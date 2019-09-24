Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 9.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jordan Oliver defeated Zenshi @ 7:11 via pin [**]

– 2 out of 3 Falls Tag Title Match: Champions The Dynasty defeated The Hart Foundation @ 22:55 via 2-1 [***]

– We open with Josef Samael bloodied from the War Chamber match last week. He says that the war with the Von Erichs isn’t over and he will take them all out once and for all.

Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi : Reed & Brazil are at ringside. They lock up, immediately working into counters, and trading pin attempts. Oliver follows with chops and the run up arm drag. Zenshi counters a head scissors and hits the running shooting star press for 2. He fights off Reed counters a RANA until Brazil trips him up allowing Oliver to take control. He follows with chops, Zenshi fires back and gets distracted by Reed as Oliver cradles him for 2. Oliver hits a belly to back suplex and covers for 2. Zenshi fires back, but Oliver cuts him off with a dropkick. He chokes him out in the corner, Brazil then chokes him out, but Zenshi fires back with a basement 619. a sloppy RANA follows and then fights off the heels and hits a shooting star press from the apron to the floor. Head kick to Oliver and the slingshot DDT follows and the senton atomico gets 2 as Brazil pulled out the ref. Superkick by Oliver, spin kick as well but Zenshi hits a PELE. The neck breaker follows for 2 as they pull out the ref again. Oliver hits a stunner, and Reed hits a 450 and Oliver wins. Jordan Oliver defeated Zenshi @ 7:11 via pin [**] Injustice continues thier feud and winning ways over Zenshi, Loco, & Air Wolf, which has been a solidly fun undercard feud. The match was ok, but had some sloppiness to it and all of the Injustice interference is already played out, especially for a prelim act.

– We get a Dominic Garrini video package.

– Mance Warner challenged Jimmy Havoc to a Bunkhouse Brawl match.

– We get a video package, hyping tonight’s main event and overall feud between he Dynasty & Hart Foundation.

– Salina de la Renta was backstage with a message for Jacob Fatu, “LA Park will take care of him.” Jimmy Havoc appeared and said he has him sorted, Mance Warner is screwed and he will end up drinking Warner’s blood. They face next week.

Champions The Dynasty (MJF & Holiday) vs. The Hart Foundation (Hart & Smith) : Hart attacks and the Dynasty bails for some stalling. Hart then follows and attacks Holiday as Smith attacks MJF. Hart then hits an Arabian press to the floor and the challengers lay the boots to the champions. They all brawl at ringside, with the challengers controlling. Back in and Hart isolates MJF, lays the boots to him and MJF then powders and hides behind Blake. Back in and they lock up, Hart works into counters and starts working the arm. He grounds the action, but MJF counters back until Hart grounds him again and locks on a rings of Saturn. MJF makes the ropes and powders. Holiday tags in and Smith joins him. They lock up and Smith follows with strikes, and then grounds the action. Holiday rolls and makes the ropes. Smith grounds him again, attacking the arm and keeping things grounded. Holiday powers up and Smith follows with knee strikes and a slam for 2. Smith takes him back down, follows with a German and the Dynasty teases walking out. Hart follows and Smith as well. They brawl back to ringside, Hart suplexes Holiday as Smith slams MJF to the lighting post. Back in, Smith isolates MJF as Hart works over Holiday on the floor. They roll in and the champions fire back with eye pokes and they get cut off with suplexes. The challengers double team Holiday, and the neck breaker follows for 2. Hart follows with a snap slam for 2. The Dynasty cuts off Hart and Holiday follows with a spinebuster for 2. MJF tags in and follows with strikes. The champions follow with double teams as Holiday hits the neck breaker for 2. Double teams follow as Smith makes the save. MJF chokes out Hart in the ropes, and then whips him to the buckles. Hart counters back with an inverted DDT, tags in Smith and he tosses MJF into Holiday and follows with strikes. Holiday fires back but the powerslam follows. Smith heads up top and the flying head butt follows for 2. He follows with a piledriver, also for 2. Smith lays in chops, and the sleeper follows. Holiday escapes with a jawbreaker, shoulder tackle and MJF shoves Holiday onto Smith for the first pin fall. OK then. The champions dump Hart. Smith fires back and works over MJF. Hart tags back in and hits a destroyer. He follows with clotheslines on Holiday, a dropkick and a lumbar check. Hart up top and MJF crotches him to cut him off. MJF follows him up and Hart counters with an avalanche destroyer and moonsault to even things up. MJF is down, Hart picks him up and Holiday makes the save, it breaks down and Austin Aries arrives and belt shots hart. The brainbuster on the apron follows. That leads to Hart being counted out and the Dynasty retaining. Champions The Dynasty defeated The Hart Foundation @ 22:55 via 2-1 [***] This was an overall good main event that played off of the established feud well. The finish was a little flat, but did play well into the setup for Aries vs. Hart for the upcoming PPV.

