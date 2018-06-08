Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 6.08.18 (Episode Eight)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Yehi @ 13:45 via submission [***]

– MVP defeated Leon Scott @ 0:45 via DQ [NR]

– Rey Fenix defeated ACH @ 14:44 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out a review of last week’s show at this link.

– We open with a video package on MLW Champion Shane Strickland.

Fred Yehi vs. Tom Lawlor : Team Filthy is out with Lawlor. Lawlor is really blossoming into the top heel role, while Yehi really works well with about everyone, especially grapplers. Lawlor shoots for a takedown and they work into a grappling exchange and break. Lawlor again grounds things, but Yehi quickly counters out and gets to the ropes. Lawlor hits a shoulder tackle, and lays in rights. Yehi quickly takes him down and stomps away at the previously injured arm of Lawlor. Yehi fires up and hits a release German. Lawlor cuts him off with elbow strikes and follows with ground and pound. He looks for an arm bar, but Yehi fights it off and cradles him for 2. Lawlor goes back to ground and pound, and then into a grounded abdominal stretch before laying in chops. The suplex into a butterfly lock follows. Post break, and Lawlor hits a Russian leg sweep and works for a knee bar, but Yehi makes the ropes. Lawlor now works a standing head and arm choke, but Yehi fires away with strikes and chops but Lawlor hits an XPLODER for 2. He goes back on the attack of the arm, laying in strikes and Yehi counters out and to his feet. Lawlor cuts him off with a neck breaker for 2. Lawlor grounds things with a dragon sleeper, but Yehi escapes with strikes. Lawlor locks on a hanging guillotine but Yehi hits a spinebuster. Lawlor quickly cuts him off with a German, but Yehi counters into Germans and a dragon suplex for 2. Yehi then lights up Lawlor with vicious knee strikes and hits a powerbomb for 2. Yehi gets distracted and Lawlor hits him with the loaded forearm and chokes out Yehi. Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Yehi @ 13:45 via submission [***] Lawlor continues to win, while Yehi put in another quality effort. Lawlor is quickly becoming a must watch act for MLW.

– We see highlights of MJF’s attack on Janela last week; he’s been fined $5,000 for his actions. He mocks the interview chick and Aria Blake arrives to yell at him and he calls her ginger trash and teen mom.

– Next are clips of Strickland’s argument with Salina de la Renta last week. We get video from Salina now, and says she’s not done with Strickland yet. She says that she’s called bounty hunters on him, putting a $20,000 bounty on his head.

– Cade & Yuta are doing a photo shoot backstage, with Cade stealing the spotlight, and being a dick.

– Shane Strickland is interviewed now.

MVP vs. Leon Scott w/Sami Callihan : Leon Scott is one of Sami Callihan’s goons who was previously unnamed. The other goon is the former Sawyer Fulton. MVP rushes the ring and attacks. He hits a rough looking XPLODER and basement dropkick. Sami in the ring and MVP fights him off and we get a DQ. MVP defeated Leon Scott @ 0:45 via DQ [NR] This feud must continue, at least it was short.

– Sami and his boys beat down MVP until Kotto Brazil arrives and tries to make the save but is quickly cut off. Sami lays out MVP with a bat shot. Sami and his goons stand tall.

– Shane Strickland is interviewed and comments on the bounty against him. Strickland says he’s the champion and a leader, and has to set a positive example. He won’t run from her or who she brings in. Low Ki arrives and says that Strickland is young and will make mistakes and poor decisions. Ki offers him a solution and hands him a business card, offering his help. Strickland refuses and Ki walks off.

– Rich Swann meets with ACH and they tease teaming up.

ACH vs. Rey Fenix w/Salina de la Renta : Both men really need a win, ACH is coming off of a quality NJPW BOSJ run. ACH grounds things right away, and after some counters they work into a stand off. ACH looks to work the arm, Fenix counters out and into another stand off. They do some flippity doo counters and ACH trips him up and hits a double stomp and dropkick. Fenix to the floor and ACH follows with a tope. Back in and Fenix hits a dropkick and then follows with a suicide dive. Post break, and back in the ring, Fenix hits a big swanton for 2. ACH lays in a series of kicks and covers for 2. Fenix picks him up, but ACH counters out and hits a back breaker into a German for 2. ACH looks for a suplex, countered and Fenix lays in forearms. Fenix follows with rolling thunder and hits a rolling cutter for a good near fall. Fenix follows with chops, breaking ACH down. Salina is pleased as Fenix continues to control. ACH cuts him off, crotches Fenix on the ropes and follows him up top. Fenix tries to fight him off, does, and hits a high cross but ACH rolls through and into a DVD for 2. They work to the apron and they trade chops and strikes. Fenix fights him off and hits a delayed springboard kick and knocks ACH to the floor. The spin kick follows and both men are down. Fenix up top and ACH hits a huge enziguri, covering for 2. ACH now follows with strikes; they trade as Fenix fires up. They trade superkicks and ACH hits the brainbuster for a good near fall. ACH heads up top and MISSES the frog splash. Fenix hits a spin kick and takes him back up top and the spinning muscle buster follows and ACH is done. Rey Fenix defeated ACH @ 14:44 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun main event, and the best match in weeks for the show. It fit well into the main event spot, with ACH putting in another quality performance, and Fenix picking up a much-needed win after dropping two to Pentagon early in the series. This was a lot of fun.

– They shake hands post match.

– Next week…

* MVP vs. MJF

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend