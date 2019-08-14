Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 8.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bestia 666 defeated Rey Horus @ 9:40 via pin [***]

– Josef Samael & Simon Gotch defeated Ariel Dominguez & Jay Sky @ 0:30 via submission [NR]

– MLW National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Savio Vega @ 7:40 via pin [**]

Bestia 666 vs. Rey Horus : Salina de la Renta is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes, Horus counters out and looks to work the arm. He takes control until Bestia 666 follows with arm drags and a back elbow. Horus fires back, hits the springboard arm drag and follows with a dropkick. Bestia 666 then follows with a suicide dive and follows with chops. Back in and Bestia 666 lays the boots to him, and hits snake eyes. Horus fires back, but runs into a superkick and Bestia 666 covers for 2. Horus sidesteps the charge and hits a head scissors and follows that with a tope. He lays in chops on the floor, head butts follow and then more chops. Back in and Bestia 666 fires back, they trade and Horus hits the RANA and follows with the Spanish fly for 2. Horus now lays in rights, but Bestia 666 counters back with the superkick for 2. Horus cuts him off and they work up top, but Bestia 666 counters him and then Horus counters with an arm drag and tornado DDT for 2. Horus back up top and Bestia 666 follows him up, they trade and Horus fights him off but Bestia 666 crotches him. The muscle buster finishes it. Bestia 666 defeated Rey Horus @ 9:40 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with Bestia 666 rolling on with another win.

– Post match, Salina said that after that performance, it shows she is the best promoter around. She then threatened Konnan to give her phone back, which brought him out. Konnan brought up Salina’s sketchy contract negotiations with Savio Vega and holding off on his signing bonus. Vega arrived and tore up the contract offer to the delight of Konnan.

– Lifestyles of the Rich and Dynastic featured gifts of gold Rolex watches from MJF, which made Alexander Hammerstone cry while Holiday mocked Teddy Hart.

– The Opera Cup was then announced as returning on December 5. The original concept was an annual multi-day tournament held in various opera houses between Boston and New York. The last champion was Stu Hart in 1948 and Teddy Hart (who has the original cup) donated it to MLW for this.

– Contra announced Ikuro Kwon, a pit fighter who has fought in the slums of Singapore, as their newest member. He’s the man that appeared and misted Marshall Von Erich last week.

– Kaci Lennox spoke with Ross Von Erich and Tom Lawlor for an update on Marshall’s condition. Ross said that he is in Hawaii with an eye specialist. Lawlor wants more than an eye for an eye, he wants war.

– The MLW partnership with the CRASH is announced.

– In a backstage interview, Mance Warner drew trees on a whiteboard, chopped it up with a chainsaw, and then told Salina de la Renta he is going to cut down Promociones Dorado one tree at a time.

Josef Samael & Simon Gotch vs. Ariel Dominguez & Jay Sky : Contra quickly domnated, with Samael winning with the camel clutch. Josef Samael & Simon Gotch defeated Ariel Dominguez & Jay Sky @ 0:30 via submission [NR] Delicious squash.

– Post match, Samael brought out the railroad spike and drove it into Dominguez’s mouth; Gotch followed with the Gotch piledriver.

Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Savio Vega : MJF and Richard Holliday are at ringside. They lock up and Hammerstone shoves him away with ease. Lock up again and Hammerstone shoves him to the buckles. Vega now fires back, working over Hammerstone with strikes. He follows with chops, looks to work the arm and takes control until Hammerstone cuts him off with strikes. He lays in strikes in the corner, but Vega hits a hip toss and follows with head butts and strikes. Vega misses a charge, allowing Hammerstone to lay the boots to him. He grounds the action, and then follows with strikes in the corner. Hammerstone now chokes him out, Holiday joins in but Vega fires back with rights until Hammerstone hits the powerslam for 2. Hammerstone grounds things, slowing the pace. Vega fights to his feet, lays in strikes but Hammerstone hits the bicycle kick. He heads up top, but misses the missile dropkick as Vega lays in chops. The side kick follows, and Holiday & MJF distract Vega, exposing the buckle allowing Hammerstone to slam Vega to the exposed buckle. Hammerstone hits a sloppy nightmare pendulum to finish it. Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Savio Vega @ 7:40 via pin [**] This was ok at best, Vega tried but didn’t offer much and took Hammerstone‘s finish poorly.

– Brian Pillman Jr. arrived, knocked down Richard Holliday, and ran off with Hammerstone’s red leather jacket. Vega then got helped to the back.

