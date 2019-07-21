Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 7.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

–MLW National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. @ 9:25 via DQ [***¼]

– Los Parks defeated The Wagners @ 16:30 via pin [***]

-The show opens with Salina doing some sort of voodoo ceremony, telling old Mancer he doesn’t know what he’s in for, and announcing that the devil, Bestia 666 is coming to take out old Mancer.

– Hammerstone is interviewed by Georgia Smith, he mocks her brother (who he faces next) and then hits on her. Georgia calls him a dick.

– In the ring, the Dynasty cuts a promo about the poor people in the crowd and then gloats about winning the tag titles last week. He claims that the Hart Foundation grew up near a nuclear power plant, which explains Teddy.

Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr : MJF, Richard Holliday, and Aria Blake are at ringside, while Cornette explains that Teddy & Pillman’s flight was delayed and that they aren’t here. They lock up, going power for power and work to the ropes. Smith looks to ground the action, but Hammerstone escapes back to his feet. They work into a test of strength, Hammerstone follows with kicks but Smith battles back and they trade shoulder tackles. Hammerstone hits uppercuts, but Smith fires back and hits the big boot. Hammerstone powders and Smith follows and lays in leg kicks. Holiday distracts Smith and Hammerstone slams Smith off of the barricade. Back in and Hammerstone hits the missile dropkick. He follows with strikes. Post break and Hammerstone hits the dropkick. He follows with strikes, and hits the running powerslam for 1. Smith is pissed and fires up, thy trade strikes and Smith takes control. The powerbomb follows for 2. Smith heads up top and Hammerstone shoves the ref into he ropes, crotching Smith and then follows him up. The superplex follows, and Hammerstone looks for nightmare pendulum but Smith counters into the crossface. Hammerstone makes the ropes with MJF’s help. Hammerstone stuns Smith off the ropes, Holiday attacks and Hammerstone hits a German but Smith rebounds with one of his own. Hammerstone hits another, they trade and Smith rolls, hits another and follows with kicks and a Saito suplex for 2. Smith heads up top and the flying head butt connects. MJF grabs the Canadian flag, spits on it and wipes his nose with it, Smith attacks and takes out he and Holiday and hits Hammerstone with the flag for the DQ. Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. @ 9:25 via DQ [***¼] This was a good match with Hammerstone retaining, Smith remaining undefeated (via pin or submission) in MLW as the Hart Foundation vs. Dynasty feud continues to roll on. Smith was really good here, Hammerstone continues to improve as a singles, and MJF was a glorious asshole here.

– The Von Erichs cut a promo on Contra Unit. They are coming for them and were fighting for MLW.

– Konnan was backstage with Salina de la Renta’s phone. He blackmailed her saying she better watch how she treats him or he can post anything he likes; dirty pool K dawg.

– Simon Gotch said the MLW title has been hijacked and they have some demands. They want contracts and they want the Von Erichs and accepted the Von Erichs’ challenge and the match is set for next week.

– Mance Warner cut a promo on Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado. He had his whiteboard with him with one of his lists. He only had one thing on his list this week: “Kill”. He said Salina went and found a devil to take down the psycho, but said that the devil ain’t got no shit on ol’ Mancer.

Los Parks (LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park) w/Salina de la Renta vs. The Wagners (Dr. Wagner Jr and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.) : Park and Wagner start off, dad battle time and Wagner takes control and the Wagners clear the ring and hit suicide dives. Back in and they isolate Hijo Park and work double teams. They then double team Park, and Hijo Wagner hits the cannonball for 2. Double teams on Hijo Park follow, and Hijo Wagner hits the frog splash for 2. They all brawl as Los Parks are run together and then battle back and double team Hijo Wagner as Hijo Park hits the Spanish fly and covers for 2. Post break and Los parks are in control, working double teams and covering for 2. Los Parks clear the ring and follow with suicide dives. Back in and Park and Wagner trade chops, but Park hits the clothesline and Wagner battles back, takes him up top and follows with a bulldog for 2. They trade again, head butt by Park and the cover gets 2. Wagner battles back with a DDT for 2. Hijo Park makes the save, and Hijo Wagner joins him as they trade strikes. Knee strike by Hijo Wagner and the pump handle driver follows for 2. Hijo Wagner runs wild until Hijo Park hits the superkick for 2. he follow with a flurry of kicks and the code breaker for 2. Clotheslines by Hijo Park, hits the superkick and the dads are in and make covers for 2. Park works over Wagner with strikes, but Wagner hits the dragon screw. He follows with a slam and heads up top, gets crotched and Park lays the boots to him, heads up top and flies into the boots. Wagner then covers for 2. he follows with chops, and then hits an apron cannonball to the floor. It breaks down, and the code red by Hijo Park gets 2. The enziguri follows and Hijo Wagner fires back, they work up top and Hijo Wagner hits the superplex. Wagner now hits back breakers, and then a suicide dive on Park. Suicide dive by Hijo Park. Hijo Wagner then follows and accidentally wipes out his dad on the dive. Back in and Park hits the spear for the win on Hijo Wagner. Los Parks defeated The Wagners @ 16:30 via pin [***] This was an overall good match with a hot crowd. Park is much better in tags in MLW, but the match had some odd flow issues at times that held it back from being better.

– NEXT WEEL: Tom Lawlor speaks, Simon Gotch and Josef Samael vs. Marshall and Ross Von Erich, Mance Warner vs. Bestia 666.

