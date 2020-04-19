Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.18.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Averno defeated Douglas James @ 7:35 via pin [**½]

– Team Filthy defeated Puma King & Xtreme Tigre @ 11:10 via submission [***]

– We see footage of Hammerstone’s attack on Mance Warner last week. Mance they almost tore the building down in that match, they broke every chair in the building, they broke doors and it didn’t matter. “Hammerstone, you made it personal, but tonight, you made yourself a dead man.” He is digging holes to put bodies in. Waner says he is coming for that gold because you added more to the flame.

– Douglas James is interviewed, he knows about Averno and that he is a lucha legend. Douglas says he has trained in many different styles and he has tested himself against the best in the world. If you think he is just another kick boxer, you need to open your eyes; he is a top hybrid fighter and will show that he never says die.

Averno vs. Douglas James : I haven’t seen Averno in a while, but he’s still in great shape at 42. They work into some counters, James grounds things but Averno quickly makes the ropes. They pick up the pace, dropkick from James and follows with an apron superkick until Averno trips him up and shoots him to the guardrail. Averno slams him face first to the apron, and then whips him into a piece of table at ringside. Back in and Averno hits a buckle bomb, covering for 2. They trade chops, clotheslines by James and he takes control with an enziguri. He follows with a RANA, and then catches his foot on a low suicide dive, which could have ended badly. Back in and the superkick and meteora follows for 2. James with kicks, Averno levels him with a forearm and James is out. Averno defeated Douglas James @ 7:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid match that had some execution issues, and the finish, was something. If James was legit KO’d I hope he’s OK. But if that was a booking choice it was a poor one when you’re putting him over as a hybrid fighter.

– We look at the issues between Injustice & Brian Pillman Jr.

– Alicia Atout with Davey Boy Smith Jr.. Davey tells Team Filthy he hasn’t forgotten what they did to him, he isn’t 100% and is slightly concussed. He says he has been cleared and he will be in Mexico for the Super Series for a Hart Foundation reunion. That sounds like something a man with a concussion would say. He then says that says Pillman is not at 100%, his mouth is wired shut and he can barely talk. Davey says Brian knows some of the right doctors and Brian has been cleared. This is all very shady.

–NEXT WEEK: Rey Escorpion Jr. and Texano Jr. vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr; Injustice will face Jinetes del Aire for the AAA Trios Titles, Richard Holliday defends the Caribbean Championship against Chessman.

– Injustice comments as Reed says they didn’t think he would win the Middleweight Championship, but he did. Kotto says the Mexicans don’t respect them and he says Alicia probably doesn’t respect them. Alicia lets them know that Brian Pillman Jr. has been cleared to wrestle. Jordan Oliver says Brian Pillman Jr. has a lot of money because his dad was a superstar. so he can walk into a doctor’s office and give them a few dollars to get him cleared. In the end, they will get their justice. I mean, he’s not wrong.

– We get a video package on Vikingo, who if you haven’t seen, is fucking awesome.

– The Dynasty are ate border. at the border. Holliday is asked if the Caribbean title will be defended in Mexico. He will because it is the most prestigious title in MLW. Alexander is asked if he went to the pharmacy and he plays it off and has no idea why he would go to a pharmacy.

– King Mo, still suspended.

– We get a Pagano video package.

– Alexander Hammerstone with Alicia Atout. She tells Hammerstone she is not happy with what he did to Mance Warner last week, while Hammerstone says her tan is subpar so he got Alicia a gift and offers a couples tanning session. What a gent. Mance attacks Hammerstone, and they brawl into a garage.

– Alicia Atout with Team Filthy. Tom says they only have one thing on their mind and that is getting even with the Von Erichs. They are hanging out in their hippie commune doing God knows what because they can’t cut it in real life, so they hide and try to pick away at the people who work and toil every day in the gym like Team Filthy. They don’t want what they deserve, but what they have earned; a shot at the gold.

– Mance and Hammerstone, still fighting…

Team Filthy (Tom & Dom) vs. Puma King & Xtreme Tigre : Tigre and Tom begin, as Tom follows with strikes and kicks. Tigre cuts him off and takes him down. They pick up the pace and Tigre follows with a rewind kick. Tom backs off and tags in Dom. Puma tags in and mocks Dom’s martial arts skills. They lockup as they work into counters, Puma starts working the arm and Dom cuts him off with kicks. He follows with a tackle, dropkick by Puma and the powerslam and senton connects. Tom tags in and double teams follow. Tom works a cravat, adds in knee strikes and chokes out Puma. Dom back in and delivers chops. Puma cuts him off with a DDT, Tigre tags in and runs wild on Tom with kicks, the seated senton and Tom powders. Dom attacks, Puma cuts him off with the code breaker and rings of Saturn. Tom then arm bars him as Tigre attacks with a kimura. Tom cuts him off and dumps him to the floor. Puma attacks, Team Fifthly follow with double teams on Puma and it breaks down. Tigre battles back, hits a dropkick and works into a submission on Tom until Dom makes the save. Double teams follow and the choke follows as Puma makes the save. Superkick to Tom and the suplex follows until Dom stops that. Puma follows with kicks and a step up dive. He cradles Dom for 2. He’ cut off with double teams and the brainbuster follows as Tigre makes the save. He’s cut off with the rear naked choke and Tigre taps. Team Filthy defeated Puma King & Xtreme Tigre @ 11:10 via submission [***] This worked it’s way into a good and enjoyable outing, even if the energy was low.

– Hammerstone and Warner fight into the room and Hammerstone is sent face first into a cake.

