Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 6.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Flamita defeated Rey Horus @ 15:30 via pin [***½]

– Low Ki defeated Ricky Martinez @ 4:20 via pin [**]

– Falls Count Anywhere Loser Leaves MLW Match: Mance Warner defeated Sami Callihan @ 11:20 via pin [***]

– Salina de la Renta, looking super fine as always, introduces the show as the latest production by herself, and runs down the card for tonight. She’s absolutely tremendous in her role. We then get the Promociones Dorado themed opening video.

– Sami is being kept out of the building along with Mance Warner. Jimmy Havoc arrives and says that they’ve been banned by Salina, so they call Havoc Salina’s new bitch.

Flamita vs. Rey Horus : They shake hands and lockup, working into counters and then trade pin attempts, ending in a stalemate. Post break and Flamita picks up the pace and hits a head scissors and then follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Flamita hits a dropkick. He lays in chops, and then grounds the action. Horus battles back, but Flamita cuts him off with a back elbow. He flosses and Horus cuts him off with a leg lariat and head scissors. The tope con HELLO follows. Horus now lays in chops, and back in hits the dropkick and covers for 2. Flamita hits an enziguri, takes Horus up top and hits a gut buster for a close 2. Horus counters back with an overhead throw into the buckles and covers for 2. Flamita fires back with chops, they trade, going crazy fists and Flamita connects with a dropkick but Horus answers with one of his own. Horus takes him to the buckles, sets him up top and follows him up. Flamita counters but Horus hits an arm drag, tornado DDT and Spanish fly; the satellite DDT follows for 2. They come face to face, trading strikes until Horus hits snap RANA intro a cradle for 2. Flamita hits a powerbomb and frog splash, but only gets 2. Flamita back up top and Horus crotches him, follows him up and lays in strikes. Flamita knocks him to the mat and the450 finishes it. Flamita defeated Rey Horus @ 15:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun opener that served as a strong introduction for Flamita.

– They hype the upcoming Lawlor vs. Fatu title match. This leads to a CONTRA Unit video package.

– Lawlor then cuts a promo, noting that he’s smarter than they thought, and is bringing in the Von Erichs to watch his back. They face CONTRA next week in a tornado tag match.

– Savio Vega is coming to MLW soon.

– Salina cuts a promo, insulting the fans as she praises the show that she’s running. She’s here to have fun and her idea of fun is the public execution of Low Ki.

Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez : Ki has been having issues with Salina, leading to Salina pulling Martinez away after a match and allowing CONTRA to kick Ki’s ass, leading to this match. Salina is at ringside. Martinez runs at the bell, Ki yells at him to get back into the ring and then chases him and they brawl on the floor. They work back in and Ki follows with chops, a dropkick and covers for 2. Martinez powders, Ki follows and Salina distracts him, allowing Martinez to attack. Post break and Ki hits a running forearm and Martinez is out… the ref stops the match. Low Ki defeated Ricky Martinez @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was ok while it lasted, and continues Ki’s issues with Salina and friends.

– Sami & Mancer are outside, and comment on tonight’s match, both promising to win. They promise to fight and say they will cause Cornette to have a heart attack before shaking hands.

– We get an LA PARK video package.

– Dr Wagner is coming to MLW.

– Salina reads the riot act to Martinez for failing against Low Ki, calling him an embarrassment & disappointment. Martinez is a sad panda.

– The Dynasty makes fun of Teddy Hart and the Hart Foundation.

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner : They brawl and start using weapons right away. Cornette offers Warner to cripple that “piece of shit Sami Callihan.” They trade chops and strikes as Cornette ants about his hatred of Sami. They brawl into the crowd and back by the merch tables, Sami throws a trashcan at Warner and then fight into the bleachers. Post break and they are back in the ring as a bloody Warner attacks with trashcan shots and covers for 2. Warner makes a table with a door and some chairs, lays Sami on it and heads up top but Sami cuts him of with a low blow, follows him up and hits the cactus driver through the table for 2. Sami gets another door, tosses it in and sets it in the corner. Warner fires up and spears him through it, covering for 2. They now sit in chairs and start firing away at ach other. Sami spits at him, Warner spits back and they go crazy fists. Warner heads up top and Sami throws a chair at him, and then tombstones him onto the chair for 2. Sami grabs the staple gun and “staples” Warner’s lips to the door. Warner pulls himself free, hits Sami with the door and just beats his ass. Kneepad down and the running knee strike connects for 1. Door shot by Warner, running knee with the door and that gets the win. Mance Warner defeated Sami Callihan @ 11:20 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, hurt a bit by the poor editing around the break, but it delivered on the violence and the match stipulation with no bullshit finish. I loved the booking here, as with Salina in charge, she took advantage and got rid of one of her main rivals.

– NEXT WEEK: Teddy Hart vs. Richard Holiday and Lawlor & The Von Erichs vs. CONTRA Unit.

