Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 8.24.19

– Zenshi defeated Hijo de LA Park @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– MLW Middleweight Title Match: Teddy Hart defeated MJF @ 13:35 via pin [***]

– We open to the news that Mance Warner has been arrested and taken into custody in NYC. What did old Mancer get himself into this time?

Hijo de LA Park vs. Zenshi : Park attacks with kicks, but Zenshi counters the RANA and they work into counters until Park hits a suicide dive. He follows with chops, and then crotches Zenshi on the barricade. Zenshi fires back and Park counters the RANA and swings him into the barricade and follows with an apron bomb. Back in and Park dances before covering for 2. He follows with kicks, a back breaker and a German for 2. They work up top, trading and Zenshi sorta hits a RANA, landing on his head and covering for 2. Zenshi now goes coast to coast diagonally across the ring and covers for 2. Park fires back, and hits the destroyer for 2. The powerbomb follows but Zenshi cradles Park for 2. The cutter then connects for the win. Zenshi defeated Hijo de LA Park @ 6:00 via pin [**½] This was pretty good, but Zenshi is really inconsistent and a bit sloppy so far.

– Park lays out Zenshi with a chair shot post match.

– The Hart Foundation prepares for Teddy’s match tonight as Pillman mocks MJF.

– They hype the October joint show with the CRASH. Ricky Martinez will be working dates there in September.

– We get highlights of Low Ki wrecking fools as of late. Ki is interviewed and says middleweight is his natural division, and praises the division and Teddy Hart. He has unfinished business with CONTRA.

– CONTRA cuts a promo on War Chamber and their goal to take out Lawlor. Fatu says this isn’t a podcast or octagon, he will kick his ass once again. They will take out the Von Erichs, and leave them with nothing.

– Minoru Tanaka returns on October 5th.

– Salina & Jimmy Havoc are interviewed. Salina says that she got Mance arrested for his actions last week (chainsaw attack). Havoc promises to ruin his life when he gets out.

– They hype the September 7th War Chamber event. Lawlor and the Von Erichs cut a promo on CONTRA, and Lawlor says that this means war. He faces Fatu for the MLW championship next week. We get a video package hyping the feud and including a really good promo from Lawlor.

-The Dynasty are hanging out in a hotel, mocking fat, ugly, and poor people as well as Pillman. Holiday faces Pillman next week. MJF vows to win back his middleweight title tonight. Hammerstone hypes his trip to Japan to work NOAH, where he plans to win more gold.

– We get highlights of Austin Aries calling out Teddy Hart last week.

– MJF arrives and runs down the crowd, who hate him. He is the youngest and fastest rising star in the history of wrestling. He never lost the middleweight championship, and will take back what is rightfully his tonight because Teddy Hart is a bum just like Bret Hart.

Champion Teddy Hart vs. MJF : Aria Blake is at ringside, while Mr. Velvet the cat is out with Hart. They shake hands, hug and Hart tops the MJF attack. The backstabber follows and Hart lays the boots to MJF. MJF makes the ropes, so Hart stuns him off of them and now works a bear hug. He transitions into a hammerlock DDT, and covers for 2. Blake distracts Hart, as MJF powders. He hides behind Blake allowing MJF to attack. He slams Hart off of the barricade, and then lawn darts him into the post. Post break and MJF rolls back in and Hart slowly follows. MJF lays the boots to him and chokes him out in the corner. Hart counters into a rolling heel hook, but MJF makes the ropes. MJF cuts him off and grounds the action. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. Hart counters back with a pair of destroyers, MJF spills to the floor and Hart follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Hart heads up top and flies in with deep impact. The Hart attack 2.0 follows for 2. The Arabian pres eats knees, and MJF then curb stomps him to the buckles. He locks on a sharpshooter, but Hart fights and rolls out making the ropes. The draping piledriver follows as MJF covers for 2. He grabs Blake’s shoe, the ref takes it, low blow by Blake, and MJF covers for 2. MJF argues with the ref, and Hart flies in with a destroyer for the win. Teddy Hart defeated MJF @ 13:35 via pin [***] This was a good main event that played off of the established feud well, with MJF being a great heel and Teddy Hart doing Teddy Hart things.

