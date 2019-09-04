Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 8.31.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Injustice defeated Gringo Loco, Air Wolf, and Zenshi @ via pin [***½]

– Champion Jacob Fatu defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor @ 15:14 via pin [***½]

– We open with a CONTRA video, promising to bust up Tom Lawlor and end his time in MLW.

Injustice (Kotto Brazil, Myron Reed, and Jordan Oliver) vs. Gringo Loco, Air Wolf, and Zenshi : Loco and Reed Oliver begin. They work into fast paced counters, lucha passes and Loco hits a Finlay roil and moonsault for 2. Wolf tags in and Oliver follows with chops, but Wolf fires back and Zenshi tags in and hits a senton atomico for 2. It breaks down and the faces clear the ring and then Loco hits a double stomp into a senton for 2; the faces tease dives and then get pulled to the floor. Koto hits a suicide dive, Loco follows with a tope, and Zenshi follows with a moonsault and Wolf also hits one. Back in and Loco hits the split legged moonsault for 2 as the heels break it up. Wolf tags back in and Zenshi eats superkicks, Loco gets taken out and Wolf is in and follows with kicks. Koto cuts him off and follows with ground and pound. Reed tags in and maintains control on Wolf. He follows with strikes, grabs brass knux but Zenshi stops him from using them. Oliver tags in and hits a dropkick, but Wolf fires back and hits a back elbow. Tag to Zenshi and he runs wild with the double PELE, dropkick and 619. The slingshot high cross connects and Oliver cuts him off, Loco flies in with a cutter, German by Wolf and Koto flies in to make the save. It breaks down, 619 by Zenshi and Reed hits a cutter from the apron and to the floor. Ref bump, knux shot by Reed is countered and Loco grabs them and works over Reed. Koto cuts him off and hits the MX. Wolf attacks, heads up top and Oliver cuts him off with the cutter, sliced bread by Koto and that’s that. Injustice (Kotto Brazil, Myron Reed, and Jordan Oliver) defeated Gringo Loco, Air Wolf, and Zenshi @ via pin [***½] This was a really good and tremendously fun way to kick off the show, more of this please.

– MLW and The Crash Lucha Libre will co-promote a show in Tijuana, Mexico, this October.

– The War Chamber match, taking place in Dallas next Saturday, will air on the September 14th edition of Fusion.

– The Von Erich Brothers, along with Kevin Von Erich, recorded message for CONTRA Unit. Dallas is a different place with the Von Erichs there and War Chamber will be a great night for them. Marshall called out CONTRA for trying to blind him on two different occasions. They will fight for the defenseless.

– We get a promo video for “The Bone Collector” Dominic Garrini, hyping up his debut in the fall.

– We get highlights from Alexander Hammerstone in Pro Wrestling NOAH before a training promo aired. Georgia Smith was in the gym with him and they argued over the amount of weight Hammerstone was lifting.

Champion Jacob Fatu vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor : Samael is at ringside. Lawlor hits the ring and immediately attacks and they brawl. Lawlor rocks him and heads up top and the high cross follows. He connects with strikes, clotheslines, and then more rights. He takes out Samael and hits an enziguri and German on Fatu for 2. Lawlor back up top and Fatu catches him and hits the Samoan drop for 2. Fatu then works him over in the corner, lays in strikes and then kicks. Head butts follow, and Fatu continues to lay in strikes and cuts off Lawlor as he tries to fire back. Fatu follows with the back elbow, falling head butt and then another. Lawlor fires back, they trade and Fatu head butts him. He grounds Lawlor with kicks, but Lawlor fires back until Fat head butts him again. He bites him and follows with chops. He whips him to the buckles, but Lawlor fires back, lays in chops, and then beats Fatu down until Fatu hits a superkick and the a back handspring moonsault. Fatu follows with strikes, Lawlor is down and Fatu lays in kicks. Fatu misses the running ass attack, Lawlor locks on a guillotine, and Fatu escapes and follows with strikes but Lawlor fires back with chops and strikes. The sidekick follows, and Fatu knocks him to the floor. Samael distracts him allowing Fatu to hit a suicide dive. Lawlor manages to post him, and then runs off a chair and hits the splash against the post. Fatu then slams him to the barricade, back in and Fatu celebrates, but Lawlor counters into a rear naked choke. Fatu tries to fight out, but fades. He fires up and slams Lawlor to the buckles, again and escapes. He misses charge and posts himself, Lawlor avoids another charge and follows with knee strikes. Lawlor fires up and hits an airplane spin into a DVD for 2. Lawlor lays in kicks, Fatu fires up and Lawlor lays in a flurry of strikes and a sliding lariat. The kamigoye connects and Lawlor covers for 2. He follows wit a release German and an XLPODER into the buckles. Samael distracts Lawlor, hits him with the spike and Fatu hits the double jump moonsault to retain. Champion Jacob Fatu defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor @ 15:14 via pin [***½] I loved the aggressive shock and awe beginning from Lawlor, as it make perfect sense. This was very good, and a nice layout, they got good time sand improved on their first match.

– Post match, CONTRA attacked. The Von Erichs made the save until CONTRA’s Ikuro Kwon arrived to take control. Low Ki ran in and saved Lawlor and the Von Erichs, the faces battle back as Ki joins their War Chamber team; good go home angle.

