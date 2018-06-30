Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 6.29.18 (Episode 11)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ariel Dominguez vs. Jaye Skye was a no contest [NR]

– Fred Yehi defeated Sammy Guevara @ 6:33 via submission [**¾]

– ACH defeated Rich Swann @ 12:50 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We get footage from last week’s show where Barrington Hughes battled Sawyer Fulton and Leon Scott (Callihan’s goons) when they were going after Shane Strickland to try to collect the $20,000 bounty. Hughes is interviewed, but admits that he got banged up last week. He’s pissed off and isn’t finished with them just yet.

– We see footage from last week when Kotto Brazil defeated Vandal Ortagun. Brazil is in the back and he is asked about his first victory. He says he feels great and says he can only keep going up from here. WRONG, because Sawyer Fulton and Leon Scott (Callihan’s goons) attack. Sami is happy and says that while they can entertain, that’s not what they get paid for. He then tells MVP if he wants to see his buddy again, come and fined him.

Ariel Dominguez vs. Jaye Skye : But before they can get started, Su Yung and Zeda Zhang (former NXT talent)a arrive and put the beat down on these poor bastards as the red lights stay on and the music plays, it’s like New jack, but sexy. Ariel Dominguez vs. Jaye Skye was a no contest [NR] That was a fun little opening segment and debut for the duo of Yung and Zeda.

– We get a video package on the $60,000 bounty on MLW Champion Shane Strickland from Salina de la Renta. Low Ki is now the hunter, as the hitman looks to cash in big on the champion. Ki respects what Strickland has accomplished, but now has $60,000 to burn “Swerve’s house” to the ground.

– We get hype for July’s Battle Riot event, which will air on the 27th as a two-hour special.

– MVP is looking for Kotto Brazil and he finds him in a boiler room. Kotto says Sami attacked him, so MVP calls Sami and Sami challenges him to a boiler room match next week.

Sammy Guevara w/Salina de la Renta vs. Fred Yehi : Guevara slaps Yehi, which is a mistake. Yehi immediately grounds things and then follows with a shoulder block. Guevara picks up the pace and hits a dropkick. Yehi cuts him off and starts stomping away on him and follows with chops and up kicks. Yehi stomps on the knee and hits a German, covering for 2. Yehi now lays in chops and follows with a basement dropkick. Guevara counters back and hits a suplex to the buckles and Yehi rolls to the floor. Back in and Guevara attacks, but Yehi fires back and hits a suplex. He follows with chops and strikes, and then a double stomp. The powerbomb follows for 2. They workup top, Guevara slips out and Yehi counters into the koji clutch and lays in elbows and Guevara taps. Fred Yehi defeated Sammy Guevara @ 6:33 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good little match, with Guevara being over confident, while Yehi was all business and picked up the win. Salina was not pleased with Guevara post match.

– Tom Lawlor and Simon Gotch are walking in the back and they see Low Ki. Tom congratulates the hit man on getting the bounty raised. Low Ki asks Lawlor if he is the number one contender, which he confirms. Ki reminds Lawlor that Jimmy Havoc and Pentagon were number one contenders, while Lawlor reminds him that he took care of Havoc and Pentagon is now a tag guy. Ki says Lawlor may be the #1 contender, but he has the title shot and shot at collecting the bounty.

ACH vs. Rich Swann : Tom Lawlor is on commentary for the match. He’s not impressed by all of the dancing. They lock up and work to the ropes and break. They lockup again, working counters, and Swann takes control, working the arm and then into a stand off. They pick up the pace, into counters and Swann connects with a dropkick. Swann works ACH over in the corner, lays in chops but ACH cuts off Swann and lays in chops. ACH now grounds the action, working a side headlock. Swann fights to his feet, but ACH cuts him off with a German for 2. ACH again grounds the action, Swann fights out, but ACH quickly cuts him off once again and covers for 2. ACH lays in more chops, and again keeps Swann grounded. Swann fires back with strikes and hits a RANA. The running kick scores for 2. Swann lays in kicks and again, covers for 2. They work to the ropes and Swann hits chops but ACH cuts him off with a double stomp and dropkick. ACH hits a rolling clothesline and frog splash or 2. The delayed German follows for 2 again. ACH is favoring his previously injured shoulder; Swann counters out of the brainbuster and hits a lethal infection for a good near fall. ACH keeps fighting, counters with a backdrop and fires back with chops and strikes. They trade, Swann hits a spinning back fist and roundhouse kick for 2. ACH counters the double jump 450, heads up top and the frog splash misses and Swann cradles him for 2 as ACH transitions to a cradle and picks up the win. ACH defeated Rich Swann @ 12:50 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, back and forth match worked in a completely different style than you’d expect. Swann looked good and while he lost, it was in a good and competitive match.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”