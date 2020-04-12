Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.11.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Barrio Street Fight: Pagano & Mortiz defeated Mance Warner & Savio Vega @ 16:00 via pin [**]

– National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Laredo Kid @ 10:40 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– This is the start of the content taped in Mexico, with AAA talents.

– We start with an opening ceremony and the Mexican anthem.

– Mance comments on his victory over MJF last week, celebrating that he’s gone and says the Dynasty are freaks and attended a donkey show while in Mexico.

– Hammerstone joins commentary.

Barrio Street Fight: Mance Warner & Savio Vega vs. Pagano & Mortiz : Pagano and Vega begin. Working into an awkward start. Vega takes control, accidentally hits Mance as they all brawl on the floor. It’s really slow so far, we get some chair shots as Pagano is ran into the hood of a car. Vega works him over, they all roll back in and Vega uses skewers on Pagano, stabbing him in the head with a stack of them. Mortiz makes the save with chair shots on the floor. suicide dive by Pagano and Mortiz follows with another to put them through a board. The luchas take over, chair shots follow and they just light each other up in the head. Vega makes the save, powerbombs Mortiz on the hood, Pagano fires back and Mance levels him with a chair shot. Pagano and Vega brawl, Mortiz works over Mance and sets up a table. They work up top and Mortiz lights the table on fire. Mance chokeslams him through it and Hammerstone leaves to go to the pharmacy to pick up his order. Pagano and Mance fight with doors, set them up and Pagano spears Mance through a door for 2. Mance spears Pagano through the other door, and that gets 2. Vega gets a chair, Mance and Pagano brawl and Mance hits the running knee for 2. He sets up a table, Hammerstone attacks and Mortiz attacks, and hits the splash through the table, Pagano head butts the hair of Vega and gets cut of until Pagano hits him low with the chair and the blockbuster finishes it. Pagano & Mortiz defeated Mance Warner & Savio Vega @ 16:00 via pin [**] This was ok and the crowd loved the luchas winning, but it was a collection of spots, some really sloppily done, with no real drama to it. The only really interesting thing was Hammerstone continuing the Dynasty’s feud with old Mancer.

– King Mo has been suspended or a month following his attack on Killer Kross.

– Tom Lawlor comments and says MLW is trying to stop Team Filthy & America Top Team. They will adapt and overcome, as he and Garrini will enter the tag ranks to defeat the Von Erichs. They want all the belts and will start with them.

– Next week, Team Filthy vs. Extreme Tiger & Puma King.

– Dynasty time as the MJF-less group is in the hotel with a drunken Hammerstone. This isn’t even their room, and they can’t find Gino. He’s apparently with some ladies and admit they went to an interactive donkey show. Hammerstone says 2, maybe 3 more donkey shows at most. Holiday strips down because he’s too hot and they leave.

– The MLW top 10 is back, it has finally changed:

10. Dominic Garrini

9. Low Ki

8. Richard Holiday

7. Mance Warner

6. King Mo

5. Tom Lawlor

4. Brian Pillman Jr.

3. Myron Reed

2. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

1. Alexander Hammerstone

* Champion: Jacob Fatu

– Injustice is suspended, and there is no update on Pillman Jr. Injustice then cuts a promo, they refuse to pay their fines and aren’t sorry about what they did to Pillman. They will get their justice.

– Next week, Douglas James faces Averno.

-We see Davey Boy Smith Jr coming out of a meeting with Court Baurer. Pillman has his jaw wired shut, and he admits he’s coming for Fatu’s championship.

– Joseph Samael says they are preparing for a war, and CONTRA’s soldiers are hidden among us. They are infiltrating the infidels.

– Konan comments on the MLW vs. AAA series as Injustice arrives. They don’t care about AAA and they want the trios titles. They run down Konnan and Oliver threatens to slap Konnan. Konnan says that they’ll get their trios title shot, and if they don’t respect him, they not make it back across the border.

– Psycho Clown comments on facing LA PARK, promising to rip his fathead off.

– Texano, Holiday, Psicosis, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Octagon Jr will all be competing on these shows.

– Alicia interviews Hammerstone. He’s upset that she claims the Dynasty are on a losing streak and he say the Dynasty are MLW. All he does is win, and the championship isn’t going anywhere, and no luchadore can take this championship. “Put some respect on my name.”

– Mance is causing issues backstage and wants Hammerstone.

National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid : Hammerstone easily overpowers Kid to begin. Kid follows with kicks, a head scissors and dive to the floor. Back in and Kid’s high cross is caught as Hammerstone counters into a catatonic for 2. He lays the boots to Kid, whips him to the buckles and chokes him out in the ropes. The spinal countdown connects for 2. He dumps Kid, follows him out and works him over with strikes. He dumps him into the crowd, and then back in, Kid fires back and hits the missile dropkick, suicide dive and follows with strikes. Back in and Kid follows with a suplex, and a moonsault. He hits another for 2. Hammerstone battles back until Kid hits the superkick. Hammerstone counters into a Argentine slam for 2. He argues with the ref, Kid counters nightmare pendulum into a cradle for 2. Lariat by Hammerstone and he sets Kid up top. Kid knocks him off and the 450 follows for 2. Kid takes him back up top and Hammerstone knocks him off, hits the bicycle kick and we get a ref bump. Hammerstone up top and Kid counters with an enziguri, and then hits the Spanish fly and no ref. Kid gets the ref back in, Hammerstone follows with a German, powerbomb and nightmare pendulum for the win. Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Laredo Kid @ 10:40 via pin [***] This was good, with an interested crowd, but overbooked for reasons that didn’t help the match.

– The series is tied after today’s show: AAA: 1 and MLW: 1.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 105. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook deliver a news roundup and this week’s AEW vs. NXT battle. Jerome Cusson then joins to talk Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack. The show is approximately 113–minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup on Wrestling TV: 2:05

* AEW Dynamite (4.08.0) Review: 11:45

* NXT (4.08.20) Review: 30:25

* The Head to Head Comparison: 45:15

* Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack Review: 53:04 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.