Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 6.01.18 (Episode Seven)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jake Hager defeated Jeff Cobb @ 6:40 via submission [**½]

– Rich Swann defeated Kotto Brazil @ 12:56 via pin [**½]

– Sami Callihan defeated Joey Janela @ 9:03 via pin [**]

– Col. Rob Parker promises that the Stud Stable will put Jeff Cobb on a stretcher tonight.

Jake Hager w/Col. Rob Parker vs. Jeff Cobb : They lock up and Hager takes control and works over Cobb with strikes and knees. The clothesline and toss across the ring follows. Hager lays in more strikes, but Cobb picks up the pace and hits a dropkick and German. Hager cuts off the sunset flip and takes out the knee; the northern lariat follows. He then chokes out Cobb in the ropes, and follows with a powerslam for 2. Hager grounds things, Cobb fights to his feet and escapes. He lays in chops, and follows with a corner splash. Hager cuts him off and hits a Vader bomb for 2. Cobb cuts him off and hits the running powerslam for 2. The standing moonsault follows for 2 again. Cobb follows with strikes, and Hager counters tour of the islands and then misses a running splash. Cobb misses the standing shooting star press but fights back, only for Hager to get the ankle lock and Cobb taps. Jake Hager defeated Jeff Cobb @ 6:40 via submission [**½] This was a solid debut for Hager, he looks in better shape and more motivated than the last time I saw him, which is good. Plus he walked away with a definitive victory.

– Cobb is taken away via ambulance, with what they say is a broken ankle.

– We get highlights of last week’s main event, which saw Shane Strickland retain the MLW title over Pentagon. Strickland comments on the match, noting that it was a difficult match. Salina de la Renta confronts him, and Strickland says they are done. She disagrees, and says Strickland won’t see what’s coming for him. Strickland says to bring it, and she tells him to be careful what he wishes for.

– Next week, Fred Yehi faces Tom Lawlor. Lawlor runs down Yehi, he’s not impressed.

– Sami Callihan cuts a promo on tonight’s match with Joey Janela. He’s a walking, talking sociopath. He’s supposed to hurt people and doesn’t care if you think he’s unsafe. His mystery man arrives and Sami promises that “they” are taking over.

– MJF sits at ringside, drinking champagne.

– Here’s the MLW top 10…

10. ACH

9. Jake Hager

8. Joey Janela

7. Barrington Hughes

6. Jimmy Havoc

5. MVP

4. Sami Callihan

3. Rey Fenix

2. Pentagon

1. Tom Lawlor

Rich Swann vs. Kotto Brazil : Brazil is the resident underdog jobber, while Swann is making his MLW debut. They shake hands and here we go. They work into some fast paced back and forth, and Brazil gets a cradle for two as they trade several pin attempts. They work into a stand off. Swann follows with elbows, but Brazil hits a cutter and monkey flip. The flying forearm follows for 2. Brazil grounds the action, but Swann escapes and hits a dropkick. He then lays in kicks on Brazil, and follows with chops. Swann slam him to the buckles and then connects with a jab. Swann now starts to work submissions, and then cradles Brazil for 2. The suplex connects, and he heads up top. The missile dropkick connects and Swann covers for 2. Swann lays in kicks, and locks on an abdominal stretch. Brazil slowly fires back, but Swann lights him up with chops and strikes. Swann up top now, but Brazil catches him on the way back in with a dropkick. He follows with a trio of standing dropkicks and a corner clothesline. Brazil follows with the blockbuster for 2. Swann fights back, and hits a lethal injection and that gets 2. Brazil counters the tiger driver and hits a code red for 2. Brazil now locks on a crossface, but Swann makes the ropes. Brazil now lays in chops and kicks, but Swann cuts him off and lays in strikes and a superkick. The phoenix splash finishes it. Rich Swann defeated Kotto Brazil @ 12:56 via pin [**½] This was another perfectly solid and fine match, but really lost the plot in terms of making Swann feel special in his debut. Under different circumstances, and with a hotter crowd this comes off better, but in his debut, going 50-50 with the resident jobber did nothing for Swann.

Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela : Sami has two goons with him. Aria Blake is out with Janela. MJF continues to watch on, he’s upset with Janela for defiling him locker room last week. Janela immediately takes Sami to the floor and hits a dive off the top onto Sami and his goons. Sami cuts him off after a goon trips up Janela and they fight to the apron. Sami rakes the eyes and hits an apron piledriver. Post break, and they are working up top. Janela hits a sunset bomb and both are down. They fight back to he feet, Janela Germans Sami to he buckles and hits a running DVD for 2, the ref originally said 3m but Sami’s foot was on the ropes. Sami immediately hits a shoulder breaker and covers for 2. They trade kicks, Sami hits a lariat and piledriver and Janela pops up and kicks him in the face. They trade strikes, and then head butts and more strikes. Janela hits a rolling elbow and now misses a moonsault. Sami dumps him to the floor and Janela pulls him out and Sami slams Janela into MJF. MJF than attacks Janela and posts him. He rolls him back in and Sami hits the shoulder breaker for the win. Sami Callihan defeated Joey Janela @ 9:03 via pin [**] Well that was certainly a match. It was ok, and had some solid intensity, but was just really 9-minutes of them doing shit to little reaction, and was only there to continue the MJF vs. Janela angle they started last week. It was more along the lines of the lifeless Sami walk and brawls that features the worst of him, and no one came out looking good. At least the continued MJF vs. Janela angle, but as a main event, this felt very disappointing.

– MJF now beats down Janela and spills champagne on him.

– Next week…

* Fred Yehi vs. Tom Lawlor

* ACH vs. Rey Fenix

– End scene.

