the Injustice stuff setting up Pillman vs. Reed for the middleweight championship

– Post match, Fatu celebrates as Pillman is helped to the back.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.