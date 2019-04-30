Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 4.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jordan Oliver defeated Kotto Brazil @ 6:32 via pin [**¾]

– Rey Horus defeated Ace Austin @ 14:12 via pin [***¼]

– Tables Match: The Dynasty defeated The Hart Foundation @ 11:55 [***]

– Hammerstone & Holiday walk outside, realizing that the Hart Foundation has vandalized Hammerstone’s SUV.

– The National Openweight championship tournament starts soon, ending in June.

Jordan Oliver vs. Kotto Brazil : They lock up and work to the ropes. They trade strikes, Kotto picks up the pace and hits a dropkick. The clothesline follows, and then another and charging knees follows. Oliver powders and Kotto misses a plancha and gets posted. Oliver rolls him back in and Kotta fires back but Oliver rakes the good eye, and follows with a spin kick for 2. Oliver grounds the action, Kotto fights to his feet and hits a RANA. He follows with clotheslines, a head scissors and corner clotheslines. Up top and the blockbuster follows. Kotto back up top and the frog splash gets 2. Salina & Martinez arrive and distract Kotto, and Oliver cradles him for 2. Kotto fires back, hits a stunner and Oliver powders. Kotto follows with a suicide dive. He hits another and Martinez then trips him up and Kotto wipes him out. Back in and Oliver hits the flying cutter for the win. Jordan Oliver defeated Kotto Brazil @ 6:32 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, which also continued Kotto vs. Martinez.

– Avalanche Robert Dreissker from wXw in Germany has signed on for an MLW World Heavyweight Championship shot against Tom Lawlor.

– We get footage from where the Dynasty attacked Brian Pillman Jr. backstage, injuring his shoulder.

Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin : They lock up and work to the ropes. Lock up again, Austin works the arm but Horus counters out. Horus follows with kicks, and they work into counters and Horus hits a dropkick. He follows with chops, they pick up the pace and trade sunset flips for 2. Horus works the arm, Austin counters out and cradles him for 2. They work into a stand off. Austin follows with kicks, working over Horus in the corner. Knee strikes follow, Horus battles back and Austin follows with a rolling kick. Austin follows with an apron PK, and then works him over on the floor. Back in and Austin covers for 2. Austin grounds things, and then works over Horus in the corner. He takes him up top and follows him up with strikes. He tries to take off the mask, but Horus fights him off. Austin then gets him in the tree of WHOA and chokes him out. Austin follows with rights, but Horus hits arm drags and dropkicks him to the floor. Horus follows with a tornillo. They brawl at ringside, with Horus laying in chops. Back in and Horus hits clotheslines and strikes. The running kick follows, and then lays in strikes. Austin fires back, but Horus hits an enziguri. He heads up top and Austin cuts him off, but runs into a Spanish fly for 2. They trade strikes, chops, and then kicks, Spin kick by Austin and the neck breaker follows for 2. Austin hits a slam, heads up top and Horus follows him up and hits a victory roll off the top for the win. Rey Horus defeated Ace Austin @ 14:12 via pin [***¼] This was a good, fun, and competitive match.

– Salina de la Renta blows off Low Ki backstage when she didn’t have time to speak to him as she was on the phone with LA Park.

– Tom Lawlor says since he beat Jimmy Havoc, he’s now done with him and can move on. He will defend the title against all comers, naming Avalanche and LA PARK.

Tables Match: The Dynasty (MJF, Hammerstone, Holiday) vs. The Hart Foundation (Hart, Smith, Pillman : The Hart Foundation arrives without Pillman, who is injured due to the Dynasty’s attack. Hart has his cat with him. Hart attacks MJF, and we’re underway. Smith then superkicks Holiday and then tosses and dropkicks Hart into Hammerstone and MJF. They brawl on the floor, and Hart follows with a moonsault to wipe out the pile. MJF hides under the ring and the Hart Foundation takes control on the floor. Smith follows with suplexes on the floor, and back in Smith works over Holiday with strikes. Hart joins in and double teams follow. Hart follows with an implant cradled DDT. They then work over MJF & Hammerstone. Smith now hits the second rope powerslam and Hart follows with a moonsault. Smith hits the flying head butt and Hart hits another moonsault. Hammerstone cuts off Smith on the floor, and posts him. Back in and the Dynasty works over Hart with triple teams. The spiked tombstone follows. Smith and Hammerstone do dueling delayed vertical suplexes, Holiday cuts of Smith and Hart gets posted. They isolate Smith, and bring in some generic ass looking tables. Pillman arrives; all taped up and makes the save. He throws superkicks, and the Harts isolate Hammerstone, and the assisted destroyer follows. Hart up top, they set Hammerstone up top and Smith picks up Holiday and Hart jumps off Hammerstone and hits the doomsday destroyer! Holiday then low blows Hart and Smith, hits a shoulder breaker on Pillman and Hammerstone then powerbombs him through a table for the win. The Dynasty defeated The Hart Foundation @ 11:55 [***] This was a good main event as the two factions continue to war and the Dynasty gets revenge for the Hart Foundation’s shenanigans.

– Next week, Salina says she’s booked Gringo Loco battles El Hijo de LA Park, Pentagon’s public execution, & Daga vs. Low Ki. She’s executive producer for next week.

– End scene.

