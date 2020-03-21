Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 3.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– El Lindaman defeated Zenshi @ 8:10 via pin [***]

– The Blue Meanie defeated Richard Holiday @ 5:30 via countout [*]

– The Von Erichs, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Killer Kross defeated Tom Lawlor, Erick Stevens, Dominic Garrini, & Kit Osbourne @ 8:00 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Zenshi vs. El Lindaman : They lockup and work into counters as Zenshi gets a cradle for 2. We get a standoff as Lindaman attacks, but Zenshi picks up the pace and hits a standing moonsault for 2. The senton atomico is countered as Lindaman hits a tope. He takes control on the floor, and back in, starts working Zenshi’s injured shoulder. Lindaman grounds things, but Zenshi rolls to the ropes. Lindaman stays focused on the arm, controlling with ease. He follows with strikes, Zenshi fires back, follows with kicks and the senton atomico. The neck breaker follows and that gets 2. Lindaman counters the cutter, pulls the arm bar and Zenshi makes the ropes. He fires back with up kicks, counters the German but eats a belly to belly to the buckles, a German and that gets 2. Zenshi counters into a PELE and they trade strikes, working into counters and Lindaman counters into the blue thunder bomb for 2. The Tiger suplex finishes it. El Lindaman defeated Zenshi @ 8:10 via pin [***] This was a good little match and one of Zenshi’s cleaner MLW outings as Lindaman really reigned him in with some smart work throughout.

– The Von Erichs, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Killer Kross comment on tonight’s main event, they all have each other’s back promise to take down Team Filthy.

– The Dynasty attacked Mance at the oat window last week and MJF is banned from the building. Mance joins us, via video, drinking beer and promising to get even tonight via his mystery man.

– Holiday is interviewed and makes fun of Mance’s possible mystery opponents. Whoever it is, he will win tonight.

– Samael cuts promo and says CONTRA are building their army and preparing for the upcoming war. Their soldiers are hidden among you.

– We get a Pagano video package.

– Holiday now says that he doesn’t have to wrestle his match tonight, due to Mance being 14 beers deep and is no condition to pick his opponent. The Dynasty always wins.

– King Mo faces Low Ki next week, Brian Pillman Jr. faces Jordan Oliver as well.

– We see footage of Injustice jumping Pillman last week.

– Mance drank a lot of beer and made a lot of phone calls, and his mystery man is… The Blue Meanie, complete with bWo music to play to the ECW arena crowd. I was hoping for Good Brother #3.

The Blue Meanie vs. Richard Holiday : Mance Warner and his case of beer are at ringside and join commentary. They stall, Holiday mocks Blue Meanie as Blue Meanie struts and dances. Holiday wants to dance together and it’s a trap as Holiday attacks. He takes control, hits a clothesline and dances. He grounds things and lays the boots to Blue Meanie. Holiday delivers strikes, until Blue Meanie delivers jabs and a big right for 2. He misses the charge and Holiday cuts him off and covers for 2. Mance distracts Holiday and they argue. Holiday takes a beer and spills it out. Mance mists him with beer and Holiday is counted out. The Blue Meanie defeated Richard Holiday @ 5:30 via countout [*] The angle advancement was fine, but the match itself was bad.

– Injustice comments on their issues with AAA, claiming they actually have no real beef but they have an issue with MLW using other stars when they are the real stars. Oliver says he will take care of Pillman next week.

– The MLW top 10 is back; it’s the same as last week:

10. King Mo

9. Low Ki

8. Mance Warner

7. MJF

6. Richard Holiday

5. Brian Pillman Jr.

4. Tom Lawlor

3. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

2. Myon Reed

1. Alexander Hammerstone

* Champion: Jacob Fatu

– Low Ki comments on next week’s match with King Mo. He puts Mo over and says he’s coming into Ki’s world now. They have no beef, but Mo ran his mouth and he will make Mo ‘kick shit faced.”

– Mo calls Ki a fraud and calls him a midget. Dan Lambert says Mo will destroy him and know someone will throw in the towel for Ki.

– LA Park has a cooking segment. His apron says “never trust a skinny chef,” and cooks chorizo and eggs, a champion’s meal. His handsome and successful son assists him as he cooks and talks about kicking people’s asses. All the gringo wrestlers need to eat this championship meal. He also bitches about the shit kitchen situation, which lacks a cutting board. He quits when he realizes MLW didn’t provide him with salt.

– Mance Warner has challenged MJF to a loser leaves MLW empty arena match.

– Team Filthy arrives and Lawlor explains that these fans here in Philly are the smart marks, telling them to take a selfie and throw it off a bridge. The crowd chats shut the fuck up, so Lawlor reminds them that there are kids here, but then says “screw this place.”

The Von Erichs, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor, Erick Stevens, Dominic Garrini, & Kit Osbourne : The babyfaces rush the ring and we’re underway! Everyone brawls and spills to the floor, pairing off and the faces taking early control. They battle around ringside for a bit until Lawlor takes Ross into the ring. It settles into a basic tag now as Ross battles back and takes control. he misses a charge as Stevens rushes the ring and Garrini tags in. The heels isolate Ross as Stevens takes the heat. Quick tags and double teams follow as they continue to isolate Ross and pick up near falls. Ross hits a desperation enziguri and Kross tags in, runs wild with suplexes and then works over Lawlor until Lawlor cuts him off. Kross pops up and hits the Saito, we get a ref bump and Kip low blows Smith. He gets a chair and Marshall claws him. The claw slam follows and the moonsault then connects and the faces win,. The Von Erichs, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Killer Kross defeated Tom Lawlor, Erick Stevens, Dominic Garrini, & Kit Osbourne @ 8:00 via pin [**½] This was a really solid, but disappointing main event, as it teased starting hot and then broke down into a basic house show style, nothing main event.

– The heels attack post match, but Smith outs Kip though a door with a powerbomb. Kross and Smith stand tall before they all brawl to the back and King Mo lays out Kross, seemingly joining Team Filthy.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 99. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steve Cook, Jerome Cusson, & Kevin Pantoja to talk the big news of the week, review the latest episodes of NXT & AEW TV, & do a retro review of WCW Uncensored 2000. The show is approximately 201-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (Coronavirus based cancellations, Mania to the PC, Gronk to WWE, Alberto Returning or Just Bullshitting?, More): 6:45

* AEW & NXT Reviews (3.18.20): 39:35

* Jerome Cusson talks ROH looking to rebound in 2020, the possible damaging effect on Mania week event cancellations due to Coronovirus, & more: 1:23:07

* Retro WCW Uncensored 2000 Review with Kevin Pantoja: 2:17:06 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.