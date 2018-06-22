Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 6.22.18 (Episode Ten)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Teddy Hart defeated Trey Miguel @ 8:40 via pin [***¼]

– Barrington Hughes defeated Paris Hakeem @ 0:12 via pin [NR]

– Kotto Brazil defeated Vandal Ortagun @ 5:25 via pin [**¾]

– $20,000 Bounty Match: Champion Shane Strickland defeated Brody King @ 12:05 via pin [***]

– We get highlights of Shane Strickland’s MLW title run and the bounty put on him by Salina de la Renta.

Trey Miguel vs. Teddy Hart : Teddy Hart arrives and attacks Santiago and wipes him out with a moonsault to the floor. Court Bauer makes the new match. Hart attacks, but Miguel battles back and hits a tope on Hart. Back in and Miguel maintains control. Miguel heads up top and hits meteora for a near fall. Post break, and Miguel is still in control until Hart hits a destroyer for a near fall. He follows with uppercuts and then a cradled hammerlock DDT for 2. Hart follows with an electric chair back stabber for another 2. Hart now lays in rights in the corner and takes Miguel up top. He follows and Miguel slips out and connects with uppercuts and hits a super cutter for a good near fall. They battle to the apron and Miguel hits a cutter and rolls Hart back in, covering for 2. They work back up top and trade strikes; Hart hits a back breaker on the buckles and project Ciampa follows. Hart takes Miguel back up top and hits the super destroyer and that’s that. Teddy Hart defeated Trey Miguel @ 8:40 via pin [***¼] This was a fun, throw it all at the wall kind of match, serving as a good and strong debut for Hart.

– Kotto Brazil comments on his loss to Rich Swann, and says he needs to start picking up wins.

– Teddy Hart is interviewed, and talks about getting heat everywhere he goes, but is here to steal the show. He’ll be back if they can handle the heat. ACH arrives and Teddy talk shit and wants to fight. Swann is also there and they end up not fighting.

– They hype Battle Riot. Konnan, Joey Ryan, John Morrison, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, Jake Hager, and “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet are al confirmed for the match.

– Col. Rob Parker and the Stud Stable are interviewed. Parker hits on the interview hick and invites her to coffee. Team Filthy appears and sneaks into the Stud Stable’s locker room.

Barrington Hughes vs. Paris Hakeem : Head butt, elbow drop, pin. Barrington Hughes defeated Paris Hakeem @ 0:12 via pin [NR] SQUASH

– Col. Rob Parker meets with Team Filthy, and say they put his hat back in his locker room after a Cleveland steaming. Parker finds it, and flips out, saying “THERE IS DOOKIE IN MY HAT!”

Kotto Brazil vs. Vandal Ortagun : They work some fast paced back and forth, Brazil lays in kicks and a dropkick and takes control with uppercuts. He misses a charge and Ortagun hits a neck breaker for 2. Brazil lays in strikes, but Ortagun cuts him off with a neck breaker. Ortagun works him over in the ropes and covers for 2. Ortagun follows with clubbing strikes and chops, but Brazil gets a sunset flip for 2. He follows with clotheslines and hits corner knees and a German. Brazil up top and the frog splash eats knees. Ortagun follows with a back stabber for 2. Brazil counters a German into a cradle for 2. Ortagun hits another backstabber and that gets 2. Brazil fires back with kicks. And Brazil hits sliced bread and finally picks up a win. Kotto Brazil defeated Vandal Ortagun @ 5:25 via pin [**¾] This was an overall pretty good match, as the loveable underdog Kotto Brazil finally picks up a win. He’s a ton of fun, Ortagun is pretty rough.

– Salina de la Renta runs down the interview chick and says she has the tag team gold, but wants revenge on Strickland and also wants his tile.

– Callihan’s goons try to take out Strickland and collect the bounty before his match, but Barrington Hughes tells Strickland to go to the ring and he attacks the goons to save his buddy.

$20,000 BOUNTY MATCH: MLW Champion Shane Strickland vs. Brody King : They brawl at the bell and King takes control until Strickland cuts him off with a knee strike. Strickland dumps him to the floor and follows with a series of kicks. King cuts off a RANA attempt and hits an apron bomb. Back in and King covers for 2. King follows with a slam and senton for 2. King follows with a cannonball, covering for 2. King lays in chops and knee strikes but Strickland hits a German, King pops up but Strickland hits a dropkick for 2. Strickland lays in running uppercuts but King cuts him off and misses a charge, 619 and a sunset flip into an enziguri by Strickland connects for 2. Strickland lays in kicks and knees, but King hits a big lariat and powerbomb for 2. King follows with a big swing and Strickland rolls to the floor. Post break, and Strickland hits the double stomp to King who was sitting in a chair. Back in they go and Strickland covers for 2. Strickland now lays in stomps to King’s head and fucks up his day by doing so. King starts to fire up, hits a lariat and follows with the all seeing eye (sitout Michinoku driver) for 2. King gets some powder and Strickland kicks it into his face. Strickland drops the kneepad and finishes King with a knee strike. Champion Shane Strickland defeated Brody King @ 12:05 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with King being the relentless brawler and Strickland just fighting to survive. Nothing must see, but it fit the bounty angle well.

– Low Ki arrives and lays out Strickland. Salina de la Renta arrives and looks pleased.

– End scene.

