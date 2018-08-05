Csonka’s MLW Fusion Review 8.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jimmy Havoc defeated Brody King @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– Jake Hager defeated Simon Gotch @ 3:30 via pin [**]

– Sami Callihan defeated Shane Strickland @ 11:40 via pin [**¾]

– Tony Schiavone and Matt Striker (replacing Rich Boccini permanently) are the commentary team.

– Sami Callihan cuts a promo on why he previously attacked Shane Strickland, noting that Strickland has changed and the fans have gotten into his head. Sami says he loved him like a brother but promises to end him.

Jimmy Havoc vs. Brody King : Havoc is coming off of a hard fought win over Tom Lawlor, where Lawlor sliced him open with a pizza cutter. Havoc attacks right away and takes King to the floor. The suicide DDT follow. King fires back, but Havoc moves and King chops the post. Havoc to the ropes and dives off onto King, gets caught, and King chokeslams him to he apron. King posts him and then chokes him out on the barricade. King clubs away on Havoc with strikes and then heads back into the ring. Havoc follows him back in and King maintains control. King follows with slams and a senton for 2. King now lays in forearms, and hits a black hole slam for 2. King kicks Havoc to the floor and looks for a countout. Havoc rolls back in and fires up with strikes, and then attacks the knee. King fires back and drops him with a right, and the cover gets 2. Havoc hits the desperation DDT, follows with uppercuts and a rolling DVD for a good near fall. King cuts off the acid rainmaker and hits a piledriver for 2. The doctor bomb follows and that also gets 2. King follows with the go home driver for 2 again. King takes Havoc up top and looks for a razor’s edge, but Havoc RANAs out and hits the double stomp and cradle for the win. Jimmy Havoc defeated Brody King @ 10:10 via pin [***] Havoc picks up a big win and continues his rise as he holds a win over Battle Riot winner Tom Lawlor. This was a good way to kick off the show.

– Brian Pillman Jr. is interviewed. He says that he is flattered to be called a top prospect. Kevin Sullivan then enters and talks about the pedigree that Brian has. Sullivan says he has seen Brian wrestle all over the world and that Court Bauer finally listened to him and signed Brian. Kevin tells Brian there will be pitfalls on the road, and that he is there if Brian wants to contact him. Brian says he appreciates the praise, but he has a lot of work to do. Brian says that he cannot perform like his father yet, but says his father respected Kevin and that he too respects “the Booker Man”.

– Earlier today, Salina de la Renta, Sami Callihan, and Low Ki met. Low Ki gives Sami his money (for attacking Strickland) and Sami tells Low Ki he does not like him, but he likes his money. They talk about continuing their business relationship and Sami says it can continue as long as the money keeps on coming in.

– We see footage of Tom Lawlor winning last week’s battle Riot match.

Jake Hager vs. Simon Gotch : Hager is looking for some revenge as he lost Battle Riot to Team Filthy’s Tom Lawlor. Hager attacks at the bell and pummels Gotch. He continues his attack, hits a slam and Vader bomb. Hager posts Gotch and works the arm over, slamming it off the post. Back in and Hager chokes him out, but Gotch fights back with one arm. He follows with running uppercuts and forearm, and hits the Saito suplex for 2. Hager cuts him off, hits the doctor bomb and covers for 2. Hager then kicks him in the face for the anticlimactic win. Jake Hager defeated Simon Gotch @ 3:30 via pin [**] This was an ok, and dominating win for Hager. He’s still doing nothing to impress overall.

– Aria Blake is asked about Joey Janela’s title match next week against MJF. Aria says it was a few months ago that MJF forced Joey to get staples. MJF arrives and he reminds them that he is the Middleweight Champion. He says he had a bet about Aria. And that bet is over whether Aria enjoys living in Joey’s grandparent’s basement or whether she wants a better life. That’s foreshadowing…

– Time for the MLW heavyweight top 10…

10. ACH

9. Fenix

8. Teddy Hart

7. John Hennigan

6. Jake Hager

5. Sami Callihan

4. Pentagon

3. Jimmy Havoc

2. Shane Strickland

1. Tom Lawlor

Champion: Low Ki

– Konan meets with Fenix and has offered Fenix a contract. Salina & Pentagon arrive and break up their meeting.

– We get a video for LA Park.

– Jimmy Yuta and Jason Cade continue their issues backstage, including Cade attacking Yuta.

– NEXT WEEK: MJF vs. Joey Janela & John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart.

Sami Callihan vs. Shane Strickland : Sami has his goons with him. Strickland attacks and they brawl to the floor. Strickland fires up and hits a running kick from the apron. Strickland is still favoring the bad knee from his title loss. Sami hides behind the ref and hits a low blow and shoulder breaker for 2. Sami looks to attack the knee, taking control and grounding Strickland. Post break, and they trade strikes and kicks, and work into a double down. Sami makes it to his feet, Strickland as well and they trade strikes again. Sami drops Strickland but Strickland fires back up, hits a superkick, but Sami attacks the knee and cuts him off. Sami works him over in the ropes, climbs up top but Strickland cuts him off with an apron DVD. Strickland back up top and hits the double stomp for 2. Sami spits at Strickland, cuts off the knee strike and Sami hits a powerbomb and locks in the stretch muffler, and transitions into an STF. Strickland fights and Sami transitions to a crossface. Strickland escapes and gets a cradle for 2. Strickland cuts off the clothesline and hits the flying arm bar. The goons take the ref and Sami escapes and gets a roll up for 2. They trade pin attempts, Sami fails at the bridge up spot the first time and then escapes and stomps at the knee. The cactus driver finishes Strickland. Sami Callihan defeated Shane Strickland @ 11:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match as they look to tell the story of Strickland overcoming and trying to work back to the title. Like a lot of MLW main events, the action and thought behind things were sound, but it never quite felt like an important main event match.

– End scene.

