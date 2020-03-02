Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 2.29.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and Gino Medina defeated Mance Warner, Logan Creed, and Savio Vega @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver defeated Laredo Kid and Zenshi @ 6:40 via pin [***]

– Lumberjack Match: Los Parks (LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park) defeated CONTRA Unit (Simon Gotch and Josef Samael) @ 9:00 via pin [**¾]

– CONTRA Unit opened up the show with a video package hyping up tonight’s main event as Samael says from Japan to Philadelphia, the fire burns. Samael talks about the Sentai Death Squads being trained by Ikuro Kwon. A clan born in darkness, it also highlights their various ongoing feuds with Brian Pillman Jr., Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the returning Los Parks. AJ Kirsch invited out Mance Warner for an interview but the Dynasty (Richard Holliday, Alexander Hammerstone and Gino Medina) interrupted. Holliday had Savio Vega’s Caribbean title belt with him and he wanted to educate everyone with his segment called “Rich Talk.” Hammerstone insulted the fans about being fat and ugly and tried to get Medina to bad mouth Konnan. But before he could, Konnan interrupted. He said the last time he was in Philadelphia was 25 years ago with La Parka, Juvi, and Rey Mysterio, and said Philly has the best wrestling fans in the world. He talked to Medina and brought up their family history as part of Los Gringos Locos. The Dynasty circled Konnan but Warner, Vega, and Logan Creed came out to even the odds. Warner said no one came here to listen to the Dynasty’s bullshit. He then challenged them to a six-man tag but Holliday refused. Warner called Hammerstone a punk ass bitch which was enough to change their minds.

Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and Gino Medina vs. Mance Warner, Logan Creed, and Savio Vega : Yeah buddy they brawl right away. The Dynasty took early control, isolating Creed as things settled down. It felt a bit odd with Creed playing Ricky Morton here. But it worked since he recently left the Dynasty. The babyfaces made the comeback, it quickly broke down as they really continued the interactions and teases of Mancer vs. Hammerstone. The finish saw Holiday steal the win after hitting him with the Caribbean championship. Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and Gino Medina defeated Mance Warner, Logan Creed, and Savio Vega @ 6:00 via pin [**½] I am digging the partnership between Mancer & Creed, but am still not into Vega who I think should be utilized in a backstage, producing role. I also like Holiday getting the chance to shine as the new defacto leader of the Dynasty as MJF is exiting. The match was solid, but the angle advancement worked well.

– Post match. Konnan hit Medina with a mad ball as and he, Warner, Vega and Creed had a beer bash. Creed, Warner, and Vega left as Konnan was still in the ring, Injustice (Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil and Myron Reed) arrived. Oliver mocked Konnan for being old and threatened to slap him out the ring. Brian Pillman Jr. came running down with a steel chair in hand to make the save.

Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver vs. Laredo Kid and Zenshi : Myron Reed is at ringside, while Pillman joins commentary. They brawled at the bell as the babyfaces ran wild with fast and furious offense and dives. They then isolated Kotto with double teams and that led to near falls until Injustice crotched Kid on the post to take the heat. They worked fun double teams. Zenshi finally got the hot tag, running wild with some spectacular offense and was way cleaner than usual. It broke down, the faces double teamed Oliver until Reed caused the distraction on Kid. The finish saw Oliver hitting his springboard stunner and Brazil keeping a hold on the crucifix to roll him up for the pin. Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver defeated Laredo Kid and Zenshi @ 6:40 via pin [***] Injustice picked up another win, as they continued to build to Reed vs. Pillman as well as putting Kid in the mix. The match was an overall good and fun sprint.

– Post match, Injustice got in Pillman’s face but Laredo Kid came off the top rope and took out the trio with a dive. Reed got in the ring but Laredo Kid attacked, laid him out and posed with his MLW middleweight title.

– Alicia Atout interviewed Tom Lawlor, Dominic Garrini, and Erick Stevens. They explained why he degraded the Texas state flag last week. Lawlor had an itch between his legs, Garrini had excess saliva after his match, and Stevens had a cold. They said they didn’t like Texas or Texans, and that Stevens is a mercenary and has formed a bond of hatred for the Von Erichs. Lawlor said that the Von Erichs were are all hat and no cattle.

– Injustice sent a message to Brian Pillman Jr. Reed called him out for not making the 205 weight limit. They said he should be focusing on Jimmy Havoc who Pillman will face next week. It’s a match they will be at ringside for.

-Priscilla Kelly and Havoc sent a message for Pillman. In the ECW Arena, Havoc will give Pillman a dose of acid rain.

– Alicia Atout then interviewed the Von Erich brothers. Ross said the Texas flag is sacred, and Marshall warned Lawlor that a reckoning is coming for them.

– King Mo said that Low Ki walks around and acts tough. His message, “Fuck Low Ki.”

Los Parks (LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park) vs. CONTRA Unit (Simon Gotch and Josef Samael) : CONTRA attacked right away, controlling with chair shots. They isolated Los Parks in the corners and the brawl continued until Los Parks hit dropkicks, sending the heels to the floor. Park then took control with chair shots, as Hijo and Gotch paired off. Hijo picked up the pace, ran wild and picked up a near fall on Gotch. Samael spiked Hijo and that allowed CONTRA to take the heat. They teased the tag to big daddy Park for a while, Hijo sold well and finally cut off Gotch and Park got the tag, ran wild on Samael and Hijo stole the spike and nailed Samel with it. The finish saw Park hit the springboard corkscrew senton onto Samael for the win. Los Parks (LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park) defeated CONTRA Unit (Simon Gotch and Josef Samael) [**¾] PARK makes his triumphant return following his MLW title loss to Fatu, unfortunately without Salina de la Renta, who I miss. The match was pretty good with the right team winning.

