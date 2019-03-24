Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 3.23.18  

Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 3.23.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Gringo Loco defeated Myron Reed @ 7:25 via pin [***]

– Alex Hammerstone defeated Brian Pillman Jr. @ 5:25 via pin [**]

– Death Match: LA Park defeated Mance Warner @ 10:45 via pin [*]

– MJF claimed that Teddy Hart vandalized his car and has been arrested. MJF mocks Smith and Pillman who are pissed about this. Pillman reminds them that snitches get stitches.

Myron Reed vs. Gringo Loco : They lock up, work into counters and then into a stalemate. Reed attacks, but Loco picks up the pace and cartwheels out of a RANA. They trade clotheslines, and Reed hits an enziguri and then a lung blower. Reed follows with a head scissors to the floor. Back in and Reed covers for 2. Reed lays in rights, but Loco fights back with a sitout powerbomb for 2. Reed counters the suplex into a stunner but then runs into a Spanish fly. Loco then follows with a tope to wipe out Reed. Back in and Loco heads up top. Reed crotches him, follows him up and hits the RANA. Reed then hits the springboard 450 for 2. Reed bitches to the ref about a slow count, Loco posts him and hits a springboard cutter. He heads up top and the spiral tap connects for the win. Gringo Loco defeated Myron Reed @ 7:25 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match to kick off the show.

– Mance Warner cuts a promo about tonight’s match with LA PARK. He plans to bust up PARK with weapons as there are no rules. His plan involves light beers, eye pokes, and dropping the kneepad to punish him.

– They hype Battle Riot II.

– Contra Unit now speaks. They say it’s a new world as they have taken up arms and are the revolution. They want the gold & power in MLW. Violence is their business and business is good. Ace Romero comments on his issues with Contra.

– MJF mocks Teddy Hart for being arrested and says the Chicago PD sent him Hart’s mug shot. He teases making shirts and a Billboard out of it.

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Alex Hammerstone : MJF & Holliday are all at ringside. Pillman hits the ring and attacks right away. he follows with arm drags and the dropkick. Hammerstone powders, and then fires back with strikes. Pillman cuts him off with the dropkick, uppercuts, and then chops. He then slaps Hammerstone. Hammerstone fires up and hits the spinebuster. Ground and pound follows, and then a dropkick. Hammerstone grounds things, but Pillman fights to his feet and lays in chops. The high cross follows for 2. Hammerstone then runs into a powerslam for 2. MJF takes the ref, allowing Hammerstone to stun Pillman off the ropes. The clothesline follows and the nightmare pendulum finishes Pillman. Alex Hammerstone defeated Brian Pillman Jr. @ 5:25 via pin [**] This was an ok match, but at least I did a good job of continuing the Dynasty vs. Hart Foundation feud.

– The Dynasty beats Pillman down post match.

– Tom Lawlor is back in the gym, training for his next title defense.

LA Park vs. Mance Warner : This all started when Mance, a good old boy, accidental spilled some light beer on Salina de la Renta backstage. According to Jim Cornette, Mance is NOT a redneck, he’s an Appalachian American. The bell rings and they immediately take a commercial break. Post break, and Park lays in chair shots and gets a door, making a bridge with it on two chairs. He lays Mance on it, heads up top and hits the senton. Park then waffles Mance with a piece of the door, covering for 2. Park then follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Park covers for 2. They trade clotheslines, and Park covers for 2. He then follows with chops, and then corner splashes. Mance cuts him off and hits the draping DDT for 2. They brawl to the floor, and back in, Mance hits smash mouth with the chair. He lays a chair on Park, heads up top and Park tosses the chair into his face. Park hits something off the ropes, but they edited oddly so it must have been ugly. Park hits the missile dropkick and spear for the win. LA Park defeated Mance Warner @ 10:45 via pin [*] This was not good and extremely disappointing, It was heavily & obviously edited, PARK got blown up really fast, and Mance didn’t really get anything in and not only never felt like a threat or even close to PARK’s level. The match was a good idea on paper, but also poorly laid out and also as they also really failed to make the most of the stipulation.

