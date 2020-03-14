Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 3.14.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Middleweight Title Match: Champion Myron Reed defeated Laredo Kid @ 8:48 via pin [**¾]

– Mance Warner defeated Gino Medina @ 5:10 via pin [**¼]

– Killer Kross defeated Tom Lawlor @ 10:35 via DQ [**¾]

– We open with highlights of last week’s show, including CIMA’s destruction and kidnapping at the hands of CONTRA’s death squad.

– They hype tonight’s Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor main event, questioning why Kross is even here if he’s signed with WWE.

– Earlier today, Injustice ran down Konnan and threatened to beat his ass, while Konnan says Reed always needs help to win his matches.

Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid : Konnan & Injustice are at ringside. They work into a fast paced opening stretch, countering each other and Laredo Kid connecting with an enziguri and RANA. Reed shakes off the chops as his chest protector saves him, so Laredo Kid slaps him in the face. Reed counters back, Kotto distracts Laredo Kid and Reed cuts him off with a superkick for 2. Laredo Kid counters back but Reed stops that connects with the slingshot leg drop. Laredo Kid fires back and follows with strikes and the Michinoku driver. The moonsault follows and another gets 2. Reed counters into a pair of cutters and a superkick. Laredo Kid cuts him off up top and follows him up. The avalanche dragon suplex follows for 2. Kotto takes the ref and they trade until Laredo Kid counters, takes out Kotto and Oliver takes the ref and Laredo Kid dumps him. The dive to Kotto follows, and then one to Oliver. Reed then hits a flying cutter to the apron and back in, the springboard 450 finishes it. Champion Myron Reed defeated Laredo Kid @ 8:48 via pin [**¾] This had the makings of a really good match, with great action and athleticism on display. Unfortunately, the cliché booking of Injustice was on in full, and that constantly hurts from allowing Reed to shine in any way as a champion. He’s too talented to just do the same old all the time.

– Brian Pillman Jr won the PWI Rookie of the Year award.

– To the Dynasty as Holiday talks about his lawyer /father is working on an injunction against Mance Warner. Hammerstone runs down Warner, Vega, & Creed. Holiday says the have to re-brand Gino and as “the untouchable.” Gino makes fun of Mance and promises to break all of his fingers tonight. They fist bump in solidarity.

– We get a Pagano video package, hyping the joint AAA show.

Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina : Holiday is at ringside. Mance is looking for revenge as the Dynasty had attacked “Uncle Moon Man.” Medina attacks right away, delivers strikes and lays the boots to him. Mance fires back with chops, but Medina quickly cuts him off. To the floor and they trade, Mance takes over and whips Medina to the barricades. Back in and Medina rakes the eyes, connects with a spin kick and covers for 2. He follows with chops and grounds things. Mance fires back, hits a head but and implant DDT for 2. Medina counters the knee strike, stuns him off the ropes and follows with a knee strike and superkick for 2. Mance cuts him off with a head butt and running knee strike for 2.Mance then cradles him with the tights for the win. Mance Warner defeated Gino Medina @ 5:10 via pin [**¼] This was ok, with old Mancer getting some revenge against the Dynasty. But despite having a good look and potential, I’m not feeling it with Medina just yet.

– Post match, Medina slaps the ref.

– Col. Rob Parker is coming back and he’s recruiting for his stable.

– The Von Erichs comment on the scene in MLW and promise revenge on Lawlor for what he did in Texas *humping the flag).

– The MLW top 10 is back.

10. King Mo

9. Low Ki

8. Mance Warner

7. MJF

6. Richard Holiday

5. Brian Pillman Jr.

4. Tom Lawlor

3. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

2. Myon Reed

1. Alexander Hammerstone

* Champion: Jacob Fatu

– Brian Pillman Jr is presented the PWI Rookie of the Year award. Pillman says that he is honored to get the award, thanks those that came before him and is working to step out of his father’s shadow. He’s hungry and wants the middleweight title.

– Injustice comments on Pillman’s win, running him down and claiming one of them should have won. They are sick of the white privilege, and Reed says he will wrestle circles around him.

– Team Filthy comments on Smith beating Stevens lack week, claiming a fast count. Tom will all the athletic commission and now tonight, he has to deal with Kross. Tonight, he proves that Kross is no pit fighter and that he’s the real deal.

– The Dynasty complains about Gino’s loss against Mance. Holiday’s father/lawyer will deal with this and promises Gino will be fine.

– We get highlight so last week’s Fatu win over CIMA, and CIMA’s kidnapping. We se them loading CIMA in an SUV, and taking him to Kwon.

– NEXT WEEK: Richard Holiday vs. Mance Warner’s Mystery Man.

Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor : They hype this as a one time only, inter-promotional battle. Team Filthy is at ringside. Lawlor shoves Kross and Kross fires back with kicks. He follows with strikes, and dumps Lawlor. Kross continues to control on the floor, they trade and Kross suplexes him onto the apron. Back in and Kross attacks the arm but Lawlor rakes the eyes and cuts him off. He follows with kicks, chops and strikes. He starts targeting the arm, does the Pentagon snap back gimmick and delivers more kicks. Kross counters back, but is quickly cut off as Lawlor goes back to the arm. Kross fights off a suplex, but Lawlor hits it anyway and locks on a guillotine. Kross fades, and then powers up and hits an overhead belly to belly. He delivers clotheslines, a T-bone suplex and the doomsday Saito is countered as Lawlor delivers a flurry of strikes and kicks. The XPLODER follows, Kross pops right back up but Lawlor levels him with a running knee strike for 2. They trade, Lawlor delivers knee strikes and Kross just fires up with strikes. Lawlor eye pikes him , but Kross get the Kross jacket until Lawlor takes them to the floor. Stevens runs out and attacks and that’s a DQ… Killer Kross defeated Tom Lawlor @ 10:35 via DQ [**¾ ] This was solid, I loved the stylistic change compared to the rest of the show, and it felt like they maybe heading into good match, but that quickly fizzled out with the DQ finish.

– Team Filthy beats down Kross until Davey Boy Smith Jr & the Von Erichs make the save. Smith challenges them to an eight-man tag.

