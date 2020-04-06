Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.04.20  

Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.0420

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Douglas James defeated Septimo Dragon @ 7:30 via submission [***½]

– Loser Leaves Town Empty Arena Match: Mance Warner defeated MJF @ 7:45 via pin [*** ]

Douglas James vs. Septimo Dragon : They work into a fast and furious counter exchange, flashing kicks and ending in a standoff. James dumps him and follows with the suicide dive. Dragon battles back, hits a springboard moonsault and suicide dive. Back in and Dragon fires away with chops, kicks and a spiked RANA. Dragon to the ropes, James cuts him off and hits the draping code breaker for 2. James maintains control, continuing to pick up near falls and delivering kicks. Dragon counters, but James locks in La Mistica. Dragon escapes, but James turns him inside out him with a lariat. They fire up and trade chops, superkicks by Dragon, James returns fire and they work into a double down. back to the feet as hey trade again, James unloads with kicks and Dragon counters back and cuts him off with the head kick for 2. Dragon spikes him with a piledriver and that gets 2. Dragon heads up top, flies and misses the double stomp, James superkicks him and then hits the Blu-ray; the guillotine finished it. Douglas James defeated Septimo Dragon @ 7:30 via submission [***½] This was a very good and tremendously entertaining sprint to kick off this week’s show. James is a really fun hybrid style guy who can work with anyone, and has been working for 6-years transitioning out of MMA showing a ton of potential. Dragon is a really fun luhchadore and rarely disappoints; they delivered.

– Richard Holliday is in the parking lot as they asked him if he would be involved in the empty arena match tonight. He brushed them off as he heard Logan Creed had done something that needed his attention.

– Alicia Atout interviews Mance Warner who said if MJF wants to bring his friends later, he has his own friends that might be there too. There is some stuff going down tonight that he doesn’t want his momma to see. Atout asked if he had a plan if the Dynasty got involved? Warner said, “Fuck ’em.”

– We see Injustice’s attack on Brian Pillman Jr. from last week that ended with Pillman being curb stomped into a concrete block. They have been fined $10,000.

– LA Park promos on Psycho Clown, who he will face in MLW’s upcoming Super Series against AAA. He warned Clown that his sons are ready to fight too and challenged him to a trios match.

– The Dynasty refuses to be interviewed by Alicia.

– Alicia talks with Savio Vega backstage, who was asked his opinion on the MJF vs. Warner match. Vega said tonight was the night to end their grudge, picked Warner, and warned the Dynasty that he is coming for them.

– The MLW top 10 is back; it’s the same as the last few weeks:

10. King Mo

9. Low Ki

8. Mance Warner

7. MJF

6. Richard Holiday

5. Brian Pillman Jr.

4. Tom Lawlor

3. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

2. Myon Reed

1. Alexander Hammerstone

* Champion: Jacob Fatu

– We get a recap of last week’s King Mo vs. Low Ki match and the ending that saw Dominic Garrini, Erick Stevens, the Von Erichs, and Tom Lawlor all getting involved. Lawlor knocked out Ki with an umbrella and won. The Von Erichs had a video message for Team Filthy about their antics last week: What they lack in numbers, the Von Erichs make up for in tenacity, heart, viciousness, and aggression.

– MJF promo time. He tells a story about bullied in school and ended up knocking the bully out. He warned Warner that if he didn’t think he could get crazy, he didn’t know MJF. He will prove Warner is not the only one who can be a psychopath in MLW. MJF was great here.

– We get updates on both Killer Kross and Pillman Jr. After King Mo hit him with a bat two weeks ago, Kross has a fractured scapula, other injuries, and it’s recommended he has no contact for 180 days unless he signs a waiver. Kross was offered that waiver but “his Stamford, CT, based employer will not allow a waiver to be signed.” Pillman has a fractured mandible and dislocated temporomandibular joint. The police are reviewing the video of the incident with Injustice but it is unclear if Pillman will be pressing charges.

Mance Warner vs. MJF : MJF spits at Mance an they brawl to the floor as Mance controls. MJF choke shim out with some rope, but Mance escapes and attacks him with bolt cutters. MJF then tosses him through rows of chairs, and follows with chair shots, covering for 2. They fight into the bleachers as Mance delivers strikes. They work into the balcony, continuing to trade and MJF is dumped down the bleachers. MJF begs for a doctor, but Mance covers for 2. MJF attacks with a broom, choking out Mance and then KOs a cameraman. MJF then puts out a cigarette on Mance’s head, gets a phone and calls a taxi. Mance chair shots him, cancels the taxi and tosses him into chairs. He attacks MJF’s arm in the lighting truss, and back in the ring, they trade strikes as Mance fires up. The flip flop and fly follows but MJF eye pokes him. head butt by Mance and the lariat finishes it. Mance Warner defeated MJF @ 7:45 via pin [***] This was good and fun. Mance picks up a rather definitive win to send MJF out of MLW, but MJF worked his ass off in his send off match. With his AEW deal, he could have taken an easy way out but I think went above and beyond in the match in terms of taking punishment and also allowing MLW a lot of time to write him out as he was such a big part of the company. MJF the character is an unlikable douche bag, as he should be, but did business the right way so he’s a good brother in my book.

