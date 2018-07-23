Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 7.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– No DQ Match: Jimmy Havoc defeated Tom Lawlor @ 9:40 via pin [**¾]

– MLW Title Match: Low Ki defeated Champion Shane Strickland @ 13:25 via pin [***¼]

Kiki Roberts vs. Kahuna Khan : This ends up not being a match as Zeda and Su Yung arrive and lay waste to these poor jobbers. They have given Zeda and Su Yung a cool entrance and they’ve looked good in their angles so far. Hopefully they have plans locked in for them, they could be something fun. I absolutely love them demolishing jobbers.

– Parrow and the Dirty Blondes see Fred Yehi backstage and give him grief. Tom Lawlor and Simon Gotch arrive and they tell Yehi that they have his back. Tom gives Fred a Team Filthy jacket and he accepts. Interesting…

– We get a video package for the Jimmy Havoc vs. Tom Lawlor match.

Jimmy Havoc vs. Tom Lawlor : This was set up weeks ago, when Lawlor & Gotch laid out Havoc outside the building. Yehi is out with Team Filthy. Lawlor offers a handshake, but Havoc attacks and sends Lawlor to he floor and follows with a suicide dive. They brawl into the crowd, and havoc tosses Lawlor into the chairs and hits him with a board. Havoc gets a cheese grater but Lawlor fights him off. Lawlor gets the grater and attacks, busting up Havoc’s forehead. Havoc fights back, gets a staple gun but Lawlor fights him off and staples Havoc in the head. Lawlor lays in kicks and now staples a piece of paper on Havoc’s head. Back in and Havoc uses the grater on Lawlor’s balls, a little fromunda cheese there. Havoc sets up chairs and Lawlor hits a German onto the chairs for 2. Lawlor sets up the board and looks for a DVD, Havoc escapes, but Lawlor gets a choke as Havoc bleeds, fades, but he then produces… a piece of paper, and paper cuts Lawlor to escape. Well that’s original. Havoc hits a suplex onto the chairs and covers for 2. Another paper cut by Havoc, he gets lemons and squeezes them onto Lawlor’s hands and locks on an arm bar. Havoc gets a pizza cutter, Lawlor cuts him off and uses it to cut Havoc’s arm. Lawlor now hits a back breaker onto the chairs, but Havoc fires back with strikes and sloppy acid rainmaker for the win. Jimmy Havoc defeated Tom Lawlor @ 9:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good plunder match with a completely flat finish. The crowd was also not into it as much as you’d hope with all of the plunder and blood.

– Sami Callihan admits that he was the one that attacked Strickland last week. He claims he made Strickland a star but that Strickland is not on his level.

– Salina de la Renta tells Low Ki that she has sixty thousand ways of reminding him about his goal tonight. Low Ki says he gets the job done.

– They hype Battle Riot, which airs next week as a two hour special.

Champion Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki : Ki talks mad shit to begin, and they play to the crowd. Ki slaps Strickland and Strickland fires up and they trade strikes and work to the corner. They work into counters, and Ki makes the ropes, escaping the arm bar. Strickland now works him over with strikes in the corner, but Ki quickly fires back with chops. He stomps on Strickland in the corner and lays in more kicks. Ki now lays in body shots, and now connects with head butts and chops. Ki now starts attacking the legs of Strickland, and then lays in elbow strikes. It’s all Ki here, as he just beats on Strickland. Strickland finally starts to fire up, but Ki lays him out with more kicks. Strickland looks to fire back, but Ki hits a kidney strike, works a dragon sleeper, and then hits a tidal crush. Strickland now lays in chops, finally putting together some offense. Ki cuts him off with kicks, and then hits the standing double stomp for 2. Ki now chokes him out in the ropes, and mocks Strickland as he does. Strickland manages to dump him to the floor, and follows with a RANA. Back in and Strickland takes control, beating down Ki in the corner, and follows with a half and half suplex for 2. Strickland hits a powerbomb, but Ki then fights back and hits a counter into a double stomp. Strickland fights off Ki Krusher, and lays in kicks. Ki counters the cutter, but Strickland hits it on the rebound for a good near fall. Strickland up top and the double stomp misses, he tweaks his knee, and Ki attacks with strikes. Ki no hits the switchblade kick and pins Strickland. Low Ki defeated Champion Shane Strickland @ 13:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good match, that never hit that next level or felt like a big time main event. The work was good and clean, but the finish was completely flat and the crowd didn’t see it coming in a bad way. It was a flat ending to an overall flat title run for Strickland. As for making Low Ki your champion in 2018, “Its A Bold Strategy Cotton, Lets See If It Pays Off For Em…”

– Post match, Ki celebrates as Salina de la Renta arrives and gives him his briefcase of money, which is 60 large for his troubles.

– End scene.

