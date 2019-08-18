Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 8.17.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mance Warner defeated Ricky Martinez @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Austin Aries defeated Ace Austin @ 8:50 via pin [***]

– Street Fight: LA PARK defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:30 via pin [**¾]

– Mance Warner cuts s promo on Salina dl la Renta, and will beat down Ricky Martinez tonight.

Mance Warner vs. Ricky Martinez : Salina is at ringside. Martinez attacks before the bell and takes control. He follows with ground and pound, but Mance fires back and they trade until Martinez hits a cutter for 1. Martinez slaps him around as Mance fires up and he slaps Martinez and walks into a code breaker for 2. Martinez to the ropes and flies of into a head butt. Kneepad down and Mance hits the knee strike and lariat for the win. Mance Warner defeated Ricky Martinez @ 2:20 via pin [NR] Fine for what it was with the right man winning.

– Post match, Salina spits on Mance as their issues continue.

– The Dynasty are in a hotel in Vegas. Holiday puts them over as the best in MLW as they all have gold. A woman we don’t see enters the room.

– We get highlights of last week, where Vega was injured in his match with Hammerstone, teasing that Hammerstone’s nightmare pendulum maybe banned by MLW.

– We get an update on Marshall Von Erich, who thanks the fans for their support following getting misted and his vision bring impaired. He knows what he signed up for and will be at War Chamber, and Kevin Von Erich will be there in Dallas,

– Salina is on the phone and Konnan arrives and still has her phone. He threatens to use her credit line to order dinner, and reminds her that he has two demands left to cash in.

– We get a video of Teddy Hart teaching his cats to shit in the toilet as Pillman arrives wearing Hammerstone’s stolen jacket. Hart mocks the Dynasty, and they piss on Hammerstone’s jacket.

Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin : Aries lays in leg kicks to begin. He grounds the action, and Ace counters out but Aries picks up the pace and starts working the arm. Ace fires back, and they lock up, Ace lays in strikes and Aries boxes the ears and works him over in the corner. Ace counters back, but misses the flying leg drop. Aries follows with the flying elbow for 2. Ace lays in rights, but Aries counters back and then gets cut off with a neck breaker. The apron PK follows, and back in, Ace covers for 2. He follows with strikes, kicks and Aries is down. Ace grounds the action, and then follows with strikes and the running leg drop for 2. Aries fires back with chops, Aries up top and Ace crotches him into the tree of WHOA. He chokes out Aries. Aries fires back, they trade strikes and Aries lays in chops, the rolling forearm and neck breaker in the ropes. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Ace rolls away as Aries was up top. Ace distracts him with the pop up cane and low blows and cradles him for 2. Aries counters the fold into a brainbuster for the win. Austin Aries defeated Ace Austin @ 8:50 via pin [***] Aries has been challenging Teddy Hart for the middleweight championship, and this win continues his rise. I think they save that match for the debut PPV. This match was good but I expected more from these two.

– Post match, Aries gets promo time and says for 20-years people have been talking about him but a lot of that is bullshit. You will see the real Aries now, and he wants gold and wants Teddy Hart’s middleweight title.

– The Dynasty walk as Hammerstone talks about his stolen jacket, and calls the Harts criminals. Blake arrives with Hammerstone’s pissed on jacket, and he’s upset.

– They hype the relationships with the CRASH & NOAH.

– They hype War Chamber.

Street Fight: LA PARK vs. Jimmy Havoc : Salina is out with PARK. PARK attacks with chair shots to begin. He plays to the crowd, allowing Havoc to fight back with arm drags. He follows wits kicks and Havoc connects with a suicide dive. Chair shits follow from Havoc, and then trashcan shots. He gets a stapler, and cookie sheets and lays into PARK with shots from the cookie sheet. He pulls out a door and hits PARK with it. Havoc lays in chair shots. Post break and Havok hits a double stomp off the ropes for 2. He follows with strikes and a bulldog onto the door for 2. Havok lays in chops, but PARK hits a head butt and clothesline. Havoc trips him up but PARK fires back with clotheslines and covers for 2. PARK follows with a suplex to the buckles, and sets up the door and dropkicks it into Havoc’s face. PARK sets up chairs on the floor, gets another door and sets it on the chairs. He lays Havoc on it and heads up top. He misses the double stomp allowing Havoc to hit him with pieces of the door. Back in and PARK heads up top, but Havoc follows with strikes and chair shots. The superplex follows for 2. Havok sets up a chair and grabs the stapler, and staples the head of PARK. He gets a chair and slides it in, sets two of them up. He staples PARK more, follows with chops and trips up PARK into the chairs but PARK fires u and powerslams Havoc onto the chairs for 2. PARK heads up top and hits a corkscrew moonsault and spear into the chairs for the win. LA PARK defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:30 via pin [**¾] This ended up being pretty good, but for the most part, was your typical plodding PARK MLW main event match with absolutely no drams in him possibly losing.

– Post match, Salina makes them shake hands and tells Konnan that she’s unstoppable and no one can dispute that. Old Mancer arrives and has a chainsaw. He runs Salina and company off, as the show ends.

