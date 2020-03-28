Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 3.28.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dominic Garrini defeated Dr. Dax @ 1:00 via submission [NR]

– MLW National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated T-Hawk @ 12:20 via pin [***½]

– King Mo defeated Low Ki @ 9:55 via stoppage [**¾]

– We open with highlights from the last two weeks, featuring Team Filthy battling Smith, Kross, & The Von Erichs, and King Mo attacking Kross after last week’s match and brawl with a bat. Dan Lambert comments and says he has his legal team on this, Mo did nothing wrong, and they won’t leave until he’s ready to do so.

– Alicia informs us that Pillman has missed his scheduled interview time.

– Dominic Garrini has taken over the old Simon Gotch prizefight challenge gimmick. In a pre-tape, Team Filthy mocks Kross following last week’s attack while Mo promises to KO Low Ki.

Dominic Garrini vs. Dr. Dax : They work to the ropes at the start, Dax fights off takedowns at first until Garrini takes control, grounds and taps him. Dominic Garrini defeated Dr. Dax @ 1:00 via submission [NR] Until you have an over and cool babyface to beat Garrini, this is how these things should go.

– MJF runs down Mance Warner ahead of their loser leaves MLW empty arena match next week. He calls Warner an outlaw mud show, shitty little indie wrestler. I WILL FUCK YOU UP MAN!

– Alicia informs us that Pillman is not here and that his match is canceled.

MLW National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk : They lockup and work the ropes for a clean break. We’re friends to begin. Hammerstone takes control with shoulder tackles and working over T-Hawk in the corner. T-Hawk follows with chops, kicks and a suplex. Hammerstone appreciates this as he smiles at T-Hawk. T-Hawk continues to deliver chops, and a spinebuster for 2. Hammerstone cuts him off with strikes, and pummels T-Hawk in the corner. T-Hawk manages to dump him, but gets cut off as he tries to follow. Hammerstone stars brutalizing him at ringside, and back in, covers for 2. He grounds things, T-Hawk tries to fight back but keeps getting cut off. He delivers chops, takes out the knees and then dumps Hammerstone. T-Hawk continues with chops until Hammerstone fires back with a dropkick and they work into a double down. Hammerstone counters into a German and powerbomb for 2. The crab follows and T-Hawk makes the ropes. Hammerstone pulls him back center, T-Hawk counters out and fires up as they trade strikes. T BONE by Hammerstone, T-Hawk keeps firing back and he follows with a belly to back suplex for 2. T-Hawk heads up top, cut off, and Hammerstone follows with the suplex and nightmare pendulum for the win. Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated T-Hawk @ 12:20 via pin [***½] This was very good and the best MLW match in weeks. T-Hawk is great, Hammerstone stepped up and they just delivered a quality match.

– They still can’t find Pillman.

– We get a Low Ki video package.

– The MLW top 10 is back; it’s the same as last week:

10. King Mo

9. Low Ki

8. Mance Warner

7. MJF

6. Richard Holiday

5. Brian Pillman Jr.

4. Tom Lawlor

3. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

2. Myon Reed

1. Alexander Hammerstone

* Champion: Jacob Fatu

– Konnan hypes the upcoming shows with AAA vs. MLW matches. It starts in two weeks.

– Mance Warner promos on the Dynasty, vowing revenge for everything they’ve done. Next week, he faces MJF in a loser leaves town match, and he vows not to be a loser.

– The hype King Mo joining Team Filthy in a merger with Dan Lambert and ATT.

– Pillman is still missing, check Cleveland. Injustice arrive and show her video to take to the truck.

King Mo vs. Low Ki : Lambert is out with Mo, while Ross Von Erich is out with Ki. They circle, looking to work a very MMA styled feel to begin. Ki pulls an early guillotine, but Mo makes the ropes and dumps Ki to the floor. Ki fights back in and Mo just dumps him again. Back in and Mo attacks with knee strikes, ands then starts targeting the knee of Ki. He grounds things, Ki fires up so Mo chop blocks him. Ki barely makes it back into the ring, but walks into a flurry of body shots from Mo. Mo controls with ease until Ki hits the desperation rolling Liger kick. They work to the corner and Ki locks on a standing choke, Mo fades and Stevens & Garrini arrive. Marshall arrives to even things up as Ki continues to choke out Mo. Lawlor arrives, attacks Ki and Lambert throws in Ki’s towel as the ref was distracted by all of the extra curriculars at ringside. King Mo defeated Low Ki @ 9:55 via stoppage [**¾] I enjoyed a lot of what they did here, from the stylistic change to Mo’s attack on Ki’s knee and I thought that it came off well. The finish in and of itself wasn’t bad, it felt a little heavy handed, but I think would have worked if the crowd had really shit on it (in a good getting heat kind of way) but their reaction was kind of like, ok, we’ve seen something similar before, next.

– Alicia asks Mo what happened and Lamberts says Ki got KO’d and the Von Erichs threw in the towel.

– We see footage of Injustice attacking Pillman in a parking lot and curb stomping him on a cinder block.

