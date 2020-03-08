Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 3.07.20 (Episode 100)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Davey Boy Smith defeated Erick Stevens @ 12:00 via pin [***]

– Brian Pillman Jr defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 8:30 via pin [**¾]

– MLW Title Match: Champion Fatu defeated CIMA @ 10:17 via pin [***¼]

– A Fatu video runs to start the show, he promises to punish CIMA in tonight’s main event.

– Davey Boy Smith Jr comments on Stevens ranting on Twitter about Smith ducking him, Smith disagrees and says Stevens acts tough, but tonight he will hurt him.

Davey Boy Smith vs. Erick Stevens : Kit Osborne is at ringside, while Tom Lawlor joins commentary. Smith takes control, overpowering and frustrating Stevens. Counters follow as Smith takes control with strikes, just dominating Stevens with his power game, covering for 2. He grounds the action, and follows with the delayed suplex for 2. Stevens powders as Smith follows him out, where Stevens finally starts working some offense until Smith suplexes him on the floor. Back in and Stevens cuts him off with a dragon screw, and starts working the knee. Stevens follows with strikes. goes back to the knee and the flying shoulder tackle gets 2. He grounds the action, going back to the knee and works the half crab. Smith makes the ropes, Stevens talks shit and they trade until Stevens goes back to the knee and grounds Smith. Smith finally counters back with an enziguri, strikes and has control back. Stevens begs off, Smith lights him up until Stevens backslides him for 2. He follows with a series of cradles until Smith hits a powerslam for 2. The Calgary stampede, and top rope head butt finishes it. Davey Boy Smith defeated Erick Stevens @ 12:00 via pin [***] This was a good, competitive opener, with Smith picking up another win.

– Smith & Lawlor argue post match, Garrini arrives and Team Filthy bails.

– Injustice has been barred from the building, due to previous attacks on Pillman.

– Havoc cuts a prom on Pillman, he loves hurting others and Pillman is on his list, but it’s not personal.

– Low Ki talks about his upcoming match with King Mo.

– LA PARK cuts a promo, he’s a free agent now and says he’s a mercenary now. He will fight anyone he wants.

Brian Pillman Jr vs. Jimmy Havoc : Priscilla Kelly is at ringside. They work into a basic opening, and then scramble for position on the mat until Havoc backs off. They work into counters, shake hands and Havoc attacks until Pillman cuts him off and cradles him for 2. Havoc bites him, and takes control on the floor. Back in and Havoc picks up a near fall before grounding the action. Pillman battles back, counters acid rainmaker and the snap slam gets 2. Pillman takes control, and the pop up high cross also gets 2. The backbreaker and backstabber then follows for 2 as Kelly puts Havoc’s foot on the ropes. Havoc pulls an Eddie Guerrero with a chain, and the acid rainmaker is countered as Kelly takes out Havoc by accident; the neck breaker gets 2 as Kelly hits Havoc again. Air Pillman finishes it. Brian Pillman Jr defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 8:30 via pin [**¾] Pillman picks up the win here in his debut at middleweight as he looks to go after champion Myron Reed following recent interactions with Injustice. Pillman is progressing along nicely, but there was too much ballyhoo for an undercard, one off match.

– Post match, Pillman cuts a babyface promo on going for the middleweight championship, praising his father and saying he will bring gold to he hart Foundation.

– Injustice threatens to stab Pillman for being kept out of the building.

– NEXT WEEK: Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid, Gina Medina vs. Mance Warner, & Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross.

– Dynasty time, and Holiday talks with MJF on the phone, talking about nude beeches. Hammerstone &medina are there, they talk about the Caribbean and media hitting on chicks, while Hammerstone talks about visiting great pharmacies. They put over Holiday’s stolen Caribbean championship, and hype Medina’s upcoming match with Mance Warner.

– Mance runs down the Dynasty as pieces of shit, and will whoop that ass next week. His uncle has recovered from the Dynasty’s attack and is drinking moonshine again.

– Samael talks about CONTRA’s future, they will prepare for the future war and their soldiers are hidden in plain sight. They are recruiting and getting stronger, as Kwon prepares soldiers in Japan.

Champion Fatu vs. CIMA : Samael is at ringside. Fatu overpowers CIMA to begin. CIMA picks up the pace with strikes and kicks as they trade shoulder tackles. They work into counters as CIMA powders, frustrating Fatu and attacking. He takes control, grounding the champion and delivers elbow strikes. Fatu cuts him off with the superkick, ass attack and grounds his challenger. It’s all Fatu here, just dominating CIMA with his power game. The tree of WHOA and head butt then connects, He dumps CIMA, Samael attacks and Fatu rolls him back in and grounds him. CIMA fires up and is instantly cut off. The Vader bomb misses, double knees by CIMA and then transitions into a triangle. Fatu makes the ropes, but kicks connect until Fatu hits the pop up Samoan drop and double jump moonsault. He hits another and finishes CIMA. Champion Fatu defeated CIMA @ 10:17 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event in what was a largely dominating performance from the champion as he continues to roll.

– Post match, CONTRA’s death squad arrives and that lads to Fatu putting CIMA in a body bag as Samael drapes the CONTRA flag over it. The death squad then carries CIMA away.

