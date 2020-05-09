Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 5.09.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Los Parks defeated Psycho Clown, Psicosis, & Niño Hamburguesa @ 22:05 via pin [***]

– We open with Psycho Clown cutting a promo on tonight’s match with Los Parks. He’s promising murder as he’s the executioner

– This is the final night of the MLW vs. AAA super series.

– Los Parks promo time, they are the realest family and best tag team in the world.

– Konnan now comments on the super series, and says this series has done record numbers, and the ball is in MLW’s court now.

– Dan Lambert & Team Filthy have sued MLW & Low Ki, requesting metal evaluation of Low Ki.

– MLW Anthology debuts next week.

– Pagano cuts a promo about coming to MLW. He will bring the fight.

– The Dynasty are in Bucksnort, Tennessee and make fun of it for being shitty and smelly. Gino claims that there are meth gators around, and they Hammerstone has found raccoons. They leave.

– The MLW Top 10 is back…

10. Dominic Garrini

9. Low Ki

8. Mance Warner

7. King Mo

6. Richard Holiday

5. Tom Lawlor

4. Brian Pillman Jr.

3. Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

2. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

1. Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Champion: Jacob Fatu

– Mance Warner cuts a promo and wants all the gold. He and Vega want the Dynasty, and wants the Openweight title and Caribbean titles on the line in a triple tower of doom match, a triple stacked cage with the titles up top. In the second level there will be light tubes and barbed wire. He wants to go to the pay window and they will take the gold next week and pan Gino’s watch. Maybe he will find third, Big Sexy, Glacier, or PN News; in three mother fucking cages filled with blood!

– We get a recap of the recent MLW vs. AAA matches.

Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis, & Niño Hamburguesa : They all brawl at the bell and Los Parks take control. Bodies spill to the floor, as Park Jr works over Hamburguesa and we get crowd brawling. Park follows with chair shots and so do his sons on Hamburguesa & Psicosis. Park tosses in a small bar table a Hamburguesa is slammed through a regular table. They isolate Clown, hit him with the bar table and then triple powerbomb Hamburguesa off of it. To the floor and Los Parks control, they isolate Psicosis and Hijo follows with trashcan shots. Park throws a case of beer bottles at Clown, they suplex Hamburguesa onto a trashcan and park then whips him with the belt several times. Poor Hamburguesa. They continue to triple team him, but Hamburguesa fires up and makes a comeback. Park & Clown fight into the crowd and Clown follows with chair shots. Hamburguesa hits chair shots and Clown follows with belt shots, chair shots and then one to the balls. They isolate Park, triple teams follow and they dump him. Park fires up and plays to the crowd. He and Clown trade, Park takes control until Clown fires back and follows with the high cross and another. It breaks down and Hamburguesa splashes them all and Los Parks kick out. Clown &crew run wild, they all brawl and Psicosis hits the triple broncobuster as Hamburguesa follows with the cannonball to all three. Los Parks escape cradles, battle back and isolate Psicosis. The draping code breaker follows but Hamburguesa makes the save. The big man runs wild and then gets cut off. Hamburguesa counters back with the clothesline and leg drop for 2. Clown and Park are in, playing to the crowd and they trade, Clown fires up, but Park hits a lariat for 2. Clown fires back, and the spin kick gets 2. Park hits a head butt, running knee strike and Psicosis makes the save. He trades with Park, and clotheslines and a dropkick gets 2 as Park kicks out. The suicide dive follows, Park Jr hits one, and Clown follows with a tope as Hijo Park hits the moonsault to the pile. Hamburguesa takes out his team by accident with a suicide dive and back in, Los Parks isolate Psicosis and the German and slow count follows as Pagano attacks with chair shots. Spear by Park and that’s it. Los Parks defeated Psycho Clown, Psicosis, & Niño Hamburguesa @ 22:05 via pin [***] This was an overall enjoyable match, albeit slow in the middle and going too long for what they had laid out. I have to question again whether the crowd just wasn’t that into the action or if MLW just mic’d them poorly as they didn’t come off well most of the match

– MLW wins the series 5 to 3. AAA wants another series to be held in the US.

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. is fund beaten don in a hallway with a CONTRA flag on him Samael says he promised a war, he’s a teacher and promised the reckoning, CONTRA is striking, they broke the bulldog and at MLW HQ they are taking over, heists on the throne as the MLW boss. We see footage of CONTRA backstage attacks, they are attacking all over the world as his soldiers are rising up and the rise of MLW is over as they have taken control. They will rebuild MLW, there will be pain, darkness will take hold and you will bow to CONTRA.

– End scene.

