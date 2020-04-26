Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.25.20  

Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.18.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Caribbean Rules/NO DQ Match: “Champion” Richard Holiday defeated Chessman @ 6:07 via pin [**]

– Hart Foundation defeated Los Mercenarios @ 10:28 via pin [**]

– We open with highlights from last week.

– Richard Holiday arrived and asked the “la consumidores” (the consumers) to quiet down for a moment so he could remove his Air Pods. He also used hand sanitizer before he pie faced Chessman.

“Champion” Richard Holiday vs. Chessman : Holiday isn’t really the Caribbean champion, he just kicked the shit out of Savio Vega & stole it from him. Chessman attacks, dumping Holiday but Holiday cuts of the dive with a chair shot as they brawl on the floor. Back in and Holiday covers, but he ref is way too slow on the cover. Holiday controls with strikes, lays the boots to Chessman and chokes him out. They have some miscommunication issues as Chessman cuts him off and hits a suicide dive. He follows with chair shots, and back in, covers for 2. They trade strikes, and work into a double down. Holiday hits a superkick and 2K neck breaker for 2. Chessman fires back, heads to the ropes and the moonsault gets 2. He misses the corkscrew moonsault and the market crash finishes it. “Champion” Richard Holiday defeated Chessman @ 6:07 via pin [**] This was ok, but really lethargic and didn’t play very to the stipulation well at all.

– Alicia Atout interviews Mance Warner, who apologized for ruining her party last week by smashing Alexander Hammerstone’s face into her cake. He gave her a beer to say sorry, but she said he already gave her the best birthday present by getting rid of MJF. Warner is coming for Hammerstone and his National Openweight title.

– Douglas James is out for 180 after being knocked the fuck out last week.

– LA Park was in bed with “Mrs. LA Park” in a segment called Pillow Talk. Mrs. Park was complaining that he was already asleep and wanted a kiss and for him to say goodnight. All she got was some nerve gas as LA Park’s eggs and sausage caught up with him before we cut away due to “technical difficulties.”

– We head to the Team Filthy/America’s Top Team press conference but no one is there.

– Hammerstone had a message for the fans and Mance Warner from his home. He warned Warner that he didn’t know what was coming his way. Warner and people like him are his biggest enemy as they take pride in mediocrity, they are proud to be out of shape, and proud to bleed every night in the ring. But, those people can’t relate to Hammerstone. He complained about all the speed bumps he has to go over, like Warner, and said he will wreck him when his title is on the line.

– Col. Robert Parker as yet to resurface in MLW due to the pandemic. There are also allegations against him for promoting unsanctioned wrestling contests on barges and the events being shut down by the U.S. Coast Guard, but Parker has denied involvement with the outlaw barge shows. This may in fact be 100% true.

– The Von Erichs tell us that they will see Team Filthy “on the flip side” before cliff diving into a pool at home..

– We see Low Ki moments after he allegedly interrupted a Team Filthy party, and ended up calling them all out, saying he can easily “make a call” and he told them the party was not yet over.

– NEXT WEEK: AAA World Trios Champions El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz, & Octagon Jr. vs. Injustice (Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil & Myron Reed) plus LA Park’s cooking segment returns.

Hart Foundation (Smith & Pillman) vs. Los Mercenarios (Texano & Rey Escorpion) : They brawl at the bell as Pillman Texano start us off. Pillman works into counters and hits a clothesline and slaps. He follows with chops and gets cut off as Escorpion tags in for double teams. Pillman fires back, Smith tags in and double teams follow for 2.Pillman back in and Escorpion very slowly cuts him off. The rudos take control, double teaming Smith and dump him. Texano works over Pillman and hits an ushigoroshi for 2. Escorpion back in and they double team Pillman, as the AAA ref is distracted. They continue to isolate Pillman, it’s really rough as Escorpion grounds him. Pillman fires back, but Escorpion cuts him off. More ref bullshit and the cover gets 2. Texano in and Texano hits a senton atomico for 2. He get the bull rope and whips Pillman with it, Escorpion powerbombs Pillman and Smith makes the save. Pillman cuts off Texano and tags in Smith.. but the ref says he didn’t see it. The rudos double team Pillman but he finally makes the tag. Smith controls and runs tem together and dumps them. Dive by Pillman and the springboard Hart Attack finishes it. Hart Foundation defeated Los Mercenarios @ 10:28 via pin [**] This was ok at best, with lethargic work an no crowd energy. As a main event, it left a ton to be desired.

– MLW now leads the series 4-2.

– Post match, CONTRA interrupted with a propaganda video and warned MLW that they were watching and they were coming.

