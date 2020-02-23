Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 2.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Logan Creed defeated Moonshine Mantell @ 3:30 via pin [**½]

– Erick Stevens defeated Douglas James @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– King Mo defeated Dr. Dax @ 1:10 via submission [NR]

– Ross Von Erich defeated Tom Lawlor @ 6:10 via DQ [***]

– We open with highlights of the Lawlor vs. Von Erichs feud.

– Next are highlights of Old Mancer buying off Logan Creed with beers and a stripper to get into the building last week. Creed says the Dynasty hired him to do a job but those rich, entitled pricks didn’t appreciate what they had. His name isn’t Gorgan/Grogan, it is Logan Creed and thanks to Mance Warner, the heathen has been unleashed.

Logan Creed vs. Moonshine Mantell : The lockup, Mantell fires away with chops and strikes but Creed mows him down. He follows with strikes, chops and Mantell fires back and delivers some chops until Creed hits a chokebreaker. Creed dumps him and follows with a nice looking tope; finishes things with a powerbomb. Logan Creed defeated Moonshine Mantell @ 3:30 via pin [**½] The match was a solid extended squash, but Creed looked really good here.

– The Dynasty meet and Hammerstone talks to Gino while Richard Holliday complains about Creed. Hammerstone says he doesn’t have a lawyer/father like Holliday and he couldn’t afford the top of the line at Giants R Us and Creed was on clearance. He wanted to get something nice. Holliday says it only took one Natty Ice to leave the Dynasty? He was not Dynastic, unlike Gino. Hammerstone says that is the past and they need to look at the future. They need to teach that outlaw mud show piece of trash Mance Warner a lesson.

– Erick Stevens is asked for his plans in MLW. He is here to make an impact, to find the toughest guy in the place, walk up to them, and challenge them to a match. He says Davey Boy Smith is the toughest guy in MLW and he has been looking forward to fighting him.

Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James : They lockup and work to the ropes. Stevens grounds things and they scramble, and separate. James grounds him and slaps Stevens. Lockup and Stevens follows with chops, James counters into arm drags and counters into a cradle for 2. Stevens avoids kicks and they lockup working to the ropes as James follows with chops. He dumps Stevens and Stevens catches the dive and slams him to the apron. Back in and Stevens delivers chops, strikes and lays the boots to him. The back elbow follows for 2. Stevens slaps him around, James slaps him back and follows with a RANA and kicks. Stevens cuts him off and hits the spinebuster for 2. He stomps at the knees and James fires back, follows with a knee strike and spin kick. The running meteora follows for 2. James follows with kicks, strikes and covers for 2. Stevens then cuts him off with the pop up gut buster and a big lariat. The fisherman’s buster finishes it. Erick Stevens defeated Douglas James @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was a good match and debut for Stevens, as the stylistic pairing worked really well here.

– Josef Samael says the Global Conquest is on. Ikuro Kwon has been sent to Japan and Jacob Fatu talks about the deal with AAA. He says for the luchadores to come and challenge him.

– Killer Kross is coming.

– Tom Lawlor at the building and he is asked if he is worried about Davey Boy Smith Jr and the Von Erichs teaming up. Tom says both families had better times in the past and let’s leave it there.

– We see footage from Injustice attacking Brian Pillman Jr. before Pillman faced Jacob Fatu for the MLW Title. We go to Injustice as Jordan says he told Brian Pillman Jr. he would not win the title. Myron Reed tells everyone to stop playing him, while Kotto says they want Pillman because of his name. At the end of the day, they are going to get their justice.

– Jimmy Havoc talks about his feud with Warner, and says he is feeling pretty sore. He is glad this is over now because if it kept going one of us would be dead. He says they are going to regroup by seeing who is next on their list for ultraviolence.

King Mo vs. Dr. Dax : Dan Lambert is at ringside. Dax attacks right away, works over Mo with strikes and then misses a charge, Mo follows with strikes, but Dax fires back and Mo locks in the sleeper and Dax is done. King Mo defeated Dr. Dax @ 1:10 via submission [MR] A fine squash for Mo here.

– We get an LA PAR video, he’s returning next week. He and his son face CONTRA in a lumberjack match. Also next week, Injustice vs. Zenshi & Laredo Kid and Mance Warner speaks.

Ross Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor : Lawlor is wearing cowboy hat and has a hobby horse with him. They brawl at the bell as Ross attacks, he runs wild and dumps Lawlor. Ross follows and posts him. He then shoots him to the barricades and slams him to the apron. Back in and Lawlor cuts him off, hits a slam and misses an elbow drop. Senton atomico by Ross and that gets 2. Ross follows with strikes, fakes an eye poke and then takes control. He follows with chops and whips him to the buckles. Ross fights back, knee strikes by Lawlor and the suplex follows. Lawlor delivers ground and pound. He chokes him out and follows with chops. Lawlor delivers kicks. mocks the crowd and lays n more kicks. he follows with strikes, the PK and Ross fires up and fires back with strikes. Ross follows with a dropkick, running boot and corner dropkick. The brainbuster follows and Lawlor kicks out at 2. Ross then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. he takes out the Team Filthy geek and Garrini attacks for the DQ

Post match, Marshall makes the save and we get the big brawl. The Von Erichs run wild until Erick Stevens arrives to join Team Filthy. They beat down the Von Erichs and the refs that try to make the save. Lawlor has the cowboy hat on and someone tosses a trashcan in the ring. Lawlor celebrates with the Texas flag, humps it, wipes his balls and ass with it and Stevens puts it in the trashcan.

Ross Von Erich defeated Tom Lawlor @ 6:10 via DQ [***] The match was short, but good as Lawlor played the crowd extremely well and Ross showed more than usual, and it had good heat. The post match angle was great as the Von Erichs took the beat down in Texas, the crowd hated Team Filthy and Lawlor was a tremendous asshole throughout; a hot close to the show.

