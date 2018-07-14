Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 7.13.18 (Episode 13)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Michael Patrick, Leo Brien, and Parrow defeated Jason Cade, Jimmy Yuta, and Rhett Giddens @ 7:45 via pin [**¾]

– Barrington Hughes defeated Jaye Skye @ 0:10 via pin [NR]

– Joey Janela defeated Maxwell J Friedman @ 7:55 via pin [**½]

– Tom Lawlor defeated Jake Hager @ 8:20 via DQ [**½]

– Shane Strickland was attacked before the shoe outside and has been taken to a local medical facility.

Michael Patrick, Leo Brien, and Parrow vs. Jason Cade, Jimmy Yuta, and Rhett Giddens : Cade & Yuta have had issues with the Dirty Blondes since the show started, and have also been having communication issues as of late. Yuta starts off, working with the Blondes and takes control until Cade tags himself in and he controls until Parrow tags in and Cade attacks, Parrow shakes it off and just beats him down. Giddens now tags in, and he trades big strikes with Parrow. Parrow cuts him off with a knee strike and senton. Giddens quickly fires back with a running kick, and Yuta tags in and quickly gets cut off by Parrow and the Stud Stable works quick tags and beat him down in their corner. They isolate Yuta, taking the heat, as Parrow works a torture rack and then tosses Yuta to the buckles and covers for 2. Quick tags follow as the Stable keeps Yuta grounded. Yuta eventually makes it to his feet and hits a desperation dropkick. Yuta hits a high cross and Cade tags in and works over the Blondes. Meteora follows and then a frog splash gets 2. It breaks down, Parrow and Giddens brawl to the floor, Yuta gets tossed and the Blondes finish Cade after a powerslam. Michael Patrick, Leo Brien, and Parrow defeated Jason Cade, Jimmy Yuta, and Rhett Giddens @ 7:45 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, continuing the Blondes vs. Yuta & Cade story as well as Cade & Yuta’s break up. They also seemingly set up Parrow vs. Giddens.

– They hype the Battle Riot event.

Barrington Hughes vs. Jaye Skye : Corner splash, suplex, finish. Barrington Hughes defeated Jaye Skye @ 0:10 via pin [NR] SQUASH.

Joey Janela vs. Maxwell J Friedman : Aria Blake is out with Janela. MJF attacks at the bell, but Janela quickly fires back and MJF powders to the floor. Janela follows with a suicide dive. MJF then knocks Janela into the wall on the one side of the ring to take control. Post break, and Janela heads up top and hits a high cross to the floor and he and MJF land in the chairs. Back in and Janela hits a swanton and covers for 2. MJF again heads up top, but MJF crotches him. MJF follows him up and the superplex follows for 2. They trade strikes, Janela to the apron but MJF spikes him with a draping piledriver. MJF gets a chair, and Janela superkicks it into his face to pick up the win. Joey Janela defeated Maxwell J Friedman @ 7:55 via pin [**½] This was solid, but never felt locked in, it was a lot of doing stuff to do stuff and had no real story or cohesive flow. It’s questionable to have MJF lose days ahead of his middleweight title match, but, if he wins (and he should) it does set Janela as his first challenger.

– MJF claims he was cheated out of a win by Blake, and then runs down the ref. He says Blake is being influenced by Janela, and that she needs a real man like him. Janela returns and they brawl.

– Shane Strickland is cleared to compete against Low Ki next week, with the MLW title on the line.

– We get a creepy Jimmy Havoc video package.

Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Hager : They work some basic back and forth, both looking to strike, and then teasing takedowns. They work into a stalemate, Hager then attacks with strikes and clubs away at Lawlor. Lawlor then fights back, and gets a backslide for 2.He transitions and looks for an arm bar, but Hager powerbombs out. Hager follows with rights, beats down Lawlor in the corner, and after trading strikes, Hager slams Lawlor to the mat. Lawlor fights off the ankle lock, lays in rights and then gets cut off with a big boot. Hager grounds the action, working the knee and ankle of Lawlor. Lawlor escapes, hits the Hennig neck and lariat for 2. Lawlor looks to fire up, and then misses a charge and posts himself. They trade strikes, Lawlor mixes in kicks, and then hits the flying forearm and lariat. Hager cuts him off with the ankle lock, Lawlor rolls out into a choke, and the Stud Stable arrives for the big brawl and DQ. Tom Lawlor defeated Jake Hager @ 8:20 via DQ [**½] This was a fine back and forth match. The work was clean, Lawlor was good, but Hager continues to come across as unmotivated and has absolutely no fire. The crowd reaction here was poor overall, and that was likely due to the heel vs. heel dynamic. The non-finish is ok, not idea, but it sets up a team Filthy vs. Stud Stable match as well as a Hager vs. Lawler rematch.

– Post match, Lawlor promises to win Battle Riot and take the MLW title.

– End scene.

