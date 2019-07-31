Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 7.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mexican Death Match: Bestia 666 defeated Mance Warner @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Low Ki defeated Ricky Martinez @ 4:20 via submission [**¼]

– Unsanctioned Match: Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated Contra Unit @ 6:25 via pin [**½]

– Salina de la Renta opened up the show with an in-ring promo on Mance Warner. She said he has been running around with idiot’s luck, but his luck is about to run out tonight…

Bestia 666 w/ Salina de la Renta vs. Mance Warner : Bestia 666 is the son of Damian 666. Bestia attacks with a suicide dive and Mance makes his entrance. He posts Mance and Mance fires back with chair shots and fishhooks Bestia with a turnbuckle. Bestia fights back and whips Mance to the barricade, and follows with kendo shots. He chokes out Mance but Mance takes the kendo and fires back with head shots on Bestia then moves and Mance chops the post. They trade strike sand chops until Mance slams him to the apron. They battle onto the apron and light each other up and Mance follows with an apron DDT. He pulls out a door and slides it in with some chairs. Mance breaks out thumbtacks, lays them on the chair and Bestia fights back and slams Mance into the tacks. Bestia follows wit chair shots, grabs a trashcan and they roll into the ring. Bestia puts it over his head and follows with a chair shot. He hits another and then a superkick for 2. Bestia sets the door in the corner, and follows with clotheslines and Mance then spears him through the door for 2. They trade strikes, chops and Mance hits the pop up head butt and follows with a door shot for 2. The running knee strike connects and the cover gets 2. Salina passes Bestia a bag, it’s powder and Salina distracts him and Bestia blinds him and hits a muscle buster onto some chairs for the win. Bestia 666 defeated Mance [email protected] 10:00 via pin [***] This was a good and fun brawl, with Bestia getting back the golden ticket for Salina.

– We see Georgia Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s sister) and Alexander Hammerstone getting into a hotel elevator together and having a quick kiss before the doors closed.

– Kaci Lennox met with Richard Holliday, Hammerstone, and Aria Blake of The Dynasty. She asked Hammerstone if the rumors of his relationship with Georgia were true, but Holliday changed the subject and Blake told her they had “no comment.”

– The MLW & Pro Wrestling NOAH working relationship was then announced via a video package.

– Josef Samael threatened the crowd by saying if he saw anyone try to start a riot like last time they were in that building, they will turn up the violence against the Von Erichs.

Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez w/Salina de la Renta : Konnan joins commentary; he has a secret about Salina that he will reveal soon. Cornette brings up Ki shaking Konan earlier this year. Martinez dropkicks the knee to begin, and follows with strikes. Martinez chokes him out in the ropes, and then goes back to the knee. Ki fires back, but Martinez cuts him off but runs into a rolling kick. Ki follows with body kicks, stuns him off the ropes and covers for 2. Martinez cuts him off, and follows with the MX for 2. Martinez yells at Konnan, Salina then argues with him as Ki hits John Woooooooo. Ki locks on the dragon sleeper, Salina demands that Martinez not tap or she will ruin him, so he ends up passing out. Low Ki defeated Ricky Martinez @ 4:20 via submission [**¼] This was fine with Ki maintaining he newfound momentum while also advancing Konnan vs. Salina’s issues.

– Post match, Salina tries to make godwit Ki but he blows her off. And now, for your viewing pleasure…

– We see Kotto Brazil’s online accounts showing that he is getting frustrated with MLW officials. We cut backstage to Brazil, Myron Reed, and Jordan Oliver cutting a promo on the referees and officials in MLW. They all say they want Justice.

– Tom Lawlor said he has been living a living hell. He isn’t happy that Fatu stole his title, but what Fatu didn’t steal was his soul. He wants a rematch with Fatu in New York City and also challenged Contra Unit to a match inside the War Chamber in Dallas, Texas and told them to be prepared to be dismembered.

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Teddy Hart saw the video of Georgia and Hammerstone. Smith was not happy and stormed off, looking for his sister.

Marshall & Ross Von Erich vs. Contra Unit (Simon Gotch & Josef Samael) : The Von Erichs fly in and lock on claws. Contra battles back, and they brawl and spill to the floras Samael works over Marshall. Gotch attacks the knee of Ross with a dragon screw, follows with knee strikes and Marshall slams Samael to the barricades. Gotch continues to attack the knee of Ross and then drops to the floor and attacks Marshall. They continue to pair off, as Gotch grounds Ross. Samael & Marshall roll back in as Ross gets dumped and Contra double teams Marshall. Ross makes the save and they all brawl. Samael hits a neck breaker on Ross and that gets 2. Samael dumps Ross, an they again double team Marshall. Marshall fires up and Ross is back in and the double dropkick connects. They run Samael into Gotch and Marshall then heads up top and the moonsault follows for 2. Samael dumps Ross and Marshall follows with rights. Ross gets a chair and slides it in and blocks the Samael fire ball and Ross hits a chair shot and Marshall covers for the win. Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated Contra Unit @ 6:25 via pin [**½] This was a solid, short and fun little brawl as the Von Erichs continue to show strong potential. The feud has been well done.

– Post match, referees and officials came out to break up the fight, but failed. Riot police even came out to separate them, but the Von Erichs wanted to keep fighting. Backstage, Jacob Fatu took out some riot police with a steel chair and went after the Von Erichs as they came through the curtain. Tom Lawlor appeared and began fighting with Fatu as the officials, referees, and police tried to break them apart again.

