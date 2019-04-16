Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Brian Pillman Jr defeated MJF @ 7:55 via pin [**¾]

– Myron Reed & Rich Swann defeated Lance Anoa’i & Jimmy Yuta @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– LA PARK defeated Sami Callihan @ 8:00 via pin [*]

– We open with highlights from Battle Riott II.

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF : They lock up and Holiday helps trip up Pillman. Hammerstone gets in a cheap shot and Holiday trips up Pillman and the ref finally tosses them to the back. MJF argues with the ref and MJF slaps Pillman. They work into the international and Pillman hits a dropkick. Pillman follows with strikes, and the cradle gets 2. MJF cuts him off with divorce court and attacks the injured shoulder of Pillman. MJF works him over in the ropes, and grounds him as he focuses on the arm. He works an anaconda vice, and then starts attacking the arm with strikes. MJF then suplexes Pillman across the ring, and then chokes him out. He takes Pillman up top and Pillman fights back, knocks him off and hits a high cross. Pillman follows with chops, a flying forearm and superkick. MJF cuts him off, but runs into a snap slam for 2. MJF uses the ref as a shield, and then rolls up Pillman for 2. MJF is pissed, and Pillman rolls him up for the win. Brian Pillman Jr defeated MJF @ 7:55 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty g9ood opener with Pillman picking up a needed win.

– MJF blows off the post match interview, and claims his loss was a fluke.

– Next is footage from Tom Lawlor’s press conference from after Battle Riot II and Contra attacking him.

– Salina de la Renta says her group is the forefront in the world of Latin Culture and Sports. She will be the executive producer of MLW Fusion the week of May 4th, and tells everyone to stay tuned for when LA Park will challenge Tom Lawlor.

– Sami Callihan says he left because he was not the Sami Callihan of old. He got his ass kicked by LA Park and he has been trying to find himself and figure out who he is. He’s back, and he will cause chaos, piss people off, and beat LA Park. Sami wants to face Mance Warner next week.

– Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday state that they want revenge on The Hart Foundation.

Myron Reed & Rich Swann vs. Lance Anoa’i & Jimmy Yuta : Yuta and Reed begin. They work into some back and forth as Yuta grounds things. They work to the ropes as Reed lays in strikes, but Yuta fires back with kicks. Swann tags in and so does Anoa’i. Thy work into lucha passes, and Anoa’I hits a dropkick. The backdrop follows and the standing moonsault gets 2. Anoa’I lays in chops, and tags in Yuta. Swann rakes the eyes, and Reed chokes out Yuta. Double teams follow and Reed covers for 2. Red follows with strikes, and then argues with the ref. Swann tags back in and they double team Yuta. Swann lays in chops, maintaining control. Reed back in for double teams and that gets 2. Swann hits rolling thunder, and follows with crossface strikes. Yuta fires back, but Swann rakes the eyes and tags in Reed. Yuta fights off double teams, and tags in Anoa’i. Anoa’I runs wild, hits a Samoan drop and Samoan clambakes. The uranage follow and Anoa’I heads up top and misses the 450. Reed flies in with a cutter and that gets 2. Swann low blows Yuta on the floor, Reed hits a code breaker on Anoa’I and Swann hits a 450 and Reed follows with another for the win. Myron Reed & Rich Swann defeated Lance Anoa’i & Jimmy Yuta @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was a good and fun tag match, with Swann &Reed’s heel act getting over and Anoa’I impressing.

– Mance Warner accepts Sami Callihan’s challenge for next week.

– Tom Lawlor says for 22 years, he has been putting his health and body on the line because he wants to call himself a champion. He can do that because he is your world champion. He’s suffered his jaw broken, injured his leg, and hand but did it all because he had to win a match. None of that was as bad as he felt when Jacob Fatu came crashing off the cage and give him internal injuries. He’s hurt his inside, and vows revenge.

LA PARK vs. Sami Callihan : Jimmy Havoc was injured so PARK made an open challenge, which Callihan answered. They brawl right away with Sami taking control. They brawl to the floor, and PARK attacks with chair shots. PARK slams him to the barricade, but Sami fights back. PARK cuts him off and lays the boots to him. More chair shots by PARK follow. They continue to brawl at ringside, but Sami posts PARK. Post break and PARK hits Sami with a replica title belt. Back in and PARK hits a head butt and clothesline for 2. We get a ref bump and Sami attacks and posts PARK. Sami gets the bat and nails PARK, but no ref, Martinez & Hijo de LA Park attack, Mance makes the save. Low Ki joins in and Daga arrives to help the faces. Daga clears the ring and follows with a tope. PARK spears Sami and wins. LA PARK defeated Sami Callihan @ 8:00 via pin [*] This was a lifeless and lethargic brawl with too much bullshit.

– Post match, Low Ki, Hijo de LA Park, Ricky Martinez and LA Park attack Callihan, Daga, and Mance Warner post match.

– The Dynasty is getting ready to leave the building, but the Hart Foundation drives away in MJF’s car.

