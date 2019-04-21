Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Lucha Bros defeated Air Wolf & Rey Horus @ 7:45 via pin [***¼]

– Joseph Samael defeated Ace Romero @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Gringo Loco defeated Puma King @ 7:15 via pin [**½]

– Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan went to a no contest @ 10:10 [***]

The Lucha Bros vs. Air Wolf & Rey Horus : Fenix and Wolf begin. They lock up and Fenix grounds the action and starts working submissions. Wolf fights to his feet, they work into some back and forth with Pentagon coming in and cutting off Wolf with a superkick. Horus cuts him off but the Lucha Bros cut off the dive attempts. They control, laying in chops on the floor. Pentagon lays in leg kicks, and then chops. Back in and they work over Wolf with a flurry of kicks. They then work over Horus, using double teams and covering for 2. Fenix and Wolf trade chops, and Wolf cuts him off with kicks and a 619. Pentagon in and hits the pump handle driver, but Horus breaks up the pin. He follows with an enziguri, and running Spanish fly for 2. Horus and Fenix trade strikes, but Fenix lays him out with a superkick and fire thunder driver. Superkicks follow and the double stomp/fear factor finishes Wolf. The Lucha Bros defeated Air Wolf & Rey Horus @ 7:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun lucha sprint to kick off the show.

– We get a Contra promo, talking about taking out Tom Lawlor several times.

– Salina de la Renta runs down Sami Calihan and he interrupts.

Ace Romero vs. Joseph Samael : They brawl on the floor to begin. Post break and Samael cuts off Romero with a DDT. He loads up the boot and hits a running kick for the win. Joseph Samael defeated Ace Romero @ 1:50 via pin [NR] It was just set up for the post match beat down and to give Samael a quick win; it was fine angle advancement.

– Post match, Contra beats down Romero until Barrington Hughes makes the save. The numbers get to him and they beat down Hughes.

– Tom Lawlor cuts a promo on Contra, and says that he will make them famous. He wants a match with them, face to face. He promises that he has friends coming in to help.

– We get highlights from Battle Riot II.

– Sami Callihan runs into Ricky Martinez and kicks his ass.

– We see the Hart Foundation stealing MJF’s car last week.

– We see Pillman & Hart toking up in the car, with Smith in the backseat. They claim they planted some stuff in his glove compartment. They want a tables match against the Dynasty.

Gringo Loco vs. Puma King : King attacks with kicks, they work into lucha passes and trade arm drags. They end in a stand off. King fakes the handshake and Loco attacks. He lays in chops, and then chokes him out. King fires back with kicks and a flapjack. The superkick follows, and King then follows with a RANA. He then hits a plancha to the floor. Post break and Loco hits the top rope Spanish fly for 2. King fires back with chops and hits a superplex, and rolls into another suplex, but Loco counters the RANA with a powerbomb for the win. Gringo Loco defeated Puma King @ 7:15 via pin [**½] What we saw was solid stuff, but it felt as if a lot as cut out.

– Salina meets with Mance Warner, and offers him anything he wants if he takes care of Sami tonight. Mance refuses and goes back to his beer.

The Dynasty cuts a promo, running down the Hart Foundation. They plan to take them down. They leave and Hammerstone seems less than thrilled with Holiday & MJF.

Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan : They brawl at the bell, trading strikes and just beating on each other. They spill to the floor and Sami lays in chops. Cornette is just burying Sami on commentary for the Eddie Edwards incident. Warner drinks a beer and then attacks Sami with the can. Sami now attacks with a chair shot to the throat, and follows with a suplex on the floor. Warner fires up and Sami cuts him off, and suplexes him onto a chair. Warner fires back with chops, drops the straps and they trade. Back in and Sami brings in a chair. He lays into Warner with chair shots, and the bell rings… distracting Sami and allowing Warner to attack with chair shots. Sami now ties up Warner in a chair by his suspenders and beats on him. Warner escapes, lays in jabs, and elbows until Sami hits a drop toehold. Sami sets up a chair, but Warner fights back and hits a head butt and another. Sami then cuts him off and hits a tombstone onto the chair for 2. Sami gets a door, sets it in the corner, and Warner hits the spear through the table for 2. Sami spits at him but Warner hits the lariat and running knee strike for 2. Martinez & Hijo de LA Park attack for the no contest. Sami and Warner work together and fight them off, clearing the ring. Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan went to a no contest @ 10:10 [***] This was a good and fun brawl while it lasted, and continued both men’s issues with Salina’s crew, creating an unlikely alliance.

– Sami & Warner shake hands and continue to brawl with Martinez & Park.

– Next week, The Dynasty faces the Hart Foundation in a tables match.

